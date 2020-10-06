Global Laptop Carry Case Market Report 2020-2024 Featuring Lenovo, Samsonite, Thule, ACCO Brands & Wenger
DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laptop Carry Case Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The laptop carry case market is poised to grow by $ 153.60 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The reports on the laptop carry case market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for lightweight bags and increased product and brand promotions and marketing campaigns.This study identifies the huge demand during festive season and introduction of academic year as one of the prime reasons driving the laptop carry case market growth during the next few years. The author presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading laptop carry case market vendors that include ACCO Brands Corp., Elecom Co. Ltd., Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Samsonite International SA, Sanwa Supply Inc., Targus Inc., Thule Group AB, United States Luggage Co. LLC, and Wenger SA. Also, the laptop carry case market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities. Key Topics Covered: Market Landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ilukkh
