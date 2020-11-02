Global Laparoscopic Devices Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Laparoscopic Devices estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Direct Energy Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Closure Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131259/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR The Laparoscopic Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR. Trocars Segment to Record 3% CAGR In the global Trocars segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 433-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aesculap AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corp.

Conmed Corp.

Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc.

STRYKER Corp.

Teleflex

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Laparoscopy - An Evolving Surgical Standard Recent Market Activity Outlook Regional Landscape Asia Pacific to Drive Future Growth Direct Energy Devices and Hand-Assist Devices Leads Market Growth Key Market Drivers Key Market Restraints Competitive Scenario Minimally Invasive Procedures Charge up Laparascopic Devices Market Robot-Assisted Laparoscopy - Changing the Face of Laparoscopic Surgery Hand-Assist Devices Continue to Garner Demand Microlaparoscopy - Limited to Specific Procedures Global Competitor Market Shares Laparoscopic Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS B. Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany) Aesculap AG ( Germany) Boston Scientific Corp. ( USA) Conmed Corporation ( USA) Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc. ( USA) Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ( USA) Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany) Medtronic, Inc. ( USA) Microline Surgical, Inc. ( USA) Olympus Corporation ( Japan) Smith & Nephew, Inc. ( USA) STRYKER Corp. ( USA) Teleflex Incorporated ( USA) Teleflex Medical ( USA) 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Focus Grows on Reducing Laparoscopy Procedure Costs Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth Recent Technological Breakthroughs in Laparoscopic Devices 4K Technology Makes Inroads Single-Incision Laparoscopic Surgery Grows in Adoption Industry Witnesses Reviving Interest in 'Mini' Laparoscopy Growing Emphasis on Modular Laparoscopic Instruments Focus on Devices for Optimal Visualization of the Target Tissue Multi-Function Instruments System Gain Ground Thermal Plasma based Energy-based Surgical Systems - A New Advancement 3D Systems Gain Edge over 2D Systems Innovative 3D Camera Systems and Laparoscopes Swamp the Market Companies Focus on Effective Port Site Closure Devices New Technologies to Drive Market for Devices in Bariatric Surgeries Waning Demand for Gastric Banding Procedures Gastric Sleeving Gains Traction Versatility - The Key Driver to Innovation Size and Energy Displacement Factors to Steer New Product Development ISSUES AND CHALLENGES Functional Difficulties Cost Concerns Vs. Healthcare Cost Containment Additional Training Requirements - Impede Adoption Long-Term Growth Drivers Aging Population Buoys Demand for Laparoscopic Devices 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Laparoscopic Devices Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Laparoscopic Devices Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Direct Energy Devices (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Direct Energy Devices (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Direct Energy Devices (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Closure Devices (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Closure Devices (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Closure Devices (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Trocars (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Trocars (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Trocars (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Laparoscopes (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Laparoscopes (Product Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Laparoscopes (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Hand Instruments (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Hand Instruments (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Hand Instruments (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Insufflation & Suction/Irrigation Devices (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Insufflation & Suction/Irrigation Devices (Product Segment) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Insufflation & Suction/Irrigation Devices (Product Segment) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Hand-Assist Devices (Product Segment) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Hand-Assist Devices (Product Segment) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: Hand-Assist Devices (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 27: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: General Surgery (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: General Surgery (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: General Surgery (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Bariatric Surgery (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Bariatric Surgery (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 33: Bariatric Surgery (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Urological Surgery (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Urological Surgery (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 36: Urological Surgery (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: Gynecological Surgery (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 38: Gynecological Surgery (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 39: Gynecological Surgery (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 40: Colorectal Surgery (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 41: Colorectal Surgery (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 42: Colorectal Surgery (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 44: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 45: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 47: Hospitals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 48: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: Clinics (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 50: Clinics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 51: Clinics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 52: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 53: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 54: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Laparoscopic Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 55: United States Laparoscopic Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Laparoscopic Devices Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 57: United States Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: United States Laparoscopic Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 59: Laparoscopic Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 60: Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: United States Laparoscopic Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Laparoscopic Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 63: Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 64: Canadian Laparoscopic Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Canadian Laparoscopic Devices Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 66: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 67: Canadian Laparoscopic Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 69: Canadian Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: Canadian Laparoscopic Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 71: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 72: Canadian Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 73: Japanese Market for Laparoscopic Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Japanese Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 76: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Laparoscopic Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Japanese Laparoscopic Devices Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 78: Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 79: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Laparoscopic Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 80: Japanese Laparoscopic Devices Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 81: Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 82: Chinese Laparoscopic Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Laparoscopic Devices Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 84: Chinese Laparoscopic Devices Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 85: Chinese Demand for Laparoscopic Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Laparoscopic Devices Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 87: Chinese Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: Chinese Demand for Laparoscopic Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Laparoscopic Devices Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 90: Chinese Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Laparoscopic Devices Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 91: European Laparoscopic Devices Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 92: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 93: European Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 94: European Laparoscopic Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 95: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: European Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: European Laparoscopic Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 98: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: European Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: European Laparoscopic Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 101: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: European Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 103: Laparoscopic Devices Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: French Laparoscopic Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 