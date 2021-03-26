Global Leisure Boats Market Report 2021-2027 - New Leisure Boat Category Adds New Revenue Pockets To Leisure Boat Market
DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leisure Boats - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Leisure Boats Market to Reach $45.9 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Leisure Boats estimated at US$ 35 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 45.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.
Motorized/Power Boats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$ 28.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Motorized Boats segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGRThe Leisure Boats market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 14.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 4.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- A Review of COVID-19 Impact on Global Travel & Tourism Industry
- Leisure Marine Industry amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- Industry Witnesses an Uptick in Recreational Boating among Scores of Boaters after Easing of Restrictions
- Leisure Boat: An Overview
- Types of Leisure Boats
- Market Outlook: Popularity of Boating Activity Up-Thrusts Global Leisure Boat Market to Prime Point
- Select Stats
- Influx of Emerging Technologies Set to Transform & Boost Boating Industry
- New Leisure Boat Category Adds New Revenue Pockets to Leisure Boat Market
- Regional Market Overview
- Recent Market Activity
- Select New Launches
- World Brands
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Popularity of Nautical Tourism Underpins Market Expansion
- Established Image of Chartering in Vacations Fuels Growth
- Leisure Boats Integrated with Advanced Technologies Come to the Fore
- Prominent Trends Benefitting Leisure Boat Market in Big Way
- GPS Tracking Technology
- Automated Boats
- Smart Boats Enter the Fray
- Adoption of AI Solutions Gains Momentum
- Digital Dashboards & Social Media
- Rising Significance of Software in Recreational Maritime Industry
- Rising Demand for Personalized Leisure Boats to Drive Growth
- Boats Enjoy New Highs with Outboard Power Kick
- Electric Leisure Boating Makes Waves
- Introduction of Hybrid Propulsion System in Leisure Boats
- Factors Inhibiting Electric Leisure Boats from Sailing into Mainstream
- High Net Worth Individuals: A Key Customer Class
- Yachting to Gain from Rise in UHNW Individuals
- Boating Industry Targets Millennials and Gen-Z
- Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
- Surging Interest in Sailing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues
- Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Sales
- Emergence of Recreational Fishing as Favorite Pastime Widens Opportunities
- Surging Popularity of Kayak Fishing Benefits Market Expansion
- Digital Technologies Become Pervasive in the Boating Industry
- Disruptive Technologies Transforming Sports Fishing Boats over the Years
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- US Boat Industry: An Overview
- Market Analytics
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- China: A High-Growth Market for Leisure Boats
- Yacht Industry: An Overview
- Market Analytics
- EUROPE
- Market Overview
- Boating Industry and EU Recovery Plan
- Mediterranean Basin: The Hub for Recreational Boating in Europe
- Market Analytics
- FRANCE
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- GERMANY
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- Poland
- Market Analytics
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- Southeast Asia
- Market Analytics
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 195
