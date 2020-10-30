Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market (2020 To 2025) - Growing Demand For Energy-Efficient Buildings And Green Roofs Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Applied Membranes Market by Type (Bituminous, Elastomeric, Cementitious), Application (Roofing, Walls, Building Structures, Roadways), End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Public Infrastructure), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid applied membranes (LAMs) market size is expected to grow from USD 18.5 billion in 2020 to USD 24.6 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The LAMs market is driven by various factors, such as high demand from the construction, growing demand for energy-efficient buildings, and increasing water management activities in APAC. However, the availability of sheet based membranes can hinder the growth of the market for specific applications. The elastomeric membranes segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period The elastomeric membranes segment is the fastest-growing in the LAMs market. The LAMs market has been categorized as elastomeric membranes, bituminous membranes, and cementitious membranes. Elastomeric membranes seamless, highly weather-resistant, highly flexible, and highly elastic waterproofing membrane. They also have excellent adhesion to a substrate and good UV resistance. These membranes are used in applications, such as roofs, balconies, and terraces. The residential construction end-use industry is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period Residential projects include the construction of houses, townhouses, cottages, condominiums, apartment buildings, driveways, sidewalks, wet rooms, basements, foundations, drainage systems, and others. LAMs help meet sustainability, waterproofing, ozone resistance, and thermal shock durability needs in these residential projects. Rapidly growing population, urbanization, and improving standards of living are driving the demand for residential construction. This will boost the growth of residential construction, which, in turn, drives the LAMs market. APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing developments related to the construction sector. The high growth of population in China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and other countries provide huge opportunities for the construction sector of APAC. This will further drive the LAMs market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Liquid Applied Membranes Market4.2 Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by Type4.3 Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by End-Use Industry4.4 Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by Country4.5 APAC: Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by End-Use Industry and Country, 2019 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Spending on Infrastructure Development5.2.1.2 Growing Requirement of Water Management Activities in the APAC Region5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Availability of Substitutes, Such as Sheet Membranes, for Large-Scale, Open Surfaces5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Buildings and Green Roofs5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Liquid Applied Membranes Market5.3.1 COVID-195.3.2 Confirmed Cases and Deaths, by Geography5.3.3 Impact on Application and End-Use Industries5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.4.1 Threat from Substitutes5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.4.3 Threat from New Entrants5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.5 Raw Material Analysis5.5.1 Bituminous Membranes5.5.2 Elastomeric Membranes5.5.2.1 Acrylic5.5.2.2 Polyurethane5.5.3 Cementitious Membranes5.6 Value Chain Analysis5.7 Adjacent/Related Markets5.7.1 Introduction5.7.2 Limitations5.7.3 Market Ecosystem and Interconnected Markets5.7.4 Roofing Market5.7.4.1 Market Definition5.7.4.2 Market Overview5.7.5 Roofing Market, by Type5.7.5.1 Materials5.7.5.1 Chemicals5.7.6 Roofing Market, by Application5.7.6.1 Residential5.7.6.2 Commercial5.7.6.3 Non-Residential5.7.6.4 Other Applications5.7.7 Roofing Market, by Region5.7.7.1 North America5.7.7.2 Europe5.7.7.3 APAC5.7.7.4 South America5.7.7.5 Middle East & Africa5.8 Macroeconomic Indicators5.8.1 Global GDP Trends and Construction Industry Statistics 6 Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Elastomeric Membranes6.2.1 Elastomeric Membranes to Account for the Largest Share of the Market6.3 Bituminous Membranes6.3.1 Low Cost and Easy Availability to Boost Their Demand6.4 Cementitious Membranes6.4.1 Demand for These Membranes is Expected to Remain Stagnant Due to Their Low Quality 7 Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Roofing7.2.1 Benefits Provided by Green Roofing Provide Huge Untapped Opportunities for Market Growth7.3 Walls7.3.1 Improved Energy Efficiency to Drive Growth in this Market Segment7.4 Building Structures7.4.1 Need for Below-Ground Structure Protection to Propel Market Growth7.5 Roadways7.5.1 Increasing Infrastructural Activities to Drive Market Growth7.6 Other Applications 8 Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by End-Use Industry8.1 Introduction8.2 Residential Construction8.2.1 Residential Construction Holds the Largest Market Share8.3 Commercial Construction8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Commercial Infrastructure Will Boost Market Growth8.4 Public Infrastructure8.4.1 Increasing Population, Urbanization, and Industrialization Are Driving the Growth of the Public Infrastructure Sector 9 Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 APAC9.3 Europe9.4 North America9.5 Middle East & Africa9.6 South America 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Market Evaluation Framework10.3 Market Share, 201910.4 Market Ranking10.4.1 Sika Ag10.4.2 Gcp Applied Technologies10.4.3 Carlisle Companies10.4.4 Soprema Group10.4.5 Mapei10.5 Key Market Developments10.5.1 Mergers & Acquisitions10.5.2 Investments & Expansions 11 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles11.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology11.1.1 Stars11.1.2 Emerging Leaders11.1.3 Pervasive11.1.4 Participants11.2 Company Evaluation Matrix, 201911.3 Company Profiles11.3.1 Sika Ag11.3.1.1 Business Overview11.3.1.2 Products Offered11.3.1.3 Recent Developments11.3.1.4 Analyst's View11.3.1.4.1 Key Strength/Right to Win11.3.1.4.2 Strategic Choices Made11.3.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats11.3.2 GCP Applied Technologies11.3.2.1 Business Overview11.3.2.2 Products Offered11.3.2.3 Recent Developments11.3.2.4 Analyst's View11.3.2.4.1 Key Strength/Right to Win11.3.2.4.2 Strategic Choices Made11.3.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats11.3.3 Carlisle Companies11.3.3.1 Business Overview11.3.3.2 Products Offered11.3.3.3 Recent Developments11.3.3.4 Analyst's View11.3.3.4.1 Key Strength/Right to Win11.3.3.4.2 Strategic Choices Made11.3.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats11.3.4 Soprema Group11.3.4.1 Business Overview11.3.4.2 Products Offered11.3.4.3 Recent Developments11.3.4.4 Analyst's View11.3.4.4.1 Key Strength/Right to Win11.3.4.4.2 Strategic Choices Made11.3.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats11.3.5 Mapei11.3.5.1 Business Overview11.3.5.2 Products Offered11.3.5.3 Analyst's View11.3.6 BASF11.3.6.1 Business Overview11.3.6.2 Products Offered11.3.6.3 Recent Developments11.3.6.4 Analyst's View11.3.7 Fosroc11.3.7.1 Business Overview11.3.7.2 Products Offered11.3.7.3 Recent Developments11.3.7.4 Analyst's View11.3.8 Johns Manville11.3.8.1 Business Overview11.3.8.2 Products Offered11.3.8.3 Analyst's View11.3.9 Renolit11.3.9.1 Business Overview11.3.9.2 Products Offered11.3.9.3 Analyst's View 11.3.10 Tremco11.3.10.1 Business Overview11.3.10.2 Products Offered11.3.10.3 Analyst's View11.4 SME Profiles11.4.1 Alchimica Building Chemicals11.4.2 Chryso11.4.3 Copernit11.4.4 Elmich11.4.5 Firestone Building Products Company11.4.6 Gaf11.4.7 Henkel Polybit11.4.8 Henry Company11.4.9 Iko 11.4.10 Isomat 11.4.11 Kemper System 11.4.12 Paul Bauder 11.4.13 Pidilite Industries 11.4.14 Saint-Gobain Weber 11.4.15 Siplast 12 Chinese Companies12.1 Oriental Yuhong12.1.1 Business Overview12.1.2 Products Offered12.2 Shenzhen Joaboa Tech Group12.2.1 Business Overview12.2.2 Products Offered12.2.3 Major Projects12.3 Fuhua Waterproofing Technology12.3.1 Business Overview12.3.2 Products Offered12.4 Hebei Chenyu Waterproof Building Materials12.4.1 Business Overview12.4.2 Products Offered12.5 Beijing Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Material12.5.1 Business Overview12.5.2 Products Offered12.6 Weifang Luyang Waterproof Material12.6.1 Business Overview12.6.2 Products Offered12.7 Shandong Jingze Waterproof Technology12.7.1 Business Overview12.7.2 Products Offered12.8 Guangdong Yunyan Special Cement Building Materials12.8.1 Business Overview12.8.2 Products Offered12.9 Nantong Yuru Engineering Materials12.9.1 Business Overview12.9.2 Products Offered12.1 Shandong Dingtai Waterproof Technology12.10.1 Business Overview12.10.2 Products Offered 13 Appendix13.1 Discussion Guide13.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal13.3 Available Customizations13.4 Related Reports13.5 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/29zdql

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-liquid-applied-membranes-market-2020-to-2025---growing-demand-for-energy-efficient-buildings-and-green-roofs-presents-opportunities-301163976.html

SOURCE Research and Markets