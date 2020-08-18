Global Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast To 2027 - COVID-19 Impact And Analysis

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product and Services; Sample; Application; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The liquid biopsy was valued at US$ 3,861.49million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8,123.85 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The growing prevalence of cancer is a driving factor for the growth of global liquid biopsy market. However, low sensitivity of liquid biopsy is likely to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Liquid biopsy is a noninvasive diagnostic test that identifies various types of cancer. The increasing prevalence of cancer among population is leading to the growth of liquid biopsy market across the world. For instance, in Canada, cancer is the leading cause of death among population and it is witnessed to be a second-leading cause after heart diseases in the US. As per the American Cancer Society, Inc, approximately, 1.9 million new cancer cases and 693,000 cancer deaths were recorded in 2018, in Northern America. Prostate cancers are the most commonly diagnosed cancers among males in North America; however, breast cancers remains leading in females. Additionally, lung cancer remains the most common cause of death in both sexes. It is estimated that the number of new cancer cases is accounted for 439.2 per 100,000 men and women every year.

According to the National Health Profile, the cases of common cancers, including cervical, oral, and breast cancers have increased by 324%in India between 2017 and 2018. Additionally, the total number of patients visiting Non Communicable Diseases (NCD) clinics have doubled from 2017 to 2018, which is recorded as 3.5 crore to 6.6 crore respectively. Rapid change in lifestyle and increasing consumption of alcohol and tobacco products are the factors increasing the incidences of cancer among the population.

Cancer Center Amsterdam, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes, and International Diabetes Federation are some of the essential primary and secondary sources included in the report.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Liquid Biopsy Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Liquid Biopsy - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Liquid biopsy- Key Market Dynamics5.1 Key Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer5.1.2 Government and Global Health Organizations Initiatives5.2 Key Market Restraints5.2.1 Low Sensitivity of Liquid Biopsy5.3 Key Market Opportunities5.3.1 Increasing Liquid Biopsy Due to Growing Application and Advancements5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Consistent Launch of New Products5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Liquid Biopsy Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Liquid biopsy Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis - By Product & Services7.1 Overview7.2 Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue Share, by Product& Service (2019 and 2027)7.3 Equipment7.3.1 Overview7.4 Equipment: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.5 Reagents & Kits7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Reagents & Kits: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.6 Services7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 Services: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis - By Sample8.1 Overview8.2 Liquid Biopsy Market, by Sample, 2019 and 2027 (%)8.3 Blood Based8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Blood Based: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Urine Based8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Urine Based: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5 Other Samples8.5.1 Overview8.6 Other Samples: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis - By Circulating Biomarker9.1 Overview9.2 Liquid Biopsy Market, by Circulating Biomarker, 2019 and 2027 (%)9.3 Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC)9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC): Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 Exosomes9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Exosomes: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.5 Free Nucleic Acid9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Free Nucleic Acid: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 10. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis - By Application10.1 Overview10.2 Liquid Biopsy Market, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)10.3 Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)10.3.1 Overview10.3.2 Noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT): Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.4 Oncology10.4.1 Overview10.4.2 Oncology: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.5 Transplant Diagnostics10.5.1 Overview10.5.2 Transplant Diagnostics: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.6 Other Applications10.6.1 Overview10.6.2 Other applications: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 11. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis - By End User11.1 Overview11.2 Liquid Biopsy Market, by End-User, 2019 and 2027 (%)11.3 Academic & Research Institutes11.3.1 Overview11.3.2 Academic & Research Institutes: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)11.4 Hospitals11.4.1 Overview11.4.2 Hospitals: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)11.5 Reference Laboratories11.5.1 Overview11.6 Reference Laboratories: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)11.7 Other End Users11.7.1 Overview11.7.2 Other End Users: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 12. Liquid Biopsy Market - Geographic Analysis12.1 North America: Liquid Biopsy Market12.2 Europe: Liquid Biopsy Market12.3 Asia Pacific: Liquid Biopsy Market12.4 Middle East & Africa: Liquid Biopsy Market12.5 South and Central America: Liquid Biopsy Market 13. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Liquid Biopsy Market13.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic13.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic13.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic13.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 14. Liquid Biopsy Market -Industry Landscape14.1 Overview14.2 Growth Strategies in The Liquid Biopsy Market, 2016-202014.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies14.3.1 Overview14.4 Organic Growth Strategies14.4.1 Overview 15. Liquid Biopsy Market, Key Company Profiles15.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.15.1.1 Key Facts15.1.2 Business Description15.1.3 Products and Services15.1.4 Financial Overview15.1.5 SWOT Analysis15.1.6 Key Developments15.2 F. Hoffmann-la Roche ltd15.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.15.4 Qiagen15.5 Exact Sciences Corporation15.6 Biocept, Inc.15.7 Inivata Ltd15.8 LungLife AI, Inc.15.9 Exosome Diagnostics15.10 MDxHealth 16. Appendix16.1 About the Publisher16.2 Glossary of TermsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3mm1xq

