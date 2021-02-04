Global LED Packaging Market (2021 To 2026) - Surged Adoption Of CSP LEDs In Automotive Lighting Applications Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LED Packaging Market With COVID-19 Impact by Package Type (SMD, COB, CSP), Application (General Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting, Flash Lighting, Industrial), Wavelength, Power Range, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LED packaging market is estimated to grow from USD 17.6 billion in 2021 to USD 22.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%.

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the risen demand for IoT-enabled lighting fixtures and smart lighting solutions, surged demand for LED packages in display panel market, increased demand for UV LED-based disinfection systems amid COVID-19, and recent government initiatives and regulations promoting use of LEDs for energy efficiency and environmental benefits.

COVID-19 sent both demand-side and supply-side shocks across the global economy. Leading LED package providers, such as OSRAM ( Germany) and Seoul Semiconductor ( South Korea), have incurred significant losses owing to the pandemic. Both companies have reported a decline of approximately 9% and 10%, respectively, in their 2020 half-year revenue as compared to the previous year. Governments worldwide have cut down their spending on various areas to focus on improving healthcare infrastructure, and therefore, the demand for LED packages from national lighting projects is expected to shrink. Also, as commercial spaces in most parts of the world would run at a significantly low capacity in 2021, companies might delay a potential upgrade of their lighting solutions. This has resulted in a decline in the demand for LED packages, further weakening the financial position of most of the key manufacturers.

Deep UV: The fastest-growing wavelength segment of the LED packaging market.

Deep UV LEDs are the fastest-growing segment of the LED packaging market, by wavelength. Based on their wavelength range, UV LEDs are classified as UV-C (100-280 nm), UV-B (280-315 nm), and UV-A (315-400 nm). UV-A LED packages are expected to be the dominant tool in printing, coatings, and adhesive applications, as longer wavelength ranges easily penetrate very deeply into the material. Also, diode performance in this wavelength range is highly complemented with an excellent lifetime of as high as 20,000 hours. On the other hand, UV-B LEDs are used for biomedical research purposes. UV-C based LEDs are a popular choice for sterilization and disinfection and are currently experiencing a surge in demand owing to their high application during the global COVID-19 pandemic. UV-C light has germicidal properties and kills bacteria and viruses by destroying their nucleic acids and disrupting DNAs. Today, these LEDs are commonly used in air and water purification systems.

General Lighting: The largest growing segment of LED packaging market, by application.

The general lighting applications of LEDs mostly include residential, outdoor, and commercial lighting areas. The increase in infrastructure building activities is the major factor contributing to the high growth of the market for the residential lighting application. LEDs have higher efficiency, longer lifespan, low power consumption, better color rendering, and lower maintenance requirements compared with traditional light sources, making them ideal for outdoor lighting environments such as street lighting, and lighting for public places. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) ( France), commercial buildings should be in line with the clean energy transition, minimizing the carbon footprint. LEDs could be used in these commercial spaces to reduce the carbon footprint significantly as compared to incandescent bulbs and CFLs, thus contributing to the growth of the LED packaging market for commercial lighting applications.

APAC is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing regional market between 2021 and 2026

