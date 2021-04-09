Global Laboratory Glassware & Plasticware Market (2020 To 2025) - By Products, End-users And Geography

DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laboratory Glassware & Plasticware Market (2020-2025) by Products, End Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Laboratory Glassware & Plasticware Market is estimated to be USD 5.8 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6.98 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7%. Market DynamicsKey factors such as increasing number of research and development laboratories, increasing demand for plasticware and glassware products for clinical use in hospitals and forensic laboratories as they are lightweight, recyclable, cost-effective, and non-breakable, government support in the field of pharmaceutical and drug discovery, etc. are expected to be the major driver for the market growth of the global laboratory glassware & plasticware market. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and advancements in glassware production technologies also helps in driving the growth of the market.However, lack of funds in some of the research & development activities and brittle nature of glass resulting in a low preference for glassware products and thus may create hindrances in the growth of the Global Laboratory Glassware & Plasticware Market. Market SegmentationThe Global Laboratory Glassware & Plasticware Market is segmented further based on Products, End Users and Geography. By Product, the market is classified as glassware and plasticware. Further, the Glassware is segmented into Test Tubes, Beakers, Flasks, Pipettes and Pipette Tips, Petri Plates, and others. Plasticware is segmented into Storage Box, Beakers, Measuring Cylinders, Petri Plates, and others. Amongst the two, the Glassware segment is estimated to hold the highest market share. Furthermore, Pipettes and Pipette Tips in the Glassware segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. By End User, the market is classified into Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Research and Academic Institutes, Pharma and Biotech Industries, Contract Research Organizations, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Food and Beverage Industry and Others (Environmental and Chemicals/Petrochemicals Industries). Amongst these, the hospitals and diagnostic centers segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Recent Developments1. DWK Life Sciences GmbH acquires Muller + Muller-Joh. GmbH & Co. KG for further expansion of the pharma packaging division made of tubular glass. - 27th August 20202. SP Scienceware, a division of Warminster, PA, based SP Industries Inc. launches a New ProCulture Product Line for cell culture process which includes an array of Shaker Flasks, Spinner Flasks, etc. - 7th April 2020 Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report are Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Gerresheimer AG, Merck KGaA (Merck Group), Eppendorf AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hamilton Laboratory Glass Ltd., Wheaton Industries Inc. (Duran Group), Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Crystalgen Inc., Technosklo Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Competitive QuadrantThe report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Laboratory Glassware & Plasticware Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description1.1 Study Objectives 1.2 Market Definition1.3 Currency1.4 Years Considered1.5 Language1.6 Key Shareholders 2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Process2.2 Data Collection and Validation2.2.1 Secondary Research2.2.2 Primary Research2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Assumptions of the Study2.5 Limitations of the Study 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Research in Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries4.2.1.2 Increasing Focus on Quality Drives Innovation in Lab Ware4.2.1.3 Increasing demand forPlasticware and Glassware Products4.2.2 Restraints4.2.2.1 Lack of Funds in R&D Activities4.2.2.2 Low Preference for Glassware Due to its Brittle Nature4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.3.1 Innovation in Glassware & Plasticware Products4.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Research Laboratories4.2.4 Challenges4.2.4.1 Automation and Improved Analytical Instrumentation4.3 Trends4.3.1 Advancements in Glassware Production Technologies4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Compatible Products to Support Automation in Laboratories 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Laboratory Glassware & Plasticware Market, By Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Glassware6.2.1 Test Tubes6.2.2 Beakers6.2.3 Flasks6.2.4 Pipettes and Pipette Tips6.2.5 Petri Plates6.2.6 Others6.3 Plasticware6.3.1 Storage Containers6.3.2 Beakers6.3.3 Measuring Cylinders6.3.4 Petri Plates6.3.5 Others 7 Global Laboratory Glassware & Plasticware Market, By End User7.1 Introduction7.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers 7.3 Research and Academic Institutes 7.4 Pharma and Biotech Industries 7.5 Contract Research Organizations 7.6 Contract Manufacturing Organizations7.7 Food and Beverage Industry7.8 Others (Environmental and Chemicals/Petrochemicals Industries) 8 Global Laboratory Glassware & Plasticware Market, By Geography8.1 Introduction8.2 North America8.2.1 US8.2.2 Canada8.2.3 Mexico8.3 South America8.3.1 Brazil8.3.2 Argentina8.4 Europe8.4.1 UK8.4.2 France8.4.3 Germany8.4.4 Italy8.4.5 Spain8.4.6 Rest of Europe8.5 Asia-Pacific8.5.1 China8.5.2 Japan8.5.3 India8.5.4 Indonesia8.5.5 Malaysia8.5.6 South Korea8.5.7 Australia8.5.8 Russia8.5.9 Rest of APAC8.6 Rest of the World8.6.1 Qatar8.6.2 Saudi Arabia8.6.3 South Africa8.6.4 United Arab Emirates8.6.5 Latin America 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant9.2 Market Share Analysis9.3 Competitive Scenario9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions9.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships9.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements9.3.4 Investments & Funding 10 Company Profiles10.1 Borosil Glass Works Ltd. 10.2 Corning Inc. 10.3 DWK Life Sciences GmbH 10.4 Gerresheimer AG 10.5 Merck KGaA (Merck Group)10.6 Eppendorf AG10.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.10.8 Sartorius Biohit Liquid Handling Oy10.9 Bellco Glass Inc.10.10 Hamilton Laboratory Glass Ltd.10.11 Wheaton Industries Inc. (Duran Group)10.12 Mettler-Toledo International Inc.10.13 Crystalgen Inc.10.14 Technosklo Ltd.10.15 Kimble Chase Life Science and Research Products LLC (Duran Group)10.16 PerkinElmer Inc.10.17 Sarstedt AG & Co. KG10.18 Eagle Laboratory Glass Company LLC10.19 SP Industries Inc. (Harbour Group) 11 Appendix11.1 Questionnaire For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bpmx8c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-laboratory-glassware--plasticware-market-2020-to-2025---by-products-end-users-and-geography-301265898.html

SOURCE Research and Markets