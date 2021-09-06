Global Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Technologies And Markets 2021 And Key Player Strategies
This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global LiDAR market by component, type, application and region. The report discusses the differentiation between LiDAR to derive specific market estimates. The report offers a comparative study between conventional and emerging laser and the importance of the advances in LiDAR.
The report also discusses strategies adopted by major players in the global LiDAR market. The patent analysis in this report provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market over time as well as by geography - namely, for the U.S., Europe and Japan. The global LiDAR market is segmented by type of LiDAR: airborne, terrestrial, mobile, and UAV.
- An overview of the global market for light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Estimation of market size and revenue forecasts for global LiDAR market, and corresponding market share analysis by component, technology type, application, and geographic region for market segment and its subsegments
- Identification of major market stakeholders and analysis of competitive landscape on the basis of recent developments
- Assessment of the effect of environmental concerns on this market, and insight into the trends, gaps and opportunities in each of the submarkets
- Patent review and a study of new developments in LiDAR technologies
- Company profiles of the major market players within the industry, including Faro Technologies Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intermap Technologies Corp., Quantum Spatial Inc., Sick AG, and Vaisala Corp.
Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America had the highest revenue in the market in 2019 and it is expected to continue to dominate the revenue share. Since North America is a technologically advanced region, the LiDAR technology initially formed a strong base in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the best market potential to grow. This growth potential is due to the fact that emerging nations in this region are involved in heavy industrialization.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Market Definition and Evolution of LiDAR
- Future Outlook and Expectations
- Key Developments in the Field of LiDAR
- Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders
- Value Chain
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis
- Market Share Analysis
Chapter 9 Patent Review/ New Developments
- Patent Review by Country
- Important Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Patents
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Digitalworld Mapping Inc.
- Faro Technologies Inc.
- Firmatek Llc
- Geokno India Pvt. Ltd.
- Geoslam
- Infineon Technologies Ag
- Innoviz Technologies Ltd.
- Intermap Technologies Corp.
- Leica Geosystems Ag
- Leddartech Inc.
- Mosaic 3D Inc.
- Quanergy Systems Inc.
- Quantum Spatial Inc.
- Riegl Laser Measurement Systems Gmbh
- Sick Ag
- Teledyne Optech Inc.
- Vaisala Corp.
- Velodyne Lidar Inc.
- Yellowscan
