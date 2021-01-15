Global Life Science Tools And Reagents Market Report 2020-2025 With Profiles Of Leading Players - Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, General Electric, Merck & Co, Qiagen & Siemens Healthcare
DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Life Science Tools and Reagents: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The current report provides a detailed look at the life science tools and diagnostics market. This report also highlights the current and future market potential of life science tools and diagnostics, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, technological advances, and drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections to 2025. The report details the market share of life science tools and diagnostics.
The latest advances in life science technologies are directed towards high-throughput screening and rapid diagnostics and the like. The life sciences market covers products ranging from advanced instrumentation to laboratory chemicals. Research in the field of life sciences tools and reagents shows how they can be used in developing efficient, user-friendly and affordable scientific technique products for a broad spectrum of industries.
R&D spending, increasing competition, patent expiries, advancements, product launches and new technologies - such as PCR technology, stem cell research and molecular diagnostics - have led this market to grow, and go in new directions. This study looks at the vast array of systems affected by these factors.
Acquisition strategies and collaborations by companies are also covered in this report. This study also discusses the strengths and weaknesses of each type of life science products in light of the new technologies, growing competition and changing customer needs.
For market estimates, data has been provided for 2018 as the base year, 2019, and forecast for 2025.
The Report Includes:
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Discussion on how scientific trends, government policies, and the economy in general affect life science tools and diagnostics market and how this industry is different from the pharmaceutical and drug discovery industry
- Assessment of existing products and identification of new potential markets for novel products and assay development
- Detailed description about COVID-19, including disease progression, symptoms and treatment options and impact analysis of COVID-19 on entire life science industry as well as on life science tools and diagnostics industry
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players including Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, General Electric Co., Merck & Co. Inc., Qiagen NV, and Siemens Healthcare AG
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Highlights of the Market for Life Science Tools and Diagnostics
Chapter 3 Life Science Tools and Diagnostics: Introduction and History
- Introduction
- History of Life Sciences
- Genomics
- Tools of Genomics Research
- Proteomics
- Protein Expression
- Protein Isolation and Purification
- Protein Identification and Characterization
- Recombinant Proteins
- Cell Biology Research
- Cell Culture Maintenance
- Transfection Tools and Reagents
- Cell-Based Assays
- Cell Lines
- Flow Cytometry
- Stem Cell Research in Life Sciences
- Metabolomics
- Antibodies-Tools and Reagents
- Polyclonal Antibodies
- Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)
- Recombinant Antibodies
- Detection Probes as Reagents for Life Sciences
- Fluorescence
- Chemiluminescence
- Autoradiography
- Animal Models Used in Life Sciences Research
- Imaging Tools and Techniques
- Light Microscopy
- Fluorescence Microscopy
- Confocal Microscopy
- Electron Microscopy
- Epigenetics Tools and Reagents
- Ubiquitination and Drug Discovery Tools
- Bioinformatics Tools and Services in the Life Sciences
- Hardware and Software
- Database Services
- Data Management and Storage
Chapter 4 Medical Device Regulations
- Medical Device Definition and Classification
- Regulations
- U.S.
- Europe
Chapter 5 Life Science Tools and Diagnostics: Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints and Challenges
- Globalization and Digitalization
- Cybersecurity
- Reproducibility for Antibody Reagents
- Health Care Reform (ACA)
- Market Opportunities
- Need for Innovation
- Emerging Markets
- Collaborative R&D
- Digital Technologies
Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Introduction
- Outbreak
- Symptoms of COVID-19
- Progression of COVID-19
- Incubation Period
- Epidemiology
- Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments
- Spread of Disease
- Current Status and Impact on Medical Technology
- Elective and Noncritical Procedures
- Shift in Manufacturing
- Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Medical Tourism
- Effects of COVID-19 on Life Science Industry
- Impact of COVID-19 on Pharma Supply Chains
- Impact on Insurance Providers
- Impact on Health Technology Assessment
- Threat to Healthcare Acquisitions
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Global Market for Life Science Tools and Diagnostics, by Product Type
- Market Size and Forecast
- Life Science Tools
- Life Science Reagents and Kits
- Market Analysis
- Life Science Instruments
- Market Analysis
- Reverse Transcription PCR
- Nested PCR
- Hot Start and Touchdown PCR
- Inverse PCR
- Multiplex PCR
- Quantitative PCR
- 1-D Gel Electrophoresis
- 2-D Gel Electrophoresis
- Emerging Technologies/Platforms in Western Blot
- Direct ELISA
- Indirect ELISA
- Competitive ELISA
- Sandwich ELISA
- ELISPOT Assays
- FluoroSpot Assays
- Emerging Technologies or Platforms in ELISA Assays
- Life Science COVID-19 Diagnostics Market
- Molecular Tests
- Market Size and Forecast
- Serology Tests
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Life Science Tools and Diagnostics, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Life Science Tools and Reagents Market
- Global Company Ranking
- COVID-19 Diagnostics Market
- Global Company Ranking
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Major Manufacturers of Life Science Tools and Reagents
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Major Diagnostics Manufacturers
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton, Dickinson And Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Genmark Diagnostics Inc.
- Hologic Inc.
- Qiagen Nv
- Siemens Healthcare Ag
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7e4cj2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-life-science-tools-and-reagents-market-report-2020-2025-with-profiles-of-leading-players---abbott-laboratories-bio-rad-laboratories-general-electric-merck--co-qiagen--siemens-healthcare-301209246.html
SOURCE Research and Markets