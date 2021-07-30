Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market Research Report (2020 To 2026) - By Type, End-use Industry And Region

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Applied Membranes Market Research Report by Type, by End-use Industry, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market size was estimated at USD 13.58 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 14.62 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.93% to reach USD 21.48 Billion by 2026. Market Statistics:The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period. Market Segmentation & Coverage:This research report categorizes the Liquid Applied Membranes to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the Liquid Applied Membranes Market was examined across Bituminous Membranes, Cementitious Membranes, and Elastomeric Membranes.

Based on Application, the Liquid Applied Membranes Market was examined across Building Structures, Roadways, Roofing, and Walls.

Based on End-use Industry, the Liquid Applied Membranes Market was examined across Commercial Construction, Public Infrastructure, and Residential Construction.

Based on Geography, the Liquid Applied Membranes Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas was further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa was further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Liquid Applied Membranes Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market, including BASF SE, Chembond Chemicals Limited, CICO Technologies Limited, Copernit S.p.A., Dow Chemical Company, Elmich Pte Ltd, Fosroc International Limited, GAF Materials Corporation, GCP Applied Technologies, Henkel Polybit LLC, Hexis S.A., ISOMAT S.A., Johns Manville, Kemper System Inc., Mapei S.p.A., Pidilite Industries Limited, Sika AG, Siplast, Inc., SOPREMA S.A.S., and Tremco Incorporated. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Increasing spending on infrastructure development5.1.1.2. Growing usage of waterproofing membranes5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Availability of substitutes5.1.2.2. Lack of awareness5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Growing commercial projects in emerging economies5.1.3.2. Growing demand for green roofs and energy efficient buildings5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Fluctuations in raw material prices5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by Type6.1. Introduction6.2. Bituminous Membranes6.3. Cementitious Membranes6.4. Elastomeric Membranes 7. Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by Application7.1. Introduction7.2. Building Structures7.3. Roadways7.4. Roofing7.5. Walls 8. Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by End-use Industry8.1. Introduction8.2. Commercial Construction8.3. Public Infrastructure8.4. Residential Construction 9. Americas Liquid Applied Membranes Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific Liquid Applied Membranes Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Liquid Applied Membranes Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. BASF SE13.2. Chembond Chemicals Limited13.3. CICO Technologies Limited13.4. Copernit S.p.A.13.5. Dow Chemical Company13.6. Elmich Pte Ltd13.7. Fosroc International Limited13.8. GAF Materials Corporation13.9. GCP Applied Technologies13.10. Henkel Polybit LLC13.11. Hexis S.A.13.12. ISOMAT S.A.13.13. Johns Manville13.14. Kemper System Inc.13.15. Mapei S.p.A.13.16. Pidilite Industries Limited13.17. Sika AG13.18. Siplast, Inc.13.19. SOPREMA S.A.S.13.20. Tremco Incorporated 14. Appendix

