Global Law Enforcement Software Market (2020 To 2026) - Incorporation Of Big Data Analytics In Public Safety Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Law Enforcement Software Market by Component, Solution (Digital Policing, Computer-Aided Dispatch, Jail Management), Service (Consulting, Training and Support, Implementation), Deployment Model (Cloud and On-premises), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global law enforcement software market size is expected to grow from USD 12.6 billion in 2020 to USD 22.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period.

The Increased demand for law enforcement solutions during COVID 19, rising numbers of crimes, increased focus on community-oriented policing, and growing investments for public safety measures in smart city projects are a few factors driving the growth of the law enforcement solutions and services.

Growing need to law enforcement solutions to fight against crime to drive the market during forecast period

Law enforcement software solutions are designed to identify, prevent, respond, and prepare for criminal incidents. Law enforcement solutions enable law enforcers to manage crucial information, such as crime databases and records, for crime analysis.

Through these technologically advanced law enforcement solutions, law enforcers can access the information anytime and from anywhere. Moreover, they improve the operational performance of law enforcement agencies by automating the overall investigation processes and reducing the data entry efforts through workflow automation.

They allow law enforcers to upload criminal data and exchange the information with other departments or agencies digitally. Modern law enforcement software solutions are integrated with safety devices and advanced technologies, which help law enforcement bodies to manage criminal activities or emergencies in real-time based on the evidence captured by digital devices, such as surveillance cameras and location tracking devices.

Digital policing solutions are in high demand due to increased need of resolve crimes effectively in less time

Technology is becoming increasingly important for law enforcement organizations and agencies to process massive volumes of data effectively. Law enforcers need accurate and timely information to quickly respond during an incident. With the increased demand for enhanced law enforcement, the digital transformation of police operations is also gaining traction.

Digital policing solutions enable the police forces to perform effectively and efficiently with even fewer data. Moreover, digital policing enables law enforcement agencies to gather evidence and related information digitally, analyze crime patterns, and securely share the evidence with other agencies.

Law enforcement organizations are investing in digital policing solutions as it helps them to automate the investigation process and close cases at a faster pace. In recent times, law enforcement software vendors are following a dynamic approach while designing solutions to accelerate the transformation of digital acceleration.

Training and support services to help law enforcement personnel to know latest technologies better

Training and support services include support related to the implementation and use of law enforcement software. They include the support provided during, pre, and post-installation, and maintenance exercises.

The support types include functional support, technical support, remote support, and database support to law enforcement organizations using web conferencing, phones, and ticketing frameworks, or by onsite help. Training teams help organizations to reap the maximum benefits from the investments they made to implement digital insurance solutions.

These services are packages, which are subscription-based and provide 24/7/365 support. Moreover, they also involve periodic inspections to avoid the occurrence of any unscheduled or unforeseen events and respond in case of critical emergencies.

Cloud segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Law enforcement agencies are moving from on-premises to cloud deployment, as cloud deployment reduces the overall costs, provides flexibility with advanced technology, offers scalable access to solutions, ensures the enforcement of security compliances, and enhances business efficiency.

Law enforcement software solutions can be deployed as a SaaS-based offering, which enables multiple users to gain control of the cloud infrastructure through the internet. It is a standard model that enables service providers to grant public access to resources, such as applications and storage, through the internet. Cloud services may be offered free of cost or on the pay-per-use model, depending on the requirements of the end users.

Public cloud is highly adopted among cloud storage providers due to the ease of access and faster deployment. This cloud deployment model offers various benefits to enterprises, such as scalability, reliability, flexibility, and remote location access. Cloud is more preferred by enterprises that have fewer regulatory hurdles and are willing to partially or fully outsource their storage facilities.

The major concern with the cloud is data security, due to which many enterprises are shifting to private and hybrid cloud solutions.

North America to hold the largest market size and Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

North America is the most mature market in terms of law enforcement software and solutions adoption, due to several factors, such as the presence of many law enforcement agencies with advanced IT infrastructure, and availability of technical expertise. APAC is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for law enforcement software vendors during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Law Enforcement Software Market4.2 North America: Market, by Component and Country4.3 Asia-Pacific: Market, by Component and Country

