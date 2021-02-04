Global Liquid Biopsy Markets Report 2021-2025 - Liquid Biopsy Progress Delayed By COVID Pandemic But Huge Cancer Screening Opportunity Still Looms
DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Biopsy Markets by Cancer Type and by Usage Type with Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic. Including Executive and Consultant Guides and Customized Forecasting and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions along with breakouts for Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, Cervical, and Other Cancers as well as breakouts by Screening/Early Detection, Diagnostic, Therapy Monitoring and Recurrence Monitoring.The Screening, Diagnostic, Therapy Selection, Recurrence Monitoring and Screening Market Potential are all explored in this report. What is the impact of the COVID pandemic on the Liquid Biopsy market? This report provides a detailed analysis.
Circulating Tumor Cells? Cell-Free DNA? Exosomes? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.
A revolution in cancer diagnostics is occurring using in vitro blood testing to identify cancer DNA. The technology has created the possibility of widespread screening for all types of cancers with a blood test.
GRAIL, a new company with impressive backing, has announced a single blood test to detect all cancers. The company is now working on a 10,000-plus subject study, called the Circulating Cell-Free Genome Atlas (CCGA) to help identify cancer early. The technology is moving faster than the market. New technology that definitively identifies disease conditions from blood samples is poised to replace expensive invasive surgical biopsy procedures. The market is still in its infancy but has just moved out of the development phase and into the growth phase. The impact on the health care industry is enormous. The report forecasts the market size out to 2024. In addition, the report looks at potential market sizes by country, by cancer and by the four types of usage: screening, diagnosis, therapy selection and recurrence monitoring.
Key Topics Covered:
Liquid Biopsy Market - Strategic Situation Analysis & Impact of COVID-19
- Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff
- Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors
1. Introduction and Market Definition1.1 What is Liquid Biopsy? 1.2 The Sequencing Revolution 1.3 Market Definition 1.3.1 Revenue Market Size1.4 Methodology 1.4.1 Authors 1.4.2 Sources 1.5 A Spending Perspective on Liquid Biopsy 1.5.1 An Historical Look at Clinical Testing
2. Market Overview2.1 Players in a Dynamic Market 2.1.1 Academic Research Lab 2.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer2.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier 2.1.3.1 Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier 2.1.4 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier 2.1.5 Independent Testing Lab2.1.6 Public National/regional lab 2.1.7 Hospital lab 2.1.8 Physician Lab 2.1.9 Audit Body 2.1.10 Certification Body2.2 Using Biopsies 2.2.1 Cancer 2.2.2 Precancerous conditions 2.2.3 Inflammatory conditions 2.3 Biopsy Sites 2.4 The Situation Today - Biopsy Analysis 2.5 Evidence of Cancer - Liquid Biopsy Technology 2.5.1 The Big Picture on Liquid Biopsy Technology 2.5.2 The Role of CTCs 2.5.2.1 Types of CTCs 2.5.2.2 CellSearch Detection- Ultimate Sensitivity 2.5.2.3 Epic Sciences Detection- Imaging Takes the Lead2.5.2.4 Maintrac Detection - The Microscope2.5.2.5 Other Methods 2.5.3 ctDNA - Going Mainstream? 2.5.4 Exosomes and Micro Vesicles - New Kid on the Block2.5.5 The Multiple Play 2.6 Cancer Treatment Protocol Under Siege 2.6.1 Issues to Liquid Biopsy Adoption - Double Diagnostics 2.6.2 The Cancer Screening Market Opportunity2.6.2.1 GRAIL - What Is It?2.6.3 Cancer Management vs. Diagnosis 2.6.3.1 The Role of Risk Assessment 2.6.3.2 Managing Therapy 2.6.3.3 Monitoring Disease - What Is It? 2.6.4 Phases of Adoption - Looking into The Future 2.6.5 The Promise of Liquid Biopsy 2.7 Structure of Industry Plays a Part 2.7.1 Hospital Testing Share 2.7.2 Economies of Scale2.7.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab 2.7.3 Physician Office Lab's 2.7.4 Physician's and POCT
3. Market Trends3.1 Factors Driving Growth3.1.1 Non Invasive Game Changer 3.1.2 Lower Cost 3.1.3 Greater Accuracy 3.1.4 Wide Range of Potential Uses 3.1.5 Aging Population3.2 Factors Limiting Growth3.2.1 Lower prices3.2.2 Lack of Standards3.2.3 Protocol Resistance3.2.4 Initial Adoption Cost 3.2.5 COVID-19 3.3 Instrumentation and Automation 3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share 3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role 3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution 3.4.2 Impact of NGS on pricing 3.4.3 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment 3.4.4 CGES Testing, A Brave New World 3.4.5 Biochips/Giant magnetoresistance based assay
4. Liquid Biopsy Recent Developments4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section 4.1.1 Importance of These Developments 4.1.2 How to Use This Section
