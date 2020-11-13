Global Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices Market (2020 To 2025) - Outlook And Forecast

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The left atrial appendage (LAA) closure devices market growth can be attributed to the growing prevalence of atrial fibrillation (AF) across the globe.The growth in the geriatric population and the increased prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders such as obesity, diabetics, and high blood pressure are contributing to the growth of AF. According to several epidemiological studies, AF is the most common arrhythmia, with an estimated prevalence of 1.5-3% in the general population in developed regions. Approximately 7.6 million people over 65 years of age in Europe suffered from AF in 2016, which is expected to increase by around 89%, reaching 14.4 million by 2060. Hence, the high occurrence of AF across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the market.In addition, frequent development and commercial approvals & launches of innovative next-generation LAA closure devices is another primary factor driving the rising uptake of these devices worldwide. For instance, market leader Boston Scientific received CE Mark approval for its Next Generation WATCHMAN FLX Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device in March 2019. The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the left atrial appendage closure devices market during the forecast period:

Emergence of Advanced Imaging Modalities

Increasing Focus on Conducting Clinical Trials on LAA Closure Devices

Advent of Hybrid Approach in LAA Closure Technique

Transference from Open to MI Surgeries

The study considers the present scenario of the left atrial appendage closure devices market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market. Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure Devices Market SegmentationThe global left atrial appendage (LAA) closure devices market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, and geography. The endocardial LAA closure devices segment accounts for the maximum shares as these devices are safe and effective. Several clinical studies conducted on endocardial devices have displayed encouraging results for the patient population in terms of stroke risk reduction, thereby contributing to the market share of the segment. Endocardial devices involve a lower complication rate (around 8.5%) compared with epicardial devices (25.4%), which is likely to boost the segment growth.The hospitals segment is accounted for major share of 55% in 2019. Healthcare professionals in the hospital segment use advanced LAA closure devices, including endocardial and epicardial, to treat AF. The segment is growing at a healthy rate, which is expected to continue during the forecast period. The growth in the aging population and the increasing pool of AF patients are the major factors driving the segment growth.The specialty cardiac centers (SCC) segment provides exclusive healthcare services to patients with suspected or diagnosed cardiac diseases. These centers are solely dedicated to treating patients suffering from cardiac ailments such as AF. The segment is likely to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:1. What is the market size and compound annual growth rate of the left atrial appendage (LAA) closure devices market?2. What is the growth of the adult and paediatric segment by 2025?3. Who are the major players in the market and what are their market shares?4. What are the factors influencing the growth of the Endocardial LAA Closure segment during the forecast period?5. How is the growing population in the Asia Pacific region impacting the growth of the market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope Of The Study4.4 Market Segments 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Atrial Fibrillation: Overview 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Emergence Of Advanced Imaging Modalities8.2 Vendors Increasing Focus On Conducting Clinical Trials On LAA Closure Devices8.3 Emergence Of Hybrid Approach In LAA Closure Technique8.4 Promising Investigational LAA Closure Devices8.5 Strategic Acquisitions 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Rising Incidence Of AF9.2 Transference From Open To Mi Surgeries9.3 Frequent Product Approval9.4 Significant Long-Term Cost Effectiveness Associated With LAA Closure 10 Market Restraints10.1 High Use Of Oral Drugs10.2 Complications Associated With LAA Closure Devices10.3 Stringent Regulations & Product Recalls 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Market Size & Forecast11.3 Five Forces Analysis 12 Product12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Market Overview12.3 Endocardial LAA Closure12.4 Epicardial LAA Closure 13 End-User13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 Hospitals13.4 Specialty Cardiac Centers13.5 ASCS 14 Geography14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Geographic Overview 15 North America15.1 Market Overview15.2 Market Size & Forecast15.3 Key Countries 16 Europe16.1 Market Overview16.2 Market Size & Forecast16.3 Key Countries 17 APAC17.1 Market Overview17.2 Market Size & Forecast17.3 Key Countries 18 Latin America18.1 Market Overview18.2 Market Size & Forecast18.3 Key Countries 19 Middle East & Africa19.1 Market Overview19.2 Market Size & Forecast19.3 Key Countries 20 Competitive Landscape20.1 Competition Overview20.2 Market Share Analysis 21 Key Company Profiles21.1 Boston Scientific21.2 AtriCure21.3 Abbott 22 Other Prominent Vendors22.1 Biosense Webster22.2 Lifetech Scientific22.3 SentreHEART 23 Investigational Companies23.1 Append Medical23.2 Cardia 24 Report Summary24.1 Key Takeaways24.2 Strategic Recommendations 25 Quantitative Summary25.1 Product25.2 End-User25.3 Geography 26 Appendix26.1 AbbreviationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/79q7y6

