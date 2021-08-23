Global Liquid Handling Systems Market Report 2021-2031: Opportunities In Collaboration With The Next-Generation Sequencing Labs For Genomic Analysis And Novel Drug Development

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liquid Handling Systems Market: Focus on Product, Application, End User, Country Data (15 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to...

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liquid Handling Systems Market: Focus on Product, Application, End User, Country Data (15 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Liquid Handling Systems Market to Reach $7.13 Billion by 2031

The global market for liquid handling systems is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

The growing incidence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases generate high demand for novel therapeutics. Globally, around 8% of the population is affected by rare diseases. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the overall market of biopharmaceutical production.

Manufacturers in different regions, along with local governments, are increasingly seeking new approaches to address the high demands for manufacturing existing and novel drugs and vaccines. To fill this demand-supply gap, many biopharmaceutical companies, research institutes, CROs, CDMOs adopted automation in laboratories for high precision and low turnaround time. This, in return, boosted the market for liquid handling systems.

The growing number of clinical trials, growing pharmaceutical pipeline, increasing awareness towards lab automation, demand for high precision in liquid handling and sample preparation, and an increasing number of research studies over time and adoption of automated liquid handling systems in drug discovery and diagnostics labs are the main factors driving the growth of the liquid handling systems market.

The product segment in the global liquid handling systems market comprise systems, consumables, and software. The systems segment held a major share of the global liquid handling systems market, which can be attributed to the high demand for automated liquid handling systems and electronic pipettes in the biopharmaceutical industries.

With several companies eagerly competing to establish dominance in the global liquid handling systems market, there have been several emerging companies that have undertaken significant activities to establish their position in the market. Although these companies are currently far behind the market leaders, some of them have made significant strides to grow into major players, owing to initiatives undertaken to expand their respective product portfolio and geographical reach.

The liquid handling systems comprise the ecosystem of multiple equipment and devices, including pipettes and micropipettes, disposable tips, microplate, dispensers, handlers, stackers, washers, and a wide variety of automated robotic systems. Automated liquid handling systems can be used for various techniques such as ELISA, PCR setup, nucleic acid preparation, next-generation sequencing, and liquid-liquid extraction.

It is widely used in drug discovery, materials science, forensics, clinical research, molecular biology, and pharmaceutical development. The following report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the global liquid handling systems market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the investment in research and development in biopharmaceutical companies has increased significantly. Researchers, scientists, and skilled personnel around the world are involved in the development of vaccines and drugs for the treatment of SARS-CoV virus infection, and this scenario is predicted to directly boost the demand for automated liquid handling systems in the labs for large scale production in a shorter period, thus enhancing the overall market of liquid handling systems.

4 Global Liquid Handling Systems Market: Overview4.1 Market Size and Growth Potential, $Million, 2020-20314.2 Global Liquid Handling Systems Market: Future Potential

5 Global Liquid Handling Systems Market: Industry Analysis5.1 Industry Insights5.1.1 Approval Scenarios5.1.2 European Union5.1.3 Asia-Pacific5.2 Patent Analysis5.2.1 Patent Analysis (by Country)5.2.2 Patent Analysis (by Year)5.3 Product Mapping Analysis5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Liquid Handling Systems Market5.4.1 Disruption of Global Liquid Handling Systems Market Due to COVID-195.4.2 COVID-19 Affecting the Supply Chain of Global Liquid Handling Systems Market5.4.3 Interruption in Research and Clinical Development and Commercial Operation5.4.3.1 Research and Clinical Development5.4.3.2 Commercial Operation and Access5.4.4 Navigating Crisis Recovery and Looking to the Future

6 Global Liquid Handling Systems Market: Dynamics6.1 Overview6.2 Impact Analysis of Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities6.3 Market Drivers6.3.1 High Growth in the Generics and Biopharmaceuticals Markets6.3.2 Growing Demand for Automated Products for Precision and Accuracy6.3.3 Growing Demand for High-Throughput Sequencing Screening6.4 Market Challenges6.4.1 High Capital Investment6.4.1.1 Lack of Skilled Technicians to Operate Fully Automated Labs6.5 Market Opportunities6.5.1 Increasing Investment in R&D6.5.2 Collaboration with the Next-Generation Sequencing Labs for Genomic Analysis and Novel Drug Development

7 Competitive Landscape7.1 Overview7.2 Key Strategies and Developments7.2.1 Synergistic Activities7.2.2 Expansions7.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Collaborations7.2.4 Product Launches7.3 Market Penetration Analysis, by Systems7.4 Market Share Analysis7.5 Growth-Share Analysis

8 Global Liquid Handling Systems Market (by Product), $Million, 2020-20318.1 Overview8.2 Systems8.2.1 Automated Systems8.2.2 Semi-Automated Systems8.2.3 Pipettes8.3 Consumables8.3.1 Disposable Tips8.3.2 Tubes and Plates8.3.3 Reagent Containers8.3.4 Other Consumables8.4 Software

9 Global Liquid Handling Systems Market (by Application), $Million, 2020-20319.1 Overview9.2 Diagnostics9.2.1 Sample Preparation9.2.2 ELISA9.2.3 Cell-Based Assays9.2.4 Sequencing (PCR/NGS)9.2.5 Other Diagnostics Application9.3 Diagnostics Market, by Product9.4 Life Science Research9.4.1 Genomics9.4.2 Protein Analysis9.4.3 Cell and Tissue Analysis9.4.4 Other Life Science Research Applications9.5 Life Science Research Market, by Product9.6 Drug Discovery9.6.1 Serial Dilution9.6.2 PCR Setup9.6.3 Plate Replication9.6.4 Plate Reformatting9.6.5 High-Throughput Screening9.6.6 Cell Culture9.6.7 Array Printing9.6.8 Whole Genome Amplification9.6.9 High Density Array Printing 9.6.10 Other Drug Discovery Application9.7 Drug Discovery Market, by Product

10 Global Liquid Handling Systems Market (by End User), $Million, 2020-203110.1 Overview10.2 Biopharmaceutical Companies10.3 Research and Academic Institutions10.4 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)10.5 Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)10.6 Diagnostic Companies10.7 Other End Users10.8 Global Liquid Handling Systems End User Market, by Application

11 Global Liquid Handling Systems Market (by Region), $Million, 2020-203111.1 Overview11.2 Growth Potential Analysis (by Country)

