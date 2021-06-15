Global LED Downlight Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LED Downlight Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LED downlight market reached a value of US$ 20.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period (2021-2026). LED downlights refer to recessed light fixtures which are installed into a hollow opening in a ceiling. These lights are extensively used across residential and commercial spaces. They are extremely energy-efficient and eco-friendly lighting solutions which emit light in the downward direction with a narrow beam. These lights have a relatively longer lifespan with minimum heat radiation. Initially intended for directional lighting, the newer product variations find extensive applications in malls, offices, hallways, kitchens, bathrooms and showrooms. Dimmer switches can be also added to these downlights to control the level of light output. They are available in a wide range of sizes and lumen packages and are a viable alternative to compact fluorescent and incandescent lamps.Since LED downlights are capable of withstanding rough conditions like external shocks and vibrations, exposure to extreme weather conditions, and traffic-related public exposure, they are an extremely preferred choice for outdoor lighting systems. In addition, the sales of these lights are also proliferating since they consume a negligible amount of electricity and emit lesser amount of ultraviolet (UV) rays and heat. Apart from this, on account of the rising prices of electricity in several developing economies, the governments are taking initiatives to encourage the widespread incorporation of LED lights across various sectors. Furthermore, aggressive marketing initiatives by manufacturers and vendors through various advertising media is also providing impetus to the market growth. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the LED lighting market performed so far, and how will it perform in the coming years?

How has the global LED downlight market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global LED lighting industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global LED lighting industry?

Which are the key application areas in the global LED lighting industry?

What are the key product types in the global LED lighting industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the LED lighting industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the LED lighting industry?

What is the structure of the LED lighting industry, and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the LED lighting industry?

What are the profit margins in the LED lighting industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a LED downlight manufacturing plant?

How is LED downlight manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a LED downlight manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a LED downlight manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a LED downlight manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a LED downlight manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for LED downlight?

What are the transportation requirements for LED downlight?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a LED downlight plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a LED downlight plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a LED downlight plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a LED downlight plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global LED Lighting Industry5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.2.1 Volume Trends5.2.2 Value Trends5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 LED Downlight Market5.5 Market Breakup by Region5.6 Market Breakup by Application5.7 Market by LED Products: LED Lamps, Modules and Fixtures5.7.1 Current and Historical Market Trends5.7.2 Market Forecast5.8 Market Forecast5.9 SWOT Analysis5.9.1 Overview5.9.2 Strengths5.9.3 Weaknesses5.9.4 Opportunities5.9.5 Threats5.10 Value Chain Analysis5.10.1 Primary Raw Materials Suppliers5.10.2 LED Chip Manufacturers5.10.3 LED Package and Module Manufacturers5.10.4 Lighting Products, Electronic Products and Automotive Part Manufacturers5.10.5 Product Distribution5.10.6 End Users5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.11.1 Overview5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.11.4 Degree of Competition5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes5.12 Key Success and Risk Factors for LED Downlight Manufacturers5.13 Comparative Analysis of CFL and LED5.14 Price Analysis5.14.1 Key Price Indicators5.14.2 Price Structure 6 Performance of Key Regions6.1 India6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 China6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Europe6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 United States6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Japan6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Brazil6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast6.7 Russia6.7.1 Market Trends6.7.2 Market Forecast6.8 Others6.8.1 Market Trends6.8.2 Market Forecast 7 Market by Application7.1 Retrofit7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Retail & Hospitality7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Outdoor7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Offices7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Architectural7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Residential7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast7.7 Industrial7.7.1 Market Trends7.7.2 Market Forecast 8 Competitive Landscape8.1 Market Structure8.2 Market Breakup by Key Players 9 LED Downlight Manufacturing Process9.1 Product Overview and Specifications9.2 Key Features and Advantages9.3 Key Application Areas9.3.1 Offices and Conference Rooms9.3.2 Residential Blocks9.3.3 Showrooms and Malls9.3.4 Hospitals and Laboratories9.3.5 Hotels and Restaurants9.4 Popular Shapes and Sizes9.4.1 LED Downlight Ring Series9.4.2 LED Downlight Slim Series (Square)9.4.3 LED Downlight Slim Series (Round)9.4.4 LED Downlight Flat Series (Square)9.4.5 LED Downlight Surface Series (Round)9.4.6 LED Downlight Adjustable (COB)9.4.7 LED Downlight Step (COB)9.5 Design Material Alternatives9.5.1 Aluminium Die Cast Frame9.5.2 Aluminium Die Cast Frame Coated/Finished with White Powder9.5.3 Stainless Steel Frame Coated/Finished with White Powder9.5.4 Plastic Sheet Frame Coated/Finished with White Powder9.5.5 Metallized or White Reflector9.5.6 Clear or Matted Lens9.6 Manufacturing Process9.7 Raw Material Requirements9.8 Raw Material Pictures 10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures10.3 Plant Machinery10.4 Machinery Pictures10.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures10.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures10.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures10.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures10.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures10.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures10.11 Other Capital Investments 11 Loans and Financial Assistance 12 Project Economics12.1 Capital Cost of the Project12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain12.4 Taxation and Depreciation12.5 Income Projections12.6 Expenditure Projections12.7 Financial Analysis12.8 Profit Analysis 13 Key Player ProfilesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/etay81

