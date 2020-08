Global Learning Management System Market (by Component, Deployment Model, User Group And Region): Insights & Forecast With Potential Impact Of COVID-19 (2020-2024)

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global learning management system market is expected to reach US$26.04 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 20.31%, for the duration spanning 2020-2024. The factors such as proliferation of e-learning, increasing number of smartphone users, expansion of public cloud computing, rising usage of internet and demand for Bring Your Own device (BROD) would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by low motivation and engagement to adopt LMS, lack of support post implementation of LMS and lack of IT infrastructure in under developed nations. A few notable trends may include rising investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) startups, incorporation of Augmented Reality (AR) in LMS, increasing demand for gamification in LMS and adoption of digital learning.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05954249/?utm_source=PRN The global learning management system market is growing at a fast pace as the rate of its application is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for digital learning. On the basis of user-groups, LMS is highly applied across corporate as well as academic sectors. The increasing trend of BYOD and enterprise mobility as well as the growing emphasis on continuous learning are aiding the growth of LMS in corporate sector. While, the increased and proven results of e-learning among students, owing to the presence of various technical advantages, are resulting in the growth of LMS in academic sector.The fastest growing regional market was North America, due to the presence of the well established IT infrastructure, which persistently helped in creating new innovative products. Europe and Asia Pacific also held significant shares in the global market, owing to the high adoption rates of digital learning for various applications.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global learning management market.

The major regional markets ( North America , Asia Pacific , Europe and ROW) have been analyzed.

, , and ROW) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (International Business Machines, SAP SE, Adobe, Pearson, Cornerstone OnDemand and Docebo) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Hardware and Software Service Providers

Education Sector

System Administrators

Network Service Providers

Corporate Training

Government and Legal Bodies