105: French Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Laparoscopic Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 107: French Laparoscopic Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 108: French Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 109: Laparoscopic Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 110: French Laparoscopic Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 111: French Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 112: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: German Laparoscopic Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 114: German Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 115: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: German Laparoscopic Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 117: Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 118: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: German Laparoscopic Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 120: Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 121: Italian Laparoscopic Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: Laparoscopic Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 123: Italian Laparoscopic Devices Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 124: Italian Demand for Laparoscopic Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 125: Laparoscopic Devices Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 126: Italian Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 127: Italian Demand for Laparoscopic Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 128: Laparoscopic Devices Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 129: Italian Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 130: United Kingdom Market for Laparoscopic Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 131: Laparoscopic Devices Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 132: United Kingdom Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 133: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Laparoscopic Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: United Kingdom Laparoscopic Devices Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 135: Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 136: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Laparoscopic Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 137: United Kingdom Laparoscopic Devices Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 138: Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 139: Spanish Laparoscopic Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 140: Spanish Laparoscopic Devices Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 141: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 142: Spanish Laparoscopic Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 143: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 144: Spanish Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 145: Spanish Laparoscopic Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 146: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 147: Spanish Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 148: Russian Laparoscopic Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 149: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 150: Russian Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 151: Russian Laparoscopic Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 152: Laparoscopic Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 153: Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Russian Laparoscopic Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 155: Laparoscopic Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 156: Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 157: Rest of Europe Laparoscopic Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 158: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 159: Rest of Europe Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 160: Rest of Europe Laparoscopic Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 161: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 162: Rest of Europe Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 163: Rest of Europe Laparoscopic Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 164: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 165: Rest of Europe Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 166: Asia-Pacific Laparoscopic Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 167: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 168: Asia-Pacific Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 169: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 170: Asia-Pacific Laparoscopic Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 171: Asia-Pacific Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 172: Laparoscopic Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 173: Asia-Pacific Laparoscopic Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 174: Asia-Pacific Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 175: Laparoscopic Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 176: Asia-Pacific Laparoscopic Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 177: Asia-Pacific Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 178: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 179: Australian Laparoscopic Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 180: Australian Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 181: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 182: Australian Laparoscopic Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 183: Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 184: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 185: Australian Laparoscopic Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 186: Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 187: Indian Laparoscopic Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 188: Indian Laparoscopic Devices Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 189: Laparoscopic Devices Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 190: Indian Laparoscopic Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 191: Laparoscopic Devices Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 192: Indian Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 193: Indian Laparoscopic Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 194: Laparoscopic Devices Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 195: Indian Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 196: Laparoscopic Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: South Korean Laparoscopic Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 198: Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 199: Laparoscopic Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 200: South Korean Laparoscopic Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 201: Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 202: Laparoscopic Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: South Korean Laparoscopic Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 204: Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 205: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Laparoscopic Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 206: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 207: Rest of Asia-Pacific Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 208: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Laparoscopic Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 209: Rest of Asia-Pacific Laparoscopic Devices Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 210: Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 211: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Laparoscopic Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 212: Rest of Asia-Pacific Laparoscopic Devices Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 213: Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 214: Latin American Laparoscopic Devices Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 215: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 216: Latin American Laparoscopic Devices Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 217: Latin American Laparoscopic Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 218: Laparoscopic Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 219: Latin American Laparoscopic Devices Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 220: Latin American Demand for Laparoscopic Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 221: Laparoscopic Devices Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 222: Latin American Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 223: Latin American Demand for Laparoscopic Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 224: Laparoscopic Devices Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 225: Latin American Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 226: Argentinean Laparoscopic Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 227: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 228: Argentinean Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 229: Argentinean Laparoscopic Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 230: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 231: Argentinean Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 232: Argentinean Laparoscopic Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 233: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 234: Argentinean Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 235: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 236: Brazilian Laparoscopic Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 237: Brazilian Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 238: Laparoscopic Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 239: Brazilian Laparoscopic Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 240: Brazilian Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 241: Laparoscopic Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 242: Brazilian Laparoscopic Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 243: Brazilian Laparoscopic Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 244: Laparoscopic Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 245: Mexican Laparoscopic Devices Historic Market 