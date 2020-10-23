Global Kids` Food And Beverages Market Report 2020: Innovation/Product Launches Is The Name Of The Game In The Crowded Marketplace
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Kids` Food and Beverages estimated at US$104.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$147.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Kids` Food and Beverages market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$30.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Kids' Food and Beverages - A Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Developed Markets to Remain Strong
- Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth
- India & China: Potential Untapped Markets
- Competitive Landscape
- Innovation/Product Launches is the Name of the Game in the Crowded Marketplace
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Kids' Food and Beverages Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
- Kids' Food and Beverages Market Exhibits Significant Growth
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects
- Shrinking Family Size Leads to Higher Discretionary Spending
- Growing Awareness of Well Balanced Diet on a Global Scale
- Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All Natural Foods: Reinvigorating Market Growth
- Healthy Bakery Products Gain Prominence
- Parents Demand Performance Boosting Products
- Pester Power of Children Significantly Impacts Parents' Purchasing Decisions
- RTEC for Children Gain Favorable Nutritional Profile, Bodes Well for Market Penetration
- Governmental Efforts towards Better Nutrition: MyPlate and Change4Life Campaigns
- Breakfast Food Manufacturers Target Children
- Consumers Inclined towards Healthy Snacking
- Difference in Snacking Patterns in Kids across the World
- Product Appearance & Packaging Is Key
- Building Consumer Confidence through Scientific Evidence
- Advertising: A Major Prerequisite
- Manufacturers Rope in Popular Television Characters for Product Endorsements
- Marketing Strategies for Children's Food and Beverages
- Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets: Opportunities Galore
- Rising Women Workforce: A Significant Growth Driver
- Urbanization: A Megatrend Fueling Demand for RTEC in Emerging Economies
- Commercially Prepared Kids' Foods: A Boon for Working Parents
- Portion-Controlled Meal Solutions
- Vitamin-enriched Products: Boosting Market Growth
- 'Feel Good' Factor will Drive Future Growth
- Consumer Focus on Functional Ingredients
- Market Trends by Sector
- Frozen Desserts
- Bakery Products
- Snack Foods
- Health Drinks are Making Biggest Gains
- Dairy Products
- Functional Beverages for Children Register Significant Growth
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Obesity - An Alarming Health Issue
- Obesity Statistics - A Glance
- Fighting Obesity with Fibers
- Instant Noodles - A Favorite Food Among Kids
- Rice Noodles Emerge as a Healthy Alternative to Other Instant Noodles
- Health Attributes of Probiotics for Children Boosts Demand
- Online Sales Expand Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Kids` Food and Beverages Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Kids` Food and Beverages Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Kids` Food and Beverages Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 71
