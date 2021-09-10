Global Lithium Compounds Market Research Report (2021 To 2026) - By End-user And Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium Compounds Market Research Report by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Lithium Compounds Market size was estimated at USD 5,673.38 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 7,090.56 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 25.31% to reach USD 21,974.58 Million by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Lithium Compounds Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Lithium Compounds Market, including Albemarle Corporation, Argosy Minerals Limited, Bacanora Lithium, Burwill Holdings Limited, China Lithium Products Technology Co. Ltd., Covalent Lithium, Galaxy Resources Limited, Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd., General Lithium Corporation, International Lithium Corporation, Lithium Americas, Livent Corporation, Lsc Lithium Corporation, Millennial Lithium Corporation, Nemaska Lithium Inc., Neo Lithium Corporation, Orocobre Limited, Piedmont Lithium Limited, Pilbara Minerals Limited, Shandong Ruifu Lithium Industry Co. Ltd., Shanghai China Lithium Industrial Co. Ltd., Sichuan Ni&Co Guorun New Materials Co. Ltd., Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A., Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc., and Tvel Fuel Company. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Lithium Compounds Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Lithium Compounds Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Lithium Compounds Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Lithium Compounds Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Lithium Compounds Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Lithium Compounds Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Lithium Compounds Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Growing demand for ceramics and glass industry5.1.1.2. Rise in the production of electric vehicles5.1.1.3. Increasing applications for batteries for electronic devices5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. High operational cost of the production of lithium5.1.2.2. Impacts of lithium extraction on the environment, biodiversity, and human health5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Development in the energy sector5.1.3.2. Rapid and adoption of lithium-ion batteries due to declining prices5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Alternative substitutes for lithium compounds5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Lithium Compounds Market, by End User6.1. Introduction6.2. Glass & Ceramics6.3. Li-ion Batteries6.4. Lubricants6.5. Market Size & Projection6.6. Medical6.7. Metallurgy6.8. Polymers 7. Lithium Compounds Market, by Derivative7.1. Introduction7.2. Butyl Lithium7.2.1. Medical7.2.2. Polymers7.3. Lithium Carbonate7.3.1. Glass & Ceramics7.3.2. Li-ion Batteries7.3.3. Lubricants7.3.4. Medical7.3.5. Metallurgy7.3.6. Polymers7.4. Lithium Chloride & Other Derivatives7.4.1. Glass And Ceramics7.4.2. Li-ion Batteries7.4.3. Lubricants7.4.4. Medical7.4.5. Metallurgy7.4.6. Polymers7.5. Lithium Concentrate7.5.1. Glass And Ceramics7.5.2. Li-ion Batteries7.6. Lithium Hydroxide7.6.1. Glass & Ceramics7.6.2. Li-ion Batteries7.6.3. Lubricants7.6.4. Medical7.6.5. Metallurgy7.6.6. Polymers7.7. Lithium Metal7.7.1. Li-ion Batteries7.7.2. Medical7.7.3. Polymers7.8. Processing Of Lithium 8. Americas Lithium Compounds Market8.1. Introduction8.2. Argentina8.3. Brazil8.4. Canada8.5. Mexico8.6. United States 9. Asia-Pacific Lithium Compounds Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Australia9.3. China9.4. India9.5. Indonesia9.6. Japan9.7. Malaysia9.8. Philippines9.9. Singapore9.10. South Korea9.11. Thailand 10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Lithium Compounds Market10.1. Introduction10.2. France10.3. Germany10.4. Italy10.5. Netherlands10.6. Qatar10.7. Russia10.8. Saudi Arabia10.9. South Africa10.10. Spain10.11. United Arab Emirates10.12. United Kingdom 11. Competitive Landscape11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix11.1.1. Quadrants11.1.2. Business Strategy11.1.3. Product Satisfaction11.2. Market Ranking Analysis11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player11.4. Competitive Scenario11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement11.4.4. Investment & Funding11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 12. Company Usability Profiles12.1. Albemarle Corporation12.2. Argosy Minerals Limited12.3. Bacanora Lithium12.4. Burwill Holdings Limited12.5. China Lithium Products Technology Co. Ltd.12.6. Covalent Lithium12.7. Galaxy Resources Limited12.8. Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd.12.9. General Lithium Corporation12.10. International Lithium Corporation12.11. Lithium Americas12.12. Livent Corporation12.13. Lsc Lithium Corporation12.14. Millennial Lithium Corporation12.15. Nemaska Lithium Inc.12.16. Neo Lithium Corporation12.17. Orocobre Limited12.18. Piedmont Lithium Limited12.19. Pilbara Minerals Limited12.20. Shandong Ruifu Lithium Industry Co. Ltd.12.21. Shanghai China Lithium Industrial Co. Ltd.12.22. Sichuan Ni&Co Guorun New Materials Co. Ltd.12.23. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A.12.24. Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc.12.25. Tvel Fuel Company 13. Appendix