- Liquid Biopsy NGS Panels - Diverse Test Claims
- CMS Colon Cancer Screening Memo Bodes Well for Assays
- Natera Liquid Biopsy Test Coverage to Expand
- Freenome Closes Financing to Support Early Cancer Detection Trial
- C$2.6M Liquid Biopsy Initiative
- NeoGenomics, Inivata Partner for Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy
- Liquid Biopsy Shows Promise as Screen for Cancers
- Inivata launches RaDaRT for the detection of residual disease and recurrence
- Liquid Biopsy Assay Detects 50+ Types of Cancer
- Liquid Biopsy Study Confirms Concordance with Tissue Biopsy
- Guardant Health Liquid Biopsy Expands Medicare Coverage
- Aethlon Medical Lands Grant for Exosome Isolation Device
- Biolidics to Develop Liquid Biopsy Breast Cancer Test
- Liquid Biopsy Equal to Tissue to Indicate Immunotherapy Response
- Exact Sciences buys Genomic Health
- Multi-Gene Liquid Biopsy Breast Cancer Panel
- Bio-Techne receives FDA breakthrough device for prostate cancer liquid biopsy
- Thrive to Develop Earlier Detection of Multiple Cancer Types
- Guardant Health Liquid Biopsy Test to be Covered by EviCore
- Liquid biopsy combines Illumina's 'ultradeep' sequencing with Grail's machine learning
- Biocept Partnership Offering for Liquid Biopsy Adds Several Key Services
- Natera Commercializes Tumor Whole Exome Sequencing from Plasma
- Sienna Buys Liquid Biopsy & Exosome Isolation Technology
- Inivata Completes 39.8M Series B Funding Round
- Bio-Rad Clinical ddPCR Test, Diagnostic System Get FDA Clearance
- CellMax, Medigen Biotech Partner in Colorectal Cancer Clinical Trials
- Biodesix Acquires Integrated Diagnostics
- Predicine, Kintor Pharmaceuticals Partner on Clinical Trials, CDx
- Bio-Techne to Acquire Exosome Dx for Up to $575M
- GRAIL Announces Data on Detection of Early-Stage Lung Cancers
- Precision for Medicine Acquires ApoCell
- NeoGenomics to Acquire Genoptix for Cash, Stocks
- PGDx Liquid Biopsy Assay to be Used in Cancer Drug Study
- Liquid Biopsy IDs More NSCLC Mutations in Study of Guardant Test
- Inivata Gets Draft Medicare Coverage Determination for Lung Cancer Test
5. Profiles of Key Players
- Abbott Diagnostics
- AccuraGen Inc
- Acuamark Diagnostics
- Admera Health, LLC
- Agena Bioscience, Inc
- Agilent
- Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd
- Anchor Dx
- ANGLE plc
- ApoCell, Inc
- ArcherDx, Inc
- Asuragen
- AVIVA Biosciences
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
- Bioarray Genetics
- Biocartis
- Biocept, Inc
- Biodesix Inc
- BioFluidica
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bioneer Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Bio-Techne
- Bioview
- Bolidics
- Boreal Genomics
- Caris Molecular Diagnostics
- CellMax Life
- Cepheid (now Danaher)
- Chronix Biomedical
- Circulogene
- Clinical Genomics
- Cynvenio
- Cytolumina Technologies Corp
- CytoTrack
- Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
- Diagenode Diagnostics
- Diagnologix LLC
- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics AG
- Eurofins Scientific
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Exosome Sciences
- Fluidigm Corp
- Fluxion Biosciences
- Foundation Medicine
- Freenome
- GeneFirst Ltd.
- Genetron Health ( Beijing) Co., Ltd
- Genomic Health
- GILUPI Nanomedizin
- Grail, Inc
- Guardant Health
- HansaBiomed
- HeiScreen
- Helomics
- Horizon Discovery
- iCellate
- Illumina
- Incell Dx
- Inivata
- Integrated Diagnostics
- Janssen Diagnostics
- MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc
- MDx Health
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems
- Millipore Sigma
- Miltenyi Biotec
- miR Scientific
- Molecular MD
- Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM
- NantHealth, Inc
- Natera
- NeoGenomics
- New Oncology
- Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd
- Oncocyte
- OncoDNA
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Perkin Elmer
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- PrecisionMed
- Promega
- Qiagen Gmbh
- Quidel
- Rarecells SAS
- RareCyte
- Resolution Biosciences, Inc
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Screencell
- Siemens Healthineers
- simfo GmbH
- Singlera Genomics Inc
- SRI International
- Sysmex Inostics
- Tempus Labs, Inc
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Thrive Earlier Detection
- Trovagene
- Volition
6. The Global Market for Liquid Biopsy Diagnostics6.1 Global Market Overview by Country6.2 Global Market by Cancer - Overview 6.3 Global Market by Usage - Overview
7. Global Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Markets - By Cancer7.1 Breast 7.2 Colorectal 7.3 Cervical 7.4 Lung 7.5 Prostate
8. Global Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Markets - by Usage8.1 Screening 8.2 Diagnostic 8.3 Therapy8.4 Monitor
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/udqklu
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-liquid-biopsy-markets-report-2021-2025---liquid-biopsy-progress-delayed-by-covid-pandemic-but-huge-cancer-screening-opportunity-still-looms-301222449.html
SOURCE Research and Markets