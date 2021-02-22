Global Last Mile Delivery Market Report 2020: COVID-19 To Accelerate Digitization - Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Last Mile Delivery Market - Global Industry Analysis (2017-2020): Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research report anticipates that that market is expected to witness a skyrocketing rise as COVID-19 impact remains pronounced in e-tailing sector. The unprecedented demand for online shopping amidst rising health concerns is projected to bode well for the market.

The rise in sales of home care products and groceries due to panic buying with sudden lockdowns during the pandemic has bolstered the demand for last mile delivery. The demand for online purchases shot up in the first two quarters of 2020, giving the market a unique opportunity.For the first time, vendors in the global last mile delivery market experienced a challenge and opportunity of catering to a mammoth consumer base. The author predicts that COVID-19 is expected to accelerate digitization, even in rural parts of the world, paving the way for retail and logistics businesses that depend on last mile delivery solutions.

The consumer pattern is shifting towards online purchasing, indicating acceptance of higher delivery charges for same day delivery. E-commerce and logistics sector are thereby catering to the needs of the consumers by providing same day delivery, which is today is the prime focus of vendors in the market.

The global market is expected to face certain restraint owing to COVID-19, hampering business sustainability. The lockdown resulted in limited labor force to cater to the rising demands of the consumers. However, the ease of lockdown in various parts of the world has helped in resuming business hence, boosting demand for last mile delivery market. The pandemic might has disrupted the market for short term but is expected to prove lucrative in the long run.

The FMCG segment is likely to retain its position as the leading segment in the global market as this region is rising due to rise of ecommerce platforms. There has been an increased demand in the food and beverage sector as restaurants remained shut for dining. Wider internet access has also resulted in the convenience of online shopping, which has been a key contributor to the last mile delivery market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the global market as this region is flourishing in terms of Millennial and Generation Z with decent disposable income and preference for shopping from comfort of homes. Asian countries are witnessing rise of e-commerce platforms, which cater to the wide consumer base in this region. Foreign investments in this region are also anticipated to make a positive impact on the last mile delivery market.

The key players of the market are actively engaging in improving and modifying their services to cater to the needs of the customers. This has resulted in increased competition and entrance of new players in the global market with a quick delivery business model. Players in the market are hence focusing on adoption of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations. For example, the Uber and other cab services are employing their resources to set up their last mile delivery services.

Key Highlights

Last mile delivery market to witness multifold growth rate as online shopping replaces conventional shopping

Home care products and groceries to remain end users of last mile delivery as COVID-19 disrupts daily life

Last mile vendors focus on same day delivery to win guaranteed consumer base

Large consumer base to aid in increased demand from Asia Pacific region

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary1.1 Global Last Mile Delivery Market : Snapshot1.1. Future Projections, 2017 - 2025 , (US$ Mn)1.2. Key Segment Analysis and Competitive Insights1.3. Premium Insights

2. Last Mile Delivery Market Outlook2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentation2.2. Market Dynamics2.2. Regulations and Norms2.3. Market Forces Analysis2.4. Technology Roadmap2.5. Impact Analysis2.5.1. Pre and Post Covid-19 Analysis2.5.2. Economic Indicators (GDP Per Capita, BREXIT Analysis, Ecommerce etc.)2.5.3. Vehicle Electrification2.5.4. Parent Industry Trend

3. Global Last Mile Delivery Market Outlook, 2017 - 20253.1. Global Last Mile Delivery Market Value Forecast, By Service Type, 2017 - 2025, (US$ Mn)3.1.1. Key Highlights3.1.1.1. Market Growth & Projections (Y-o-Y)3.1.1.2. Base Point Share Analysis, By Service Type, 2019 & 20253.1.2. Business-To-Business (B2B)3.1.3. Business-To-Consumer (B2C)3.1.4. Customer-To-Customer (C2C)3.1.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Service Type3.2. Global Last Mile Delivery Market Value Forecast, by Vehicle Type, 2017 - 2025, (US$ Mn)3.2.1. Key Highlights3.2.1.1. Market Growth & Projections (Y-o-Y)3.2.1.2. Base Point Share Analysis, By Vehicle Type, 2019 & 20253.2.2. Two Wheelers3.2.3. Light Commercial Vehicle3.2.4. Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle3.2.5. Other (Drones)3.2.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Vehicle Type3.3. Global Last Mile Delivery Market Value Forecast, by Delivery Time, 2017 - 2025, (US$ Mn)3.3.1. Key Highlights3.3.1.1. Market Growth & Projections (Y-o-Y)3.3.1.2. Base Point Share Analysis, By Delivery Time, 2019 & 20253.3.2. Regular3.3.3. Same Day3.3.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Delivery Time3.4. Global Last Mile Delivery Market Value Forecast, By Topography, 2017 - 2025 , (US$ Mn)3.4.1. Key Highlights3.4.1.1. Market Growth & Projections (Y-o-Y)3.4.1.2. Base Point Share Analysis, By Topography, 2019 & 20253.4.2. Tier 1 - Metros3.4.3. Tier 2 Cities3.4.4. Tier 3 Cities3.4.5. Rural3.4.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Topography3.5. Global Last Mile Delivery Market Value Forecast, Cargo Type, 2017 - 2025 , (US$ Mn)3.5.1. Key Highlights3.5.1.1. Market Growth & Projections (Y-o-Y)3.5.1.2. Base Point Share Analysis, By Cargo Type, 2019 & 20253.5.2. Dry Goods3.5.3. Postal Goods3.5.4. Liquid Goods3.5.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Cargo Type3.6. Global Last Mile Delivery Market Value Forecast, By End Use Industry, 2017 - 2025 , (US$ Mn)3.6.1. Key Highlights3.6.1.1. Market Growth & Projections (Y-o-Y)3.6.1.2. Base Point Share Analysis, By End Use Industry, 2019 & 20253.6.2. Chemical3.6.3. Pharmaceutical and Healthcare3.6.4. FMCG3.6.5. Hi-tech Product Industry3.6.6. Food and Beverage3.6.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End Use Industry3.7. Global Last Mile Delivery Market Outlook, by Region, (US$ Mn), 2017-2025

4. North America Last Mile Delivery Market Outlook, 2017-2025

5. Europe Last Mile Delivery Market Outlook, 2017-2025

6. Asia Pacific Last Mile Delivery Market Outlook, 2017-2025

7. Latin America Last Mile Delivery Market Outlook, 2017-2025

8. Middle East & Africa Last Mile Delivery Market Outlook, 2017-2025

9. Competitive Landscape9.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 20199.2. Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)9.3. Strategic Collaborations9.3.1. Joint Ventures9.3.2. Mergers & Acquisitions9.4. Company Profiles9.4.1. Amazon9.4.1.1. Company Overview9.4.1.2. Financial Performance9.4.1.3. Manufacturing Footprint9.4.1.4. Strategic Overview9.4.1.5. Key Developments9.4.2. CEVA Logistics9.4.3. DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)9.4.4. Delhivery9.4.5. DHL9.4.6. DSV A/S9.4.7. FedEx9.4.8. GEODIS9.4.9. Kuehne + Nagel International AG 9.4.10. Lalamove 9.4.11. Nippon Express Co. Ltd. 9.4.12. Starship Technologies 9.4.13. UPS 9.4.14. USPS 9.4.15. Walmart 9.4.16. XPO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c3nu92

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-last-mile-delivery-market-report-2020-covid-19-to-accelerate-digitization---forecast-to-2025-301232435.html

SOURCE Research and Markets