Global Lab Automation Equipment And Software Market Report 2020

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lab Automation Equipment and Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lab Automation Equipment and Software estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Automated Workstations, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR

The Lab Automation Equipment and Software market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

Robotic Systems Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR

In the global Robotic Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$460.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$632.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$670.9 Million by the year 2027.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Aurora Biomed, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Honeywell International, Inc.

Hudson Robotics, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Synchron Lab Automation

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Lab Automation Equipment and Software Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Lab Automation Equipment and Software Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Lab Automation Equipment and Software Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Automated Workstations (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Automated Workstations (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Automated Workstations (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Robotic Systems (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Robotic Systems (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Robotic Systems (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS) (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS) (Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS) (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other Equipment (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Other Equipment (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Other Equipment (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Software (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Software (Segment) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Software (Segment) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Drug Discovery (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Drug Discovery (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Drug Discovery (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Microbiology Solutions (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Microbiology Solutions (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Microbiology Solutions (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cl3wxp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

