Global Laser Interferometer Market (2020 To 2025) - Growing Demand For Automobiles Presents Opportunities

The global laser interferometer market is expected to grow from USD 237 million in 2020 to USD 334 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2020-2025. Key factors fueling the growth of this market include the growing demand for 3D metrology services, focus on quality control, and increasing expenditure on R&D activities. Quality control is an integral part of the production process as it helps the process run smoothly without incurring any extra cost. Under quality control and inspection, a laser interferometer is used for measurement, position control, dimensional analysis, and machine calibration, among other functions. Industries such as automotive and aerospace have a complex supply chain consisting of a large number of vendors who demand consistent manufacturing and approval processes to be undertaken to ensure that required standards, such as ISO/TS 16949, have been followed.

Fizeau Interferometer to witness the highest CAGR in the laser interferometer market during the forecast period.

The market for Fizeau interferometer is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global laser interferometer market during the forecast period. Fizeau interferometers are a common type of interferometers that are used for measuring the surface shape and transmission quality of optics and optical-grade surfaces or characterizing optical surfaces, e.g., of mirrors or prisms. Due to this, there is an increase in demand for this interferometer in surface trilogy applications, which is expected to provide ample opportunities for the providers of Fizeau laser interferometers.

Industrial end-user industry to witness the highest CAGR in the laser interferometer market during 2020-2025.

The market for the industrial end-user industry is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Manufacturing is an economic industry that continues to focus on delivering high-quality machinery parts on time. Laser interferometers are used to inspect and measure integrated data in production processes and for quality control and ensuring complete maintenance of the production process in general manufacturing and precision machining.

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the laser interferometer market by 2025.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the laser interferometer market by 2025. The wide-scale adoption of optical measurement technologies for industrial applications is the key factor supporting market growth in this region. This growth can also be attributed to the increasing use of laser interferometers in the automotive, aerospace & defense, and industrial verticals in developing countries such as India and China. The increasing adoption of precision measurement by manufacturers in APAC, with a focus on accuracy and reliability of the manufactured products, is further expected to propel the growth of the laser interferometer market in APAC.

