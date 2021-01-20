Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market (2020 To 2027) - Featuring Abbott Informatics, Accelerated Technology Laboratories & Autoscribe Informatics Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) market is expected to reach $2.21 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2019 to 2026. Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) is software that is used for managing various tasks in the laboratory including workflow management, integrate instruments, records management, logistics management, enterprise resource planning, decision making, privacy and security controls. Laboratories generate ample amount of data which can be managed through LIMS. Factors such as growing adoption of cloud-based LIMS, technological advancements in LIMS offerings and growing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are driving the market growth. However, high maintenance and service costs and lack of integration standards for LIMS are restraining the market growth. Moreover, use of LIMS in the cannabis industry may provide ample opportunities for the market growthBased on end user, the life sciences/ pharmaceutical laboratories segment is going to have a lucrative growth. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of biobanks/biorepositories, growing R&D investments/activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and rise in outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies. Apart from this, LIMS provides higher productivity and cost efficiency, which is to bolster its deployment in the life science sector.The key vendors mentioned are Abbott Informatics, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Autoscribe Informatics, Genologics, LabLynx Inc, LabVantage Solutions Inc, LabWare, Labworks, Siemens AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered: 1 Market Synopsis 2 Research Outline2.1 Research Snapshot 2.2 Research Methodology 2.3 Research Sources 2.3.1 Primary Research Sources 2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources 3 Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers 3.2 Restraints 4 Market Environment4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by LIMS Type5.1 Introduction 5.2 Industry-Specific LIMS 5.3 Broad-Based LIMS 6 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Type6.1 Introduction 6.2 Integrated 6.3 Standalone 7 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Purpose Type7.1 Introduction 7.2 Multipurpose 7.3 Purpose Built 8 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Component8.1 Introduction 8.2 Hardware 8.3 Services 8.4 Software 9 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Deployment Model9.1 Introduction 9.2 Cloud-Based LIMS 9.3 On-Premise LIMS 9.4 Remotely (On-premise & Cloud) 9.5 Web Hosted LIMS 10 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Application10.1 Introduction 10.2 Decision Making 10.3 Enterprise Resource Planning 10.4 Logistics Management 10.5 Records Management 10.6 Sample Management 10.7 Workflow Automation 11 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by End User11.1 Introduction 11.2 Chemical/ Energy 11.3 Consumer Products 11.4 Diagnostics/Medical Device 11.5 Environmental Testing Laboratories 11.6 Food & Beverage and Agriculture 11.7 Hospitals & Clinics 11.8 Life Sciences/ Pharmaceutical Laboratories 11.9 Petrochemical Refineries and Oil & Gas 11.10 Research Centers 11.11 Agriculture Industry 11.12 Toxicology Laboratories 11.13 Next-Generation Sequencing Laboratories 11.14 Academic Research Institutes 11.15 Bio-Banks & Bio-Repositories 11.16 Pathology 12 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Product Type12.1 Introduction 12.2 MAC 12.3 Android 12.4 iOS 12.5 Windows 13 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Industry Type13.1 Introduction 13.2 School 13.3 Manufacture 14 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Sales Channel14.1 Introduction 14.2 Direct Channel 14.3 Distribution Channel 15 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Geography15.1 Introduction 15.2 North America 15.3 Europe 15.4 Asia Pacific 15.5 South America 15.6 Middle East & Africa 16 Strategic Benchmarking 17 Vendors Landscape17.1 Abbott Informatics 17.2 Accelerated Technology Laboratories 17.3 Autoscribe Informatics 17.4 Genologics 17.5 LabLynx Inc 17.6 LabVantage Solutions Inc 17.7 LabWare 17.8 Labworks 17.9 Siemens AG 17.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/189a1o

