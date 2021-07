Global Leisure Boat Market In Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry|Discover Company Insights In Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North America contributes to the highest incremental growth of 59% of the leisure boat market during the forecast period, as per Technavio.

NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North America contributes to the highest incremental growth of 59% of the leisure boat market during the forecast period, as per Technavio.

AB Volvo, Azimut Benetti SpA, and Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH are the three major market participants for the leisure boat market.

"Increasing customer engagement in marinas and recreational boating activities and increasing demand for outboard powerboats will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. COVID-19 will have at Par on the leisure boat market. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

The leisure boat market in the construction machinery & heavy trucks is expected to grow by USD 30.01 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during 2021-2025, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Leisure Boat Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist leisure boat market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the leisure boat market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the leisure boat market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of leisure boat market vendors

Leisure Boat Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the leisure boat market. AB Volvo, Azimut Benetti SpA, Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH, BENETEAU SA, Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Brunswick Corp., Chaparral Boats Inc., FERRETTI SpA, Iconic Marine Group, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Leisure Boat Market Size

Leisure Boat Market Trends

Leisure Boat Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the technological integration in leisure boats as one of the prime reasons driving the leisure boat market growth during the next few years.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Leverage latest data mapping the technological advancements

Find deeper market insights and forecast information about current market developments.

Explore insights on key market accelerating factors.

Identify potential threats to market growth.

Understand the impact of trends likely to influence market growth positively or negatively.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

