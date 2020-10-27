Global Li-ion Battery Market Report 2020: Growing Sales Of Electric Vehicles - A Significant Opportunity For Li-ion Batteries Market
The global market for Li-ion Battery is projected to reach US$91.8 billion by 2025 driven by their use in a wide range of energy storage applications. Among the applications, standing out as a major driver of growth is electric vehicles (EVs).
Li-ion battery technology has a number of important and distinct advantages over competing technologies such as high energy density; lower rate of self-discharge as compared to Ni-Cad and NiMH; maintenance free unlike Ni-Cad cells which need to be periodically discharged to ensure elimination of memory effect; lightweight when compared to other battery types; higher temperature tolerance; fast and safe charging; longer life and durability; higher cycle life over 4000 to 5000 cycles; overthrows issues such as Peukert's losses and voltage sag typically seen in lead acid batteries, among others. In the field of EVs, li-ion batteries are poised to dominate as it represents the best performing technology available to date. with the highest coulombic efficiency (CE) ratings in rechargeable batteries at more than 99%; lowest rate of self-discharge; highest multiple number of recharge cycles; lightweight when compared to other battery technologies; and longer life & longevity, this technology is versatile enough to meet current engineering needs of EV designers. However, li-ion is not the future of EVs. The automobile industry still remains focused on developing the perfect battery technology capable of enabling enable long-range electric vehicles. Li-ion battery technology is a sprinter and can supply energy for just four hours and for long-term success of EVs the need of the hour is long-term energy storage. Solid-state batteries and flow batteries are major technologies that can disrupt the market once they achieve the much awaited commercial breakthrough. Also, li-ion is hitting its theoretical limits of battery chemistry, making enhancements to energy density more and more challenging. Over the last 5-8 years only 1% to 2% performance improvement has been achieved. Researchers however remain divided on li-ion technology's potential. Some researchers are experimenting with conductive carbon black powder/charcoal dust to enhance power and energy density of these batteries by over 25%. The race to develop newer and better batteries is still ongoing and with other technology contenders still far behind, its li-ion's day in the sun as the technology comes of age and nears its full potential until disrupted by other competing alternatives. As numerous new li-ion battery plants mushroom and as new innovative start-ups push the boundaries of li-ion efficiency, prices will continue to drop while performance will continue to improve, opening up new markets and strengthening demand in existing markets. The United States, Europe and Asia represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 80.2% of the market. Europe ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period, as the region prepares to overtake the United States in terms of battery manufacturing capacity by 2023. China follows close behind with a 16.2% CAGR adroitly capitalizing on emerging opportunities in Europe by filling in gaps in the lithium ion battery value chain. A significant percentage of battery manufacturing plants being built and planned are owned by Chinese and other Asian manufacturers. Key Topics Covered: 1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Growing Sales of Electric Vehicles: A Significant Opportunity for Li-ion Batteries Market
- Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030
- Light Vehicles Market in North America - Breakdown of Sales in Thousands by Power Type for the Years 2019 and 2025
- Falling Battery Costs to Drive Down Cost of EVs
- Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs
- Projected Demand for Metals and Minerals from Li-ion Battery Packs Used in Passenger EVs by Type for the Years 2025 and 2030 (In Thousand Metric Tons)
- Rising Interest in Lithium for Use in EV Li-ion Batteries
- While China Focuses on Building Future Batteries, Tesla Remains the Only US Company in Race
- LiFePO4 Battery Gaining Prominence in Automotive Applications
- Manufacture of Lithium-Ion Batteries for EVs: Challenges Continue to Persist
- Li-ion Battery Recycling Market: Rising Environmental Concerns and Strict Government Policies Foster Growth
- Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market: Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country for 2019
