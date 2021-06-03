Global Lignin Markets Report 2021-2031: Future Outlook, Production, Capacities & Profiles Of 75 Producers

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Lignin 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Lignin 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Lignin is the second most abundant renewable biopolymer on Earth and the largest natural source of aromatic monomers. Wood pulping and other biorefinery industries extract more than 50 million tonnes of lignin annually, but only ~2% is recovered for utilization in applications.

However, its use as a 'green' feedstock for fuels, chemicals, and materials is growing through the commercialization of extraction technologies coupled with transitioning towards biorefinery processes.

Lignin has mainly been produced as an industrial residue of pulp and paper factories (e.g. a by-product of the Kraft process), and the majority of the several millions tons of lignin produced annually are utilized as a low-cost fuel for power and heat generation.

Due to continued greening (i.e. renewable feedstock) of the global economy, new applications are being commercialized. For example, lignin-based renewable functional fillers are used in different rubber applications as a sustainable alternative to carbon black and silica.

The Global Market for Lignin 2021-2031 includes:

Market description and future outlook.

Analysis of lignin production processes.

Production capacities of lignin producers.

Markets for lignin.

Estimated consumption of lignin, by market segment, 2019-2031.

Profiles of 78 lignin producers. Profiles include company description, products, processes and capacities. Companies profiled include Versalis SpA, Clariant, MetGen Oy, Praj Industries Ltd., FP Innovations, UPM, Klabin SA, RenCom AB and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology 2 Executive Summary 3 Introduction3.1 What is lignin?3.1.1 Lignin structure3.2 Types of lignin3.2.1 Sulfur containing lignin3.2.2 Sulfur-free lignin from biorefinery process3.3 Properties3.4 The lignocellulose biorefinery3.5 Markets and applications 4 Lignin Production Processes4.1 Lignosulphonates4.2 Kraft Lignin4.2.1 LignoBoost process4.2.2 LignoForce method4.2.3 Sequential Liquid Lignin Recovery and Purification4.2.4 A-Recovery+4.3 Soda lignin4.4 Biorefinery lignin4.5 Organosolv lignins4.6 Hydrolytic lignin 5 Markets For Lignin5.1 Market drivers and trends for lignin5.2 Lignin industry developments 2020-20215.3 Production capacities5.3.1 Technical lignin availability (dry ton/y)5.3.2 Biomass conversion (Biorefinery)5.4 Estimated consumption of lignin, by market segment, 2019-20315.5 Aromatic compounds5.5.1 Benzene, toluene and xylene5.5.2 Phenol and phenolic resins5.5.3 Vanillin5.6 Lignin-derived thermoplastics5.7 Lignin-derived thermosets5.8 Polyurethanes and foams5.9 Hydrogels5.10 Epoxy resins5.11 Adsorbents5.12 Carbon materials5.12.1 Activated carbons5.12.2 Carbon fiber5.13 Cement additives5.14 Rubber5.15 Biofuels5.16 Bitumen and Asphalt5.17 Oil5.18 Batteries5.19 Binders, emulsifiers and dispersants5.20 Paints and coatings5.21 Other5.21.1 Automotive brake pads5.21.2 Fire retardants5.21.3 Energy storage5.21.4 Sequestering agents5.21.5 Antioxidants 6 Company Profiles 7 References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o9z66d

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-lignin-markets-report-2021-2031-future-outlook-production-capacities--profiles-of-75-producers-301305014.html

SOURCE Research and Markets