Global Leisure Boats Market Report 2021-2027 - New Leisure Boat Category Adds New Revenue Pockets To Leisure Boat Market

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leisure Boats - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Leisure Boats Market to Reach $45.9 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Leisure Boats estimated at US$ 35 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 45.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.

Motorized/Power Boats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$ 28.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Motorized Boats segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGRThe Leisure Boats market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 14.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 4.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Review of COVID-19 Impact on Global Travel & Tourism Industry

Leisure Marine Industry amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Industry Witnesses an Uptick in Recreational Boating among Scores of Boaters after Easing of Restrictions

Leisure Boat: An Overview

Types of Leisure Boats

Market Outlook: Popularity of Boating Activity Up-Thrusts Global Leisure Boat Market to Prime Point

Select Stats

Influx of Emerging Technologies Set to Transform & Boost Boating Industry

New Leisure Boat Category Adds New Revenue Pockets to Leisure Boat Market

Regional Market Overview

Recent Market Activity

Select New Launches

World Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Popularity of Nautical Tourism Underpins Market Expansion

Established Image of Chartering in Vacations Fuels Growth

Leisure Boats Integrated with Advanced Technologies Come to the Fore

Prominent Trends Benefitting Leisure Boat Market in Big Way

GPS Tracking Technology

Automated Boats

Smart Boats Enter the Fray

Adoption of AI Solutions Gains Momentum

Digital Dashboards & Social Media

Rising Significance of Software in Recreational Maritime Industry

Rising Demand for Personalized Leisure Boats to Drive Growth

Boats Enjoy New Highs with Outboard Power Kick

Electric Leisure Boating Makes Waves

Introduction of Hybrid Propulsion System in Leisure Boats

Factors Inhibiting Electric Leisure Boats from Sailing into Mainstream

High Net Worth Individuals: A Key Customer Class

Yachting to Gain from Rise in UHNW Individuals

Boating Industry Targets Millennials and Gen-Z

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Surging Interest in Sailing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues

Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Sales

Emergence of Recreational Fishing as Favorite Pastime Widens Opportunities

Surging Popularity of Kayak Fishing Benefits Market Expansion

Digital Technologies Become Pervasive in the Boating Industry

Disruptive Technologies Transforming Sports Fishing Boats over the Years

