Global Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Report 2021-2027: Market To Be Driven By Increased Demand For LPT Installation In Commercial Facilities

DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pandemic Strikes an Unprecedented Lightning Blow to Lightning Protection Technologies. Market Slumps by -7.1%.The global market for Lightning Protection Technologies is expected to decline by -7.1% in the year 2020 before recovering to reach US$ 1.1 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.

Postponements of Infrastructure development projects have come as a heavy blow for building material manufacturers and suppliers. Transport restrictions have additionally played their role in disrupting production and supply of construction materials. Real estate, both commercial & residential, is collapsing under the weight of falling consumer disposable incomes and plummeting business confidence.

Lightning protection devices such as lightning arrester rod and lightning conductor which are installed on buildings to protect against voltage surges are therefore feeling the heat of disruptions consuming the construction industry. While the healthcare industry is likely to deliver a decent performance, lack of tax rebates for retrofit installations is expected to reduce investment in retrofit installations in industry and commercial verticals. Lightning strikes hold negative economic implications owing to their impact on facilities and other structures, leading to heavy disruptions and losses. The Earth experiences around 100 lightning strikes per second, which culminates into over eight million strikes per day. The US witnesses around 25 million incidents of lightning strike a year.

The annual loss associated with unplanned downtime for the major businesses in the US has been estimated at $2.5 billion, which is considerably higher than deployment cost of lightning protection systems. The impact of lightning strikes increases sharply when the cost to small- to medium-sized businesses is also included. The overall cost related to lightning strikes to US property and industry is projected to be around 8-10 billion per year.

The US economy and industry relies heavily on the electronic and telecommunication infrastructure. However, these digital assets and infrastructure are susceptible to the damage caused by lightning or transient currents. The increasing incident of these strikes along with heavy economic consequences creates the need to properly absorb or control lightning strikes.

There are advanced technologies to offer effective protection for facilities and buildings from lightning strikes. The integration of sophisticated technologies for potential equalization, grounding, surge protection, lightning warning and structural lightning protection can reduce the damage and save billions of dollars per year.

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Lightning Protection Market

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

An Introduction to Lightning Protection Technologies

Components of Lightning Protection System

Types of Lightning Protection Systems

Building Codes & Standards for Lightning Protection Systems

Major End-Markets for Lightning Protection Systems

Lightning: A Spectacular yet Destructive Natural Phenomenon

Key Lightning Facts

Global Lightning Protection Technologies - Growth Drivers and Challenges in a Nutshell

Global Lightning Protection Systems Market to Exhibit Long Term Growth

Recent Market Activity

Pressing Need to Mitigate & Manage Lightning Strike Risks

Market to be Driven by Increased Demand for LPT Installation in Commercial Facilities

Comprehensive Solution and Improved End-User Experience to Drive Market

Market Challenges

Ignorance of Lightning Protection: Major Restraint in Developing and Under Developed Countries

Installation and Functionality of LPT: Core Areas of Consideration

Sluggish Technological Advancements Restraining LPT Market

Lack of Harmonization in LPT Standards Leads to Obscurity and Uncertainty

LPT Efficacy Data Empirical Rather Than Scientific

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 119 Featured):

A. N. Wallis & Co Ltd.

Alltec Corporation

AXIS Electrical Components Pvt. Ltd.

Fatech Electronic Co., Ltd.

K.M.L. Technology Co., Ltd.

Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.

Lightning Protection International Pty Ltd.

Littelfuse, Inc.

MTL Instruments Group

NexTek, Inc.

nVent Electric plc

PT. Zeus Prima Garda

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Construction Activity: A Key Demand Determinant

Growth in Smart Home Numbers Drive the Need for Lightning Protection Solutions

Growing Population & Urbanization Trend Influence Market Prospects

Opportunity Indicators

Relevance of Lightning Protection in Industrial Facilities

Opportunities in Commercial Buildings

Next-Generation Lightning Protection with Lasers

Aircraft Industry: A Prominent Consumer of LPTs

Rising PV Installations Up the Demand for LPTs

Innovative LPT Crucial to Combat Petrochemical Tank Fires

LPT Providers Benefit from Rising Demand for Wind Energy

Wireless Antenna Industry Drives Demand for LPT

Lightning Protection Standards and Guidelines

Global Lightning Protection Codes and Standards

Certification Process

LPI Certified Designers & Installers

International Lightning Protection Association (ILPA)

FAA Lightning Protection Standards

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Lightning Insurance Reimbursement Scenario

Assessment of Life and Property Damage by Lightning Fires in the US

Urbanization Brings Down Lightning Fatalities

Lightning Death Statistics in the US

Lightning Protection Standards Drive Growth

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Lightning Protection Standards Drive Demand in Europe

Standards for Design, Installation and Maintenance of Lightning Protection Systems (LPS) in Select European Countries

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific to Power Growth of Global Lightning Protection Technologies Market

to Power Growth of Global Lightning Protection Technologies Market Asia-Pacific Standards for Design, Installation and Maintenance of Lightning Protection Systems (LPS) in Select Asian Countries

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

Urban Constructions to Drive Demand for Lightning Protection Systems

Market Analytics

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

Tall Building Structures Drive Demand for Lightning Protection in Middle East

Market Analytics

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

South Africa : More Lightning Deaths than Elsewhere in the World

: More Lightning Deaths than Elsewhere in the World Market Analytics

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 223

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wxr956

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-lightning-protection-technologies-lpt-market-report-2021-2027-market-to-be-driven-by-increased-demand-for-lpt-installation-in-commercial-facilities-301246370.html

SOURCE Research and Markets