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Law Enforcement During the COVID-19 Pandemic5.2.1.2 Increased Focus on Community-Oriented Policing5.2.1.3 Growing Investments for Public Safety Measures in Smart City Projects5.2.1.4 Rise in the Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions for Law Enforcement5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Government Compliances and Regulations5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Technologies5.2.3.2 Incorporation of Big Data Analytics in Public Safety5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of Efficient Storage and Data Management Capacities5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges5.4 Case Study Analysis5.4.1 Case Study 1: Asset Management5.4.2 Case Study 2: Real-Time Intelligence5.4.3 Case Study 3: Higher Quality Report Generation5.5 Value Chain Analysis5.6 Ecosystem5.7 Technology Analysis5.7.1 Big Data and Analytics5.7.2 Internet of Things5.7.3 Blockchain5.7.4 Machine Learning5.7.5 Augmented Reality5.7.6 Artificial Intelligence5.8 Pricing Analysis5.8.1 Pricing Analysis: Law Enforcement Software Market5.9 Patent Analysis5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.10.1 Threat of New Entrants5.10.2 Threat of Substitutes5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.10.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.10.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.11 Regulations5.11.1 North America5.11.2 Europe5.11.3 Asia-Pacific5.11.4 Middle East and Africa5.11.5 Latin America

6 Law Enforcement Software Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact6.2 Solution6.3 Services

7 Law Enforcement Software Market, by Solution7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Solutions: Market Drivers7.1.2 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact7.2 Computer-Aided Dispatch7.3 Record Management7.4 Case Management7.5 Jail Management7.6 Incident Response7.7 Digital Policing

8 Law Enforcement Software Market, by Service8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Service Types: Market Drivers8.1.2 Service Types: COVID-19 Impact8.2 Implementation8.3 Consulting8.4 Training and Support

9 Law Enforcement Software Market, by Deployment Type9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Deployment Models: Law Enforcement Software Market Drivers9.1.2 Deployment Models: COVID-19 Impact9.2 On-Premises9.3 Cloud

10 Law Enforcement Software Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.1.1 North America10.1.2 North America: Market Drivers10.1.3 North America: COVID-19 Impact10.1.4 United States10.1.5 Canada10.2 Europe10.2.1 Europe: Law Enforcement Software Market Drivers10.2.2 Europe: COVID-19 Impact10.2.3 United Kingdom10.2.4 Germany10.2.5 France10.2.6 Rest of Europe10.3 Asia-Pacific10.3.1 Asia-Pacific: Law Enforcement Software Market Drivers10.3.2 Asia-Pacific: COVID-19 Impact10.3.3 Australia and New Zealand10.3.4 Japan10.3.5 China10.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific10.4 Middle East and Africa10.4.1 Middle East and Africa: Law Enforcement Software Market Drivers10.4.2 Middle East and Africa: COVID-19 Impact10.4.3 Saudi Arabia10.4.4 South Africa10.4.5 United Arab Emirates10.4.6 Rest of Middle East and Africa10.5 Latin America10.5.1 Latin America: Law Enforcement Software Market Drivers10.5.2 Latin America: COVID-19 Impact10.5.3 Brazil10.5.4 Mexico10.5.5 Rest of Latin America

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Market Ranking11.3 Market Share Analysis of Top Vendors11.4 Historical Revenue Analysis of Top Vendors11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant11.5.1 Definitions and Methodology11.5.2 Stars11.5.3 Emerging Leaders11.5.4 Pervasive11.5.5 Participants11.6 SME Evaluation Quadrant11.6.1 Definitions and Methodology11.6.2 Progressive Companies11.6.3 Responsive Companies11.6.4 Dynamic Companies11.6.5 Starting Blocks11.7 Competitive Scenario

12 Company Profiles12.1 Major Players12.1.1 IBM12.1.2 Accenture12.1.3 Motorola Solutions12.1.4 Axon12.1.5 NICE12.1.6 Esri12.1.7 Nuance Communications12.1.8 Palantir Technologies12.1.9 Hexagon Safety and Infrastructure 12.1.10 Gentec 12.1.11 Omnigo 12.1.12 eForce 12.1.13 DXC Technology 12.1.14 CyberTech 12.1.15 LexisNexis Risk Solutions12.2 Startup / SME Players12.2.1 Cyrun12.2.2 Capers Software12.2.3 Guardian Alliance Technologies12.2.4 Presynct Technologies12.2.5 ALEN12.2.6 Column Case Management12.2.7 Matrix Pointe Software12.2.8 Lexipol12.2.9 Tracker Products 12.2.10 CODY Systems

13 Adjacent Market13.1 Introduction13.2 Public Safety and Security Market

14 Appendix14.1 Discussion Guide14.2 Knowledge Store: the Subscription Portal14.3 Available Customizations

