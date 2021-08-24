Global Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Market 2021-2028: Rising Prevalence Of Disorders, Technological Advances & Favorable Reimbursement Policies

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laparoscopic gynecological procedures market size is expected to reach USD 36.13 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.7%

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, rising prevalence of gynecological disorders, technological advances, favorable reimbursement policies, and various government initiatives are key factors contributing to the growth of the market. Technological advancements in laparoscopy devices are one of the major drivers of this market.

Numerous market players are investing in R&D for developing innovative products. Technological advancements in laparoscopes, visualization systems, and other components are collectively boosting the product demand.These advancements include HD imaging, portability, and micro laparoscopy, which enable accurate diagnoses & treatment. For instance, the development and introduction of medical robots to assist doctors is a key advancement in the field.

These robots offer numerous benefits, such as a 3D view of the operating field, reduced blood loss & need for transfusion, early discharge from the hospital, minimal scarring & less trauma to the body, as well as higher precision in surgery due to the elimination of surgeon's tremor. The usage of hand-assisted devices and robotic laparoscopic surgeries is among the new trends, boosting the market growth.Some companies are focusing on innovations in hand access instruments, slide-lock graspers & trocars, and closure devices used in these surgeries. For instance, 5.0 mm sliding lock graspers by Stryker Corp. offer a variety of handle and insert styles for grasping, dissecting, suturing, and cutting capabilities.

The sliding lock graspers offered by Aesculap provide excellent tissue and grip control. In addition, Nu-Tip Instruments manufactured by CooperSurgical Inc. feature a reusable handle with disposable stainless-steel tips and allow creating scissors, grasper, or dissector, based on need. Thus, technological advancements in designs will drive the growth potential of the market.

Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Market Report Highlights

In terms of application, the laparoscopic hysterectomy segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 due to the high prevalence of gynecological diseases

In terms of end use, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020

The segment growth was credited to the increasing number of laparoscopic surgeries performed in hospitals

North America was the leading regional market in 2020 and is expected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period

This growth is due to the high prevalence of uterine cancer coupled with the rising geriatric population in the region

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Research Methodology Chapter 2 Objectives Chapter 3 Executive Summary3.1 Market Outlook3.2 Segment Outlook3.3 Competitive Insights3.4 Market Snapshot Chapter 4 Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Market Variables, Trends & Scope4.1 Market Lineage Outlook4.1.1 Parent market outlook4.1.2 Ancillary Market4.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping4.3 Regulatory Framework4.4 Market Dynamics4.4.1 Market driver analysis4.4.1.1 Global increase in prevalence of gynecological diseases4.4.1.2 Technological advancements4.4.1.3 Increasing adoption towards adoption of minimally invasive surgeries over open surgeries4.4.2 Market restraint analysis4.4.2.1 High cost of laparoscopic devices4.4.2.2 Infrastructure gaps in supporting laparoscopic procedures in developing economies4.5 Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Market Analysis Tools4.5.1 SWOT Analysis, by PEST4.5.2 Porter's five forces analysis4.6 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis4.6.1 Geographical expansion4.6.2 Procedure launches4.7 COVID-19 Market Impact4.8 Market Entry Strategies4.8.1 Tapping unmet needs Chapter 5 Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Market: Segment Analysis, By Procedure, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.1 Definitions & Scope5.2 Procedure Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20285.3 Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Market, by Procedure, 2016 to 20285.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis5.4.1 Laparoscopic Hysterectomy5.4.2 Laparoscopic Myomectomy5.4.3 Laparoscopic Colpopexy (Sacrocolpopexy, Sacrocervicopexy, etc.)5.4.4 Laparoscopic Endometrial Excision5.4.5 Laparoscopic Adnexal (Oophorectomy, SalpingoOophorectomy, etc.)5.4.6 Laparoscopic Diagnostic Procedures Chapter 6 Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.1 Definitions & Scope6.2 End Use Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20286.3 Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Market, by End Use, 2016 to 20286.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis6.4.1 Hospitals6.4.2 Clinics6.4.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers Chapter 7 Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Procedure, Procedure, and End Use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)7.1 Definitions & Scope7.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20287.3 Regional Market Snapshot7.4 Market Size Forecasts & Trend Analysis Chapter 8 Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Market: Competitive Analysis

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

Karl Storz SE & CO. Kg

Johnson and Johnson

Olympus Corporation

CONMED Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Microline Surgical

BD

Welfare Medical Ltd

DEAM

Intuitive Surgical

Shenzen Mindray Bio Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

