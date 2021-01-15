Global Life Science Tools And Reagents Market Report 2020-2025 With Profiles Of Leading Players - Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, General Electric, Merck & Co, Qiagen & Siemens Healthcare

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Life Science Tools and Reagents: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The current report provides a detailed look at the life science tools and diagnostics market. This report also highlights the current and future market potential of life science tools and diagnostics, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, technological advances, and drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections to 2025. The report details the market share of life science tools and diagnostics.

The latest advances in life science technologies are directed towards high-throughput screening and rapid diagnostics and the like. The life sciences market covers products ranging from advanced instrumentation to laboratory chemicals. Research in the field of life sciences tools and reagents shows how they can be used in developing efficient, user-friendly and affordable scientific technique products for a broad spectrum of industries.

R&D spending, increasing competition, patent expiries, advancements, product launches and new technologies - such as PCR technology, stem cell research and molecular diagnostics - have led this market to grow, and go in new directions. This study looks at the vast array of systems affected by these factors.

Acquisition strategies and collaborations by companies are also covered in this report. This study also discusses the strengths and weaknesses of each type of life science products in light of the new technologies, growing competition and changing customer needs.

For market estimates, data has been provided for 2018 as the base year, 2019, and forecast for 2025.

The Report Includes:

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Discussion on how scientific trends, government policies, and the economy in general affect life science tools and diagnostics market and how this industry is different from the pharmaceutical and drug discovery industry

Assessment of existing products and identification of new potential markets for novel products and assay development

Detailed description about COVID-19, including disease progression, symptoms and treatment options and impact analysis of COVID-19 on entire life science industry as well as on life science tools and diagnostics industry

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players including Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, General Electric Co., Merck & Co. Inc., Qiagen NV, and Siemens Healthcare AG

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Highlights of the Market for Life Science Tools and Diagnostics

Chapter 3 Life Science Tools and Diagnostics: Introduction and History

Introduction

History of Life Sciences

Genomics

Tools of Genomics Research

Proteomics

Protein Expression

Protein Isolation and Purification

Protein Identification and Characterization

Recombinant Proteins

Cell Biology Research

Cell Culture Maintenance

Transfection Tools and Reagents

Cell-Based Assays

Cell Lines

Flow Cytometry

Stem Cell Research in Life Sciences

Metabolomics

Antibodies-Tools and Reagents

Polyclonal Antibodies

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

Recombinant Antibodies

Detection Probes as Reagents for Life Sciences

Fluorescence

Chemiluminescence

Autoradiography

Animal Models Used in Life Sciences Research

Imaging Tools and Techniques

Light Microscopy

Fluorescence Microscopy

Confocal Microscopy

Electron Microscopy

Epigenetics Tools and Reagents

Ubiquitination and Drug Discovery Tools

Bioinformatics Tools and Services in the Life Sciences

Hardware and Software

Database Services

Data Management and Storage

Chapter 4 Medical Device Regulations

Medical Device Definition and Classification

Regulations

U.S.

Europe

Chapter 5 Life Science Tools and Diagnostics: Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints and Challenges

Globalization and Digitalization

Cybersecurity

Reproducibility for Antibody Reagents

Health Care Reform (ACA)

Market Opportunities

Need for Innovation

Emerging Markets

Collaborative R&D

Digital Technologies

Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Introduction

Outbreak

Symptoms of COVID-19

Progression of COVID-19

Incubation Period

Epidemiology

Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments

Spread of Disease

Current Status and Impact on Medical Technology

Elective and Noncritical Procedures

Shift in Manufacturing

Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches

Supply Chain Disruptions

Medical Tourism

Effects of COVID-19 on Life Science Industry

Impact of COVID-19 on Pharma Supply Chains

Impact on Insurance Providers

Impact on Health Technology Assessment

Threat to Healthcare Acquisitions

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Global Market for Life Science Tools and Diagnostics, by Product Type

Market Size and Forecast

Life Science Tools

Life Science Reagents and Kits

Market Analysis

Life Science Instruments

Market Analysis

Reverse Transcription PCR

Nested PCR

Hot Start and Touchdown PCR

Inverse PCR

Multiplex PCR

Quantitative PCR

1-D Gel Electrophoresis

2-D Gel Electrophoresis

Emerging Technologies/Platforms in Western Blot

Direct ELISA

Indirect ELISA

Competitive ELISA

Sandwich ELISA

ELISPOT Assays

FluoroSpot Assays

Emerging Technologies or Platforms in ELISA Assays

Life Science COVID-19 Diagnostics Market

Molecular Tests

Market Size and Forecast

Serology Tests

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Life Science Tools and Diagnostics, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Life Science Tools and Reagents Market

Global Company Ranking

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market

Global Company Ranking

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Major Manufacturers of Life Science Tools and Reagents

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

General Electric Co.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Major Diagnostics Manufacturers

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genmark Diagnostics Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Qiagen Nv

Siemens Healthcare Ag

