Global Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market (2021 To 2026) - Increasing Adoption Of Lithium-Ion Batteries In New Applications Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market by Materials (Active Anode Materials and Anode Binders), Battery Product (Cell and Battery Pack), End-Use (Automotive and Non-Automotive), and Region (Europe, North America, and...

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market by Materials (Active Anode Materials and Anode Binders), Battery Product (Cell and Battery Pack), End-Use (Automotive and Non-Automotive), and Region (Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lithium-ion battery anode market size is projected to grow from USD 8.4 billion in 2021 to USD 21.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2021 to 2026.

The growing demand for electric vehicles along with the high demand for lithium-ion batteries for industrial applications is driving the market growth. Moreover, strategies such as agreements and plant expansions undertaken by several prominent players in the lithium-ion battery anode industry are further fueling the lithium-ion battery anode industry growth across the globe.

The Li-Compounds & Li-Metal active anode segment, by material, is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Li-metal batteries using Li metal as the anode provides a huge amount of increase in energy density. Unfortunately, in the past when scientists have experimented with lithium-metal batteries, they found it to be extremely unstable and often exploded. That's the reason scientists have now been able to stabilize the lithium-metal battery and bring a viable commercial version to the marketplace. Li-metal batteries is an ideal anode material for rechargeable batteries because of their extremely high theoretical specific capacity (3860 mA h g-1), low density (0.59 g cm-3) and lowest negative electrochemical potential.

Automotive segment by end-use accounts for the largest share for lithium-ion battery anode during the forecast period.

The market for electric vehicles is expected to grow in the near future, partly driven by the adoption of various environmental norms and emission regulations. Owing to environmental concerns and awareness about clean and sustainable fuel, there is a rise in the demand for electric vehicles. This has resulted in an increase in the demand for lithium-ion battery anode. There is also substantial support from governments in various countries in the form of incentives and subsidies to promote the purchase of electric vehicles.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest share lithium-ion battery anode market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the lithium-ion battery anode industry from 2021 to 2026 in terms of both value and volume. The region has become an attractive automotive market, emerging as a hub for automobile production in recent years. Recent infrastructure developments and industrialization activities in emerging nations have opened new avenues and opportunities for OEMs. The increasing purchasing power of the population has stimulated the demand for consumer electronics and automobiles, creating a need for lithium-ion batteries which in return creates the demand for lithium-ion battery anode.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Significant Opportunities in Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market4.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market, by Region4.3 Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market, by End-Use4.4 Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market, by Material

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increase in Demand for Ev Vehicles5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Automation and Battery-Operated Equipment in Industries5.2.1.3 High Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries for Industrial Applications5.2.1.4 Increase in R&D Initiatives by Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturers5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Safety Issues Related to Storage and Transportation of Batteries5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Lithium-Ion Batteries in New Applications5.2.3.2 Innovation and Technology Advances in Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Materials5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Overheating Issues of Lithium-Ion Batteries5.2.4.2 High Cost of Lithium-Ion Battery-Operated Industrial Vehicles5.2.4.3 Impact of COVID-195.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.4 Technology Analysis5.5 Electrode Manufacturing Process5.6 Research Progresses on Lib Manufacturing5.7 Slurry Mixing5.8 Coating, Drying & Solvent Recovery5.9 Conclusion and Perspective5.10 Case Study Analysis5.10.1 Group 14 Technologies Silicone Based Anode Could Replace Graphite in Lithium-Ion Batteries5.10.1.1 Advanced Silicon Anode Material by Group 14 Technologies, Scc555.11 Average Pricing of Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Materials5.12 Trade Data Statistics

6 Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Patent Analysis6.1 Introduction6.2 Document Type6.3 Insights

7 COVID-19 Impact on Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market7.1 Introduction7.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Lives and Livelihood7.1.1.1 Economic Outlook by International Monetary Fund (Imf)7.1.1.2 Stimulus Package by G-20 Countries7.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market7.1.2.1 Introduction

8 Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market, by Materials8.1 Introduction8.2 Active Anode Materials8.2.1 Natural Graphite8.2.1.1 Natural Being a Cost Effective Material for Lithium-Ion Battery Anode to Boost Market Growth8.2.2 Synthetic Graphite8.2.2.1 Fast Charging and Long Life Cycle to Enhance Demand8.2.3 Silicon8.2.3.1 Higher Charge Capacity Than Graphite to Increase Demand8.2.4 Li-Compounds & Li-Metal8.2.4.1 Fast Charging and High Energy Density to Propel Demand8.3 Anode Binders8.3.1 Growing Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries to Rise Demand

9 Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market, by End-Use9.1 Introduction9.2 Automotive9.2.1 Rising Demand for Evs to Boost Segment Growth9.3 Non-Automotive9.3.1 Energy Storage9.3.1.1 Increasing Infrastructure to Enhance Demand9.3.2 Aerospace9.3.2.1 Growing Usage of Lithium-Ion Batteries by Leading Players in Aircraft Industry9.3.3 Marine9.3.3.1 Increasing Use of Lithium-Ion Batteries for Various Applications9.3.4 Others

10 Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market, by Battery Products10.1 Introduction10.2 Cell10.2.1 Low Weight and Compact Size Creating Demand for Cell Type Lithium-Ion Batteries10.3 Battery Pack10.3.1 Battery Packs Used in High Energy Density Applications

11 Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles13.1 Key Companies13.1.1 Showa Denko Materials13.1.2 Jfe Chemical Corporation13.1.3 Kureha Corporation13.1.4 Sgl Carbon13.1.5 Shanshan Technology13.1.6 Posco Chemical13.1.7 Nippon Carbon13.1.8 Nei Corporation13.1.9 Jiangxi Zhengtuo New Energy Technology 13.1.10 Jiangxi Zichen Technology 13.1.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation13.2 Other Players13.2.1 Aekyung Petrochemical - Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market13.2.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical - Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market13.2.3 Showa Denko K.K. - Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market13.2.4 Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.- Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market13.2.5 Tokai Carbon Co - Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market13.2.6 Guangdong Kaijin New Energy Technology Corp - Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market13.2.7 International Graphite - Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market13.2.8 Beiterui New Materials Group Co- Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market13.2.9 Epsilon Carbon Private Limited- Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market 13.2.10 Pyrotek- Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market 13.2.11 Kuraray Co - Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market 13.2.12 Ecograf - Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market 13.2.13 Talga Group - Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market 13.2.14 Amsted Graphite Materials - Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5fvy9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-lithium-ion-battery-anode-market-2021-to-2026---increasing-adoption-of-lithium-ion-batteries-in-new-applications-presents-opportunities-301347393.html

SOURCE Research and Markets