Reasons to buy the report

This report segments the laser interferometer market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall market's size and its subsegments (across different interferometer types, types, applications, end-user industries, and regions). The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information about key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem and product launches, contracts, and partnerships carried out by major market players.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Laser Interferometer Market4.2 Market, by Interferometer Type4.3 Market in Europe, by Industry and Country4.4 Market, by Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for 3D Metrology Services5.2.1.2 Focus on Quality Control5.2.1.3 Increasing Expenditure on R&D Activities5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Price Sensitivity Associated with Laser Interferometer Solutions5.2.2.2 Using White Light Interferometry Method5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Automobiles Worldwide5.2.3.2 Growing Manufacturing Industries in Developing Countries5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Increase in Rental and Leasing Services5.2.4.2 Short-Term Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Applications5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Technology Development Trend of Fizeau Interferometer5.4.1 High Resolution Based5.4.2 Low Noise Based5.4.3 Wavelength Phase Shifting Based5.4.4 Spatial Phase Shifting Based5.4.5 Non-Null Detection Based5.5 Laser Interferometer Ecosystem5.6 Average Selling Price Analysis5.7 Patent Analysis5.7.1 Patent Registrations, 2015-20195.8 Laser Interferometer: Patent Analysis5.8.1 Methodology5.8.2 Document Type5.8.3 Insight5.8.4 Carl Zeiss 6 Impact of COVID-19 on Laser Interferometer Market7 Laser Interferometer Market, by Interferometer Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Michelson Interferometer7.2.1 Using Single-Beam Splitter and Light Source, Michelson Interferometers Offer Precise Measurement of Industrial Machine Parts7.3 Fabry-Perot Interferometer7.3.1 Fabry-Perot Interferometer Highly Recommended for Measuring Wavelength of Light in Telecommunication7.4 Fizeau Interferometer7.4.1 Fizeau Laser Interferometers Suitable for Optical and Surface Measurement in Engineering and Industrial Fields7.4.2 Various Applications of Fizeau Interferometer7.4.2.1 Measuring Speed of Light7.4.2.2 Manufacturing and Evaluation of Quality of Optical Component and Systems7.4.2.3 Measurement of Flat and Spherical Surfaces7.5 Mach-Zehnder Interferometer7.5.1 Using Dual Beam Splitters to Analyze Object, Mach-Zehnder Interferometers Suitable for Error-Free Measurements7.6 Sagnac Interferometer7.6.1 Sagnac Interferometer Used for Rotational Measurements7.7 Twyman-Green Interferometer7.7.1 Twyman-Green Interferometer Mainly Used for Testing Optical Devices 8 Laser Interferometer Market, by Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Homodyne8.2.1 Homodyne Provides Accurate Measurement Using Single Light Source8.3 Heterodyne8.3.1 Heterodyne Interferometer Suitable for Metrological Estimation of Picometre-Order Periodic Error in Manufacturing Applications 9 Laser Interferometer Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Surface Topology9.2.1 Source Topology - Major Application of Laser Interferometer for Precise Measurement9.2.2 Surface Detection9.2.3 Roughness Detection9.2.4 Curvature Radius Detection9.3 Engineering9.3.1 Laser Interferometer Adopted by Engineering Applications Widely Owing to Its Characteristics9.4 Applied Science9.4.1 Interferometer Suitable for Various Applied Science Applications9.5 Biomedical9.5.1 Biomolecules Measured Using Interferometry Technique in Biomedical Applications9.6 Semiconductor Detection9.6.1 Measurement of Electronics Components Boosts Demand for Laser Interferometer 10 Laser Interferometer Market, by End-User Industry10.1 Introduction10.2 Automotive10.2.1 Need for Precise Dimensional Measurement Drives Market in Automotive10.3 Aerospace & Defense10.3.1 Increase in Demand for Laser Interferometers for Detailed Measurement of Components Inside Aircraft10.4 Industrial10.4.1 High Need for Laser Interferometers in Applications Such as Surface Tomography and Dimension Measurement10.5 Life Sciences10.5.1 Using Interferometers for Scanning Purposes Boosts Market in Life Sciences Industry10.6 Electronics Manufacturing10.6.1 Increase in Miniature Electronics to Boost Demand for Laser Interferometers10.7 Telecommunication10.7.1 Increased Requirement for Interferometry for Frequency Division Multiplexing in Telecommunication 11 Geographic Analysis11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.5 Rest of the World 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Introduction12.2 Market Player Ranking and Share Analysis12.2.1 Market Share12.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players12.4 Competitive Situations & Trends12.4.1 Product Launches12.4.2 Collaborations, Agreements, and Partnerships12.4.3 Merger & Acquisitions12.4.4 Expansions12.5 Company Evaluation Matrix12.5.1 Star12.5.2 Pervasive12.5.3 Participant12.5.4 Emerging Leader12.6 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies) 13 Company Profiles13.1 Key Players 13.1.1 Renishaw plc13.1.2 Keysight Technologies, Inc.13.1.3 Carl Zeiss13.1.4 Sios Metechnik GmbH13.1.5 Zygo Corporation13.1.6 Mahr Inc.13.1.7 Tosei Engineering Corp.13.1.8 Optodyne, Inc.13.1.9 Qed Technologies 13.1.10 Mller-Wedel Optical GmbH13.2 Right to Win13.3 Other Companies13.3.1 Smaract GmbH13.3.2 Micron Optics, Inc.13.3.3 Taylor Hobson Ltd.13.4 Companies Offering Laser Fizeau Interferometers13.4.1 4D Technology Corp.13.4.2 Trioptics GmbH13.4.3 Apre Instruments, Inc.13.4.4 Adloptica Optical Systems GmbH13.4.5 Logitech Limited13.4.6 Bruker Corporation13.4.7 Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics (P) Ltd. 14 Appendix