APAC is a leading region in terms of production and consumption of LEDs and display panels. The region has witnessed significant advancements in the display devices space, along with rapid changes in terms of the adoption of new technologies. The surge in demand for applications such as general lighting, automotive, and backlighting is driven by high economic growth in the region. This, in turn, favors the growth of the LED packaging market in this region. These factors are encouraging many established market players to expand their reach in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in LED Packaging Market4.2 LED Packaging Market Size, by Industry4.3 LED Packaging Market, by Power Range4.4 LED Packaging Market, by Wavelength4.5 LED Packaging Market, by Package Type and Region 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Disinfection Systems Amid COVID-19 to Drive Demand for Efficient Uv LED Packages5.2.1.2 Surged Demand for LED Packages in Display Panel Market5.2.1.3 Government Initiatives and Regulations Promoting Use of LEDs for Energy Efficiency and Environmental Benefits5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Saturation in LED Packaging Market Owing to the Presence of a Large Number of Manufacturers5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Development of Human-Centric Lighting Solutions and Horticulture Lights5.2.3.2 Surged Adoption of CSP LEDs in Automotive Lighting Applications5.2.3.3 Preference for Uv LED-Based Curing Systems for Print Label and Packaging Solutions Owing to COVID-195.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of Common Open Standards5.2.4.2 Slowdown in Production of Manufacturing Facilities Worldwide Caused by COVID-195.3 Price Trend Analysis5.4 Regulatory Landscape5.5 Value Chain Analysis5.6 Key Technology and Industry Trends5.7 Market Map5.8 Technology Analysis5.8.1 Chip-Scale Package (CSP) Technology5.9 Patent Analysis5.10 Trade Analysis5.11 Case Study Analysis5.11.1 Jmgo Selected High-Brightness LED Packages of Osram for Its Latest Generation of Projectors5.11.2 Cree and Advanced Optoelectronic Technology (AOT) Announced Patent Licensing Agreement5.11.3 Signify Provided Philips Greenpower LED Toplighting to Bvrc to Grow Vegetable Seedlings Under Artificial Lights5.11.4 Kernock Park Plants Installed Philips Greenpower LED Toplighting and Production Module Offered by Signify 6 LED Packaging Market, by Package Type6.1 Introduction6.2 SMD6.2.1 Smd Leds Are Versatile and Can Accommodate Chips with Complicated Designs6.3 COB6.3.1 Cob Technology Provides Improved Lumen-Per-Watt Ratios and Heat Efficiency in Comparison with Other LED Technologies6.4 CSP6.4.1 Chip-Scale Packages Have Become Popular Packaging Trend in Recent Times6.5 Others 7 LED Packaging Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.2 General Lighting7.2.1 Use of Energy-Efficient Leds in Commercial Buildings for Reducing Global Carbon Footprint to Drive Market Growth7.3 Automotive Lighting7.3.1 Growing Demand for Central Stack Displays and Instrument Cluster Displays to Boost Demand for LED Packages7.4 Backlighting7.4.1 Increasing Demand for Emerging Display Technologies Such as Micro LED to Stimulate Market Growth7.5 Flash Lighting7.5.1 Technological Upgrades in Flash Leds Such as Programmable Flash LED and Dual Flash LED to Catalyze Demand for LED Packages7.6 Industrial7.6.1 Surging Demand for Smart Lighting Solutions to Reduce Operating Expenses to Have Positive Impact on LED Packaging Market7.7 Others 8 LED Packaging Market, by Power Range8.1 Introduction8.2 Low- & Mid-Power LED Packages8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Low- & Mid-Power LED Packages for General Lighting, Backlighting, and Automotive Lighting to Drive Market Growth8.3 High-Power LED Packages8.3.1 Increasing Demand from Smartphone Manufacturers to Include High-Power LEDs in a Flash Lighting Module to Boost Market Growth 9 LED Packaging Market, by Wavelength9.1 Introduction9.2 Visible & Infrared9.2.1 Increasing Demand for Human-Centric Lighting Has Created New Growth Prospects for Visible LED Manufacturers9.3 Deep Uv9.3.1 Uv-C Leds Are Expected to Revolutionize Future of Sterilization and Disinfection 10 LED Packaging Market, by Packaging Material10.1 Introduction10.2 Plastic10.2.1 Emc Plastics Exhibit High Lumen Maintenance and Color Stability at High Temperatures10.3 Nanoceramics10.3.1 Nanoceramics Have Very High Composite Thermal Performance10.4 Ceramics10.4.1 Ceramics Exhibit Properties Such as Outstanding Resistance, Radiation Performance, and Minimum Deterioration from Ultraviolet Substances10.4.2 LEDs with Sintered Ceramic Package10.4.3 LEDs with Ceramic Substrate and Silicon10.4.4 LEDs with Ceramic Substrate and Glass10.5 Silicone Materials10.5.1 Silicones Have High Transparency in Uv-Visible Region, Controlled Refractive Index, and Stable Thermo-Mechanical Properties10.6 Epoxy Molding Compound10.6.1 Epoxy Molding Compounds Protect LED Chip Against Moisture and External Impacts10.7 Metal Alloys10.7.1 Silver Alloys Offer Excellent Reflective Properties Across Visible and Near Infra-Red Light Spectrum10.8 Polymers10.8.1 Polymers Are Increasingly Finding Applications in LED Packaging to Enhance Efficiency and Reliability of LED Devices10.9 Glass Composites10.9.1 Phosphor-In-Glass (Pig) Composites Exhibit Excellent Heat-Resistance Characteristics and Superior Optical Output10.10 Others10.10.1 Silicon Carbide Substrate10.10.1.1 Silicon Carbide Has Started Gaining Popularity as a Material for LED Substrates Owing to Low Lattice Mismatches Seen in Silicon Carbide10.10.2 Sapphire Substrate10.10.2.1 LED Chips Manufactured Using Sapphire Substrates Are More Stable and Tend to Give Reliable Light Output Than Other Substrates10.10.3 Bonding Wire10.10.3.1 Wire Bonding is a LED Packaging Process That Provides Electrical Interconnection Between LED Chip and Lead Frame10.10.4 Graphene10.10.4.1 Graphene is One of the Trending Substrates to be Used for LED Packages, Especially for Uv Leds in UV-C Band 11 LED Packaging Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 APAC11.5 RoW 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Introduction12.2 Historical Revenue Analysis of Major Players in LED Packaging Market12.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies, 202012.4 Competitive Scenario12.4.1 Product Launches & Developments12.4.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, Contracts & Joint Ventures12.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions and Expansion12.5 Company Evaluation Matrix, 202012.5.1 Star12.5.2 Pervasive12.5.3 Participant12.5.4 Emerging Leader12.6 Product Footprint Analysis of Top Players12.7 Market Share/Rank12.8 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 202012.8.1 Progressive Companies12.8.2 Responsive Companies12.8.3 Dynamic Companies12.8.4 Starting Blocks 13 Company Profiles13.1 Introduction13.2 Key Players13.2.1 Nichia13.2.2 Osram13.2.3 Lumileds13.2.4 Seoul Semiconductor13.2.5 Samsung13.2.6 Mls (Forest Lighting)13.2.7 Everlight13.2.8 Cree13.2.9 Nationstar 13.2.10 Lite-On13.3 Overview of Manufacturing Capabilities of Key Players13.4 Other Important Players13.4.1 Lg Innotek13.4.2 Epistar13.4.3 Stanley Electric13.4.4 Honglitronic13.4.5 Lextar13.4.6 Prolight13.4.7 Edison13.4.8 Schott13.4.9 Citizen Electronics 13.4.10 Toyoda Gosei 13.4.11 Tslc 13.4.12 Violumas 13.4.13 Crescent Optoelectronic 13.4.14 LuminUS 13.4.15 Plessey13.5 Input Suppliers13.5.1 Flory Optoelectronic Materials13.5.2 Dow Chemical Company13.5.3 Tdk Corporation13.5.4 Bree Optronics 14 Appendix14.1 Insights of Industry Experts14.2 Discussion Guide14.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal14.4 Available Customizations14.5 Related Reports14.6 Author Details

