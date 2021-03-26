Global Liquid Hand Wash Market Outlook And Forecast 2021-2026: Increasing Installation Of Soap Dispensers, Rising Health & Hygiene Awareness Among Consumers & Shift Toward Pouch Products & Refills

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Hand Wash Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid handwash market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the period 2021-2026.The global market is observing growth due to the rise in personal and hand hygiene awareness and the frequent outbreak viral and infectious diseases in several geographies. The market is witnessing demand from healthcare, hospitality, residential, education, corporates, and government office end-users.

The demand for liquid handwash from these segments has grown due to the booming commercial real estate, hospitality, corporate, and education markets and the shift in consumer behavior toward personal hygiene products in developing countries. In 2020, the market witnessed a surge in demand owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like the hand sanitizer market, the liquid hand wash market presented a lucrative revenue growth potential, many vendors entered the market during the pandemic, thereby leading to fragmentation. However, a relatively low awareness and significant usage of soap bars in low-income countries are restraining the market growth.

Global Liquid Hand Wash Market SegmentationThe COVID-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst for the growth of synthetic liquid handwash. Vendors are facing immense pressure to convey the safety, durability, and efficacy of these products. Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) is one of the most important chemicals used in the formulation of synthetic products as it is easy to handle, store, and transport and carries high active matter concentration.

Owing to the presence of the largest chemical industry, APAC holds a dominant position in the production of SLS, and hence vendors in the region are likely to enjoy abundant availability of raw material. Therefore, the growing awareness of hand hygiene and the increased efficacy of chemical-based liquid handwash are increasing growth opportunities during the forecast period.Supermarkets & hypermarkets have emerged as the most significant distribution channel, accounting for over 30% of sales globally for liquid handwash. Walmart, Tesco, Costco Wholesale Corporation, and Target Corporation are popularly preferred by consumers. Department stores and drug stores are other major purchasing locations for buyers. Several buyers prefer to buy medicated products from drug stores. Although the online sector holds a comparatively less proportion in the current market scenario, the continuous shift toward digitalization is expected to change the dynamics. The sale of liquid handwash through online websites is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The availability of a wide range of sanitizers and hand wash products with special pricing, more options, and better compassion facility, and high discounts are the major factors fueling the sales growth. Moreover, the growing internet penetration and the increasing use of smartphones have influenced consumers and manufacturers to opt for the online sales model.Flexible packaging is one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing markets. Flexible packaging anticipates strong growth in the future. There has been a shift to flexible packaging due to several advantages, including convenience in handling and disposability and high-cost efficiency during transportation.Flexible plastic packaging dominates the liquid hand wash market as there are numerous polymer resins that can be used to develop new packaging. Moreover, flexible packaging allows for efficient warehousing unfilled pouches take up less space than conventional bottle packaging. In terms of volume, the flexible packaging liquid hand wash market is expected to reach over 815 million gallons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 9%. APAC region is estimated to hold a dominant position in the market followed by Europe and North America.The residential sector accounts for the largest liquid hand wash market share as they are important for household and personal hygiene. The growing demand for real estate property, shifts in population from urban to rural areas, and rising disposable incomes of people in emerging countries have boosted the demand in the residential sector.

Although the residential sector dominates the market both in revenue and consumption, the growing commercial sector across the world has led to a significant increase in the demand for liquid handwash and sanitizers. The hospitality sector is likely to generate the highest demand for liquid handwash in the commercial sector owing to the presence of a large number of rooms occupied with bathrooms in hotels. Moreover, owing to the improving economic condition of consumers and rising shift towards urbanization, travel and tourism activities are growing significantly across the world.

Corporate offices and healthcare segments are the other two major revenue generators for the market. A high population working in corporate offices and the high prevalence of HAIs in healthcare settings are likely to boost the demand for liquid handwash.

Insights by VendorsUnilever, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, GOJO Industries, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Lion Corporation, and Colgate-Palmolive Company are the key leading vendors in the global liquid hand wash market. The competition is intense with the rapidly changing technological environment adversely affecting vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades.

The market concentration in developed countries such as the US and other Western European countries is high, while the market is in its promising stage in developing economies such as China and India because of the entry of many global brands in these countries and the awareness of end-users toward hand hygiene. Prominent Vendors