- Rising Sales of Electric Buses Bolsters Demand for Li-ion Batteries
- Global Li-ion Batteries Market for Electric Buses: Percentage Breakdown of Sales Volume by Li-ion Variant for 2019 and 2025
- Li-ion Batteries: The Preferred Rechargeable Battery Chemistry for Consumer Electronics Devices
- Widespread Use of Li-ion Batteries in Smartphones
- Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2011 through 2018
- Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
- With Smartphones Evolving Rapidly, Li-ion Batteries Struggle to Address the Demanding Needs of Devices
- Average Battery Life of Select Latest Smartphone Models
- Lithium-Ion Batteries with Graphene: A Substitute to Conventional Li-ion Batteries Used in Mobile Phones
- Sustained Use of Li-ion Batteries in Laptops and Notebooks
- Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Li-ion Batteries Gain Momentum in Wearable Devices
- Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
- Rechargeable Li-ion Batteries Find Application in Smart Homes
- Li-ion Batteries Emerge as the Dominant Technology for Grid-Scale Energy Storage
- Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market: Opportunity for Li-ion Batteries
- Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2018
- Falling Cost of Clean Energy and Li-ion Batteries Favors Adoption in Renewable Energy Systems
- Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) of Battery Storage, Offshore Wind, Onshore Wind and Offshore in $/MWh for the Years 2013, 2015 and 2019
- Peak Shifting Application Promises High Demand Scenario for Li-ion Batteries
- Lithium-ion Solar Batteries Hold an Edge over Lead Acid Batteries for Residential Solar Customers
- High Cost and Limited Battery Life Impede Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Renewable Systems
- Increasing Penetration of Li-ion Battery in Data Centers Augurs Well for the Market Growth
- Increasing Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Data Centers: Battery-based Backup (in GWh) for Li-ion Batteries in North American and European Data Centers for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Li-ion Batteries Offer Support for Industrial Applications
- Use of Li-ion Batteries Gaining Momentum in Material Handling Industry
- As the Wonder Material, Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion Batteries
- Li-ion Battery Pricing Trends: Significant Impact on Adoption in Automotive Industry
- Li-ion Battery Pack Price in $/kWh for the Years 2010 through 2018
- Lithium-ion Battery Prices: Breakdown of Price in $/kWh for Pack and Cell for the Years 2014 through 2018
- Li-ion Battery Price Outlook: Prices in $/kWh for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030
- Battery Startups Invest in Next Generation Li-ion Batteries
- Raw Material Availability and Pricing: Factors with Significant Implications for Li-ion Batteries Market
- Raw Material Cost: The Largest Proportion of Overall Cost of Li-ion Battery
- Cost Structure of Consumer-Grade Li-ion Battery (in $/kWh) by Cost Component
- Lithium Reserves and Production: Vital for Li-ion Battery Market
- Global Lithium Reserves in Thousand Metric Tons by Select Countries
- Global Lithium Mine Production in Metric Tons by Country for 2017 and 2018
- High Cobalt Prices: Reason for Slower Decline in Production Cost of Li-ion Battery
- Major Players with Growing Clout in LIB Raw Materials Marketplace
- Innovations in Material Science and Capacity Critical to Creating the Next-Gen Li-ion Battery
- Safety Concerns and Other Disadvantages of Li-ion Batteries: A Review
- Competing Disruptive Battery Technologies: A Major Challenge for Li-ion Battery Market
- Despite Emergence of Alternatives, Li-ion Remains the Most Promising Battery Tech for Various Applications
- Changes in Li-ion Battery Composition and Component Use
- Innovations, Advancements & Research Studies
- Solid State Lithium-ion Battery: Faster Charging and Longer Lasting Option
- Innolith Develops Non-Flammable Lithium-Ion Battery
- Researchers Advance Technology to Enable Production of Non-Flammable Li-ion Batteries
- German Researchers Find Singlet Oxygen as the Factor Causing Breakdown of Li-ion Battery
- Nano One Wins Chinese Patent for Li-ion Battery Applications
- Size-Tunable Natural Mineral-Molybdenite Increase Storage Capacity and Accelerate Ions Transfer in Li-ion Batteries
- Developments Underway to Mass Produce CSIR Lab's Indigenous Lithium Ion Battery Technology
- US Department of Energy Initiates Research to Develop Next-Gen Li-ion Batteries
- 24M Developing Simple Li-ion Batteries Capable of Reducing EVs Costs
- University of Alberta Chemists Developing Silicon-Based LIBs with 10 Fold Increase in Charge Capacity
