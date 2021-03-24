Global Last Mile Delivery Market Research Report 2021-2030: Real-time Tracking Technology & Increasing Venture Capitalist Funding And Investments

DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Last Mile Delivery Market Research Report: By Service (B2C, B2B), Application (E-Commerce, Package Delivery) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The last mile delivery market is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 20.3% between 2020 and 2030.

The huge investments being made by various venture capitalists in last-mile delivery services are fueling the expansion of the global last mile delivery market. The market is witnessing a sharp surge in the number of start-ups that are being heavily funded by various venture capitalists for expanding their businesses. Depending on application, the last mile delivery market is classified into package delivery, e-commerce, and others. Out of these, the e-commerce category recorded the highest growth in the market during the past few years. This was because of the presence of a large customer base and the changing buying behavior of people and their huge expectations regarding product deliveries. People are increasingly expecting free shipping and fast product deliveries and the availability of goods at affordable and competitive prices.Geographically, the last mile delivery market is predicted to demonstrate the fastest growth in the Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA) region in the forthcoming years. This will be because of the rising gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing disposable income of the people living in the developing nations of LAMEA such as Mexico and Brazil. Additionally, the increasing number of last mile grocery and food delivery start-ups and the rising popularity of omnichannel retailing are propelling the advancement of the market in this region.The players operating in the global last mile delivery market are increasingly focusing on business mergers and strategic partnerships for remaining competitive. For instance, Microsoft Corporation and FedEx Corporation launched a collaboration with each other in May 2020 for enhancing their operations.

Moreover, this collaboration is aimed at combining the global logistics and digital network of FedEx and the intelligent cloud solutions of Microsoft. This collaboration will allow the companies to have greater control and gain better insights into the movement of products across the world.The COVID-19 pandemic is severely hampering the progress of the last mile logistics industry. Moreover, the imposition of lockdowns and the shrinking of workforce have caused disruptions in the last mile delivery market.

However, the increasing internet penetration and digitization and the rising number of product delivery orders, on account of the growing popularity of online shopping, especially during the pandemic, are fueling the expansion of the market. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background Chapter 2. Research Methodology Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Service4.1.1.1 B2C4.1.1.2 B2B4.1.2 By Application4.1.2.1 E-commerce4.1.2.2 Package delivery4.1.2.3 Others4.2 Value Chain Analysis4.3 Market Dynamics4.3.1 Trends4.3.1.1 Development of autonomous vehicles for delivery4.3.2 Drivers4.3.2.1 Real-time tracking technology4.3.2.2 Increasing venture capitalist funding and investments4.3.2.3 Rising popularity of e-commerce4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.3.3 Restraints4.3.3.1 Data security and data privacy concern4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast4.3.4 Opportunities4.3.4.1 Growing digitization in emerging economies4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis Chapter 5. Impact of COVID-19 on Last Mile Delivery Market Chapter 6. Global Market Size and Forecast6.1 By Service6.2 By Application6.3 By Region Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast Chapter 9. APAC Market Size and Forecast Chapter 10. LAMEA Market Size and Forecast Chapter 11. Disruptive Start-Ups in Last Mile Delivery Market11.1 LogiNext Solutions Pvt Ltd.11.2 Postmates Inc.11.3 Matternet Inc.11.4 Deliv Inc.11.5 Dunzo Digital Pvt Ltd. Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape12.1 List of Players and Their Offerings12.2 Competitive Analysis of Key Players12.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players12.4 Strategic Developments in the Market12.4.1 Product and Service Launches12.4.2 Partnerships12.4.3 Client Wins12.4.4 Facility Expansion12.4.5 Other Developments Chapter 13. Company Profiles13.1 United Parcel Service Inc.13.2 FedEx Corp.13.3 UPS13.4 XPO Logistics Inc.13.5 DHL International GmbH13.6 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.13.7 ArcBest Corp.13.8 SEKO Worldwide LLC13.9 CEVA Logistics AG13.10 DSV Panalpina A/SFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dng1w0

