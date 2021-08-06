Global K-12, College, Vocational And Corporate Instruction E-Learning Market Report 2021-2026: Covid-19 Has Accelerated The Need For E-Learning Market Solutions

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Learning Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Solutions and Applications for K Through 12, College, Vocational and Corporate Instruction 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Learning Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Solutions and Applications for K Through 12, College, Vocational and Corporate Instruction 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the e-learning marketplace including the companies, strategies, technologies, solutions, and applications for distance learning. The report provides analysis and forecasts for e-learning by technology, infrastructure, solutions, and services from 2021 to 2026. The report also provides quantitative analysis globally and regionally for thee-learning marketplace.

A dominant trend for the last two decades, the e-learning market is anticipated to experience step-function type growth as a result of the COVID19 pandemic due to the need for virtually every type of learner from pre-K through higher learning. While some vocational and college programs have adopted remote learning long before the pandemic, many have been forced to implement solutions in a compressed period of time.

Longer-term, many institutions will revisit initial decisions, seeking more permanent e-learning market solutions. In the post-pandemic world, we see some organizations requiring remote learning as a primary delivery system whereas others will seek robust solutions as a back-up should the need arise once again in the future.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Overview2.1 Academic Marketplace2.2 Distance Learning2.3 Corporate Learning and Training 2.4 K-12 Level Education2.5 Self-Paced Learning2.6 Addressing the Academic Digital Divide

3.0 Leading E-Learning Companies3.1 100% Effective Ltd3.2 1st Choice Project Management Training3.3 360DigiTMG3.4 360training.com3.5 A1 Trainings3.6 Acacia Learning3.7 Academia Musicale3.8 ACI Learning3.9 Agile Academy3.10 Agilemania3.11 AHA World Campus3.12 Allyn International - logistics eLearning3.13 alphaprep.net3.14 AMALGA Educraft Pvt. Ltd.3.15 Amdon3.16 AMT Training3.17 Animal Biology and Care Education3.18 Anujjindal.in3.19 Appetite Learning3.20 Apple Technosoft3.21 Apsed3.22 Aptron Gurgaon3.23 ArtistWorks3.24 Art-K3.25 Asian College of Teachers3.26 ATO Experts Ltd.3.27 AWS Online Training3.28 Bar Exam Crackers3.29 Bastion Safety Solutions3.30 BCIT WORLD3.31 BICERO Ltd.3.32 Bigger Brains3.33 BioPharma Institute3.34 BitDegree3.35 Bookboon3.36 Bramble Academy Limited3.37 Butterfly Training3.38 CanopyLAB3.39 Cardinus3.40 Career Step3.41 CareerSprints.com3.42 Cbitss Digital Marketing3.43 CCC3.44 Center for Information Security Awareness (CFISA)3.45 CertBuddyz3.46 Certification Planner3.47 CIEL3.48 Classblox3.49 Clutch Prep3.50 CoachTube3.51 Code Institute3.52 Cogitando Healthcare Agentur3.53 Cognixia3.54 Com2Learn3.55 Compassionate Geek3.56 Compliance Wave3.57 Comply Guru Limited3.58 Computer Tutoring Ltd3.59 ContentETC3.60 ConverseLink Ltd.3.61 Coorpacademy3.62 Corpro SA3.63 Coursalytics3.64 CourseCard, Inc.3.65 CourseIndex3.66 CoursePeek3.67 Course-Source Marketplace3.68 CQ Net3.69 Creativity Hub3.70 Credo Systemz3.71 CustomGuide3.72 DataFlair3.73 DataMites3.74 DeGRANDSON Global3.75 Desklib3.76 Dexlab Analytics3.77 Digi Disruptors3.78 Digital Teacher3.79 Divwy Digital Marketing Training Institute3.80 DoviLearn3.81 Draw Paint Academy3.82 Driving Dynamics3.83 e-SKY Solutions3.84 eAge Technologies3.85 EasyLlama3.86 Easyscholars3.87 ECBSE3.88 Ed-Next3.89 Ed4Career3.90 Edease3.91 Edelweiss Group3.92 Edjet3.93 EDST e-Learning3.94 educ8all3.95 Education Ecosystem3.96 EDUCBA3.97 Educor3.98 eduKazi3.99 Eduonix Learning Solution3.100 Eduporium3.101 Edutelly, Inc.3.102 ej4 Course Marketplace3.103 EKT Interactive, Inc.3.104 eLeaP3.105 Eliademy3.106 Empass Learning Private Limited3.107 Encertify3.108 EngineeringTrainer3.109 Engmates3.110 Esky Web3.111 ETOOS Education Pvt. Ltd.3.112 eTree Courses Ltd3.113 European Institute of Management & Finance3.114 EvoTuition (EvoEd LTD)3.115 Exambazaar3.116 ExcelR Solutions3.117 Executive Boardroom3.118 Experfy (Harvard Innovation Lab)3.119 Expertley3.120 Fabmarks3.121 findcourses.com3.122 FinTech School3.123 First Response Training3.124 Flintstone Learning3.125 Forrest Performance Group3.126 getAbstract3.127 Goldcrest Academy Limited3.128 Graspskills3.129 Greece Lean Six Sigma3.130 Green Labyrinth3.131 Grinfer B.V.3.132 Gurusiksha3.133 HeadStart Academic Education3.134 Hi e-learning3.135 hIOTron3.136 Honing Data Science3.137 Hope Tutors3.138 Hypermedia Interactive Services Ltd3.139 IBI Global3.140 iClass Gyansetu3.141 ICOTEA3.142 iDigiSol Training3.143 Ielts7band3.144 IgmGuru3.145 Ihdinaa-Ilm3.146 Imarticus Learning3.147 Infinite Insights ( India)3.148 Integrum Litera3.149 Invensis Learning3.150 Iqualifi3.151 Irish Institute for Management Development3.152 ISEL Global3.153 IT Skills Training Services3.154 IT University Online3.155 ITIL Foundation Certification3.156 ITonlinelearning ltd3.157 ITpreneurs3.158 Itvedant Education Pvt. Ltd3.159 IXL Learning3.160 JB Hunter Academy3.161 Janets3.162 JK Educate3.163 John Academy3.164 Kadenze, Inc.3.165 KBS Training Institute3.166 Knowledge Train3.167 KnowledgeCity3.168 Koenig Solutions3.169 Krademy3.170 Langma School3.171 lawpilots GmbH3.172 LawShelf3.173 Lean Methods Group3.174 LeapLearner3.175 Learkn3.176 Learn By Design3.177 Learn Now Distance Learning College3.178 Learn2Engage Academy3.179 Learn2serve3.180 Learnalot3.181 LearningBranch3.182 LearningCert3.183 LearningPlanet Ltd3.184 LearnPick3.185 LearnZippy3.186 Lectera3.187 Lecturio GmbH3.188 LocalMasters3.189 Logical Imagination3.190 LogicRays Academy3.191 Logisticstrainingcenter.com3.192 Logitrain New Zealand3.193 LOOP3.194 Lorman Education Services3.195 MacCormac College3.196 Magnifez academy3.197 MAHAM eCampus3.198 Mastery Technologies3.199 MDA Training3.200 Mentor Global3.201 Mercury Solutions Limited3.202 Michael Management Corporation3.203 Mind Majix3.204 MindCypress3.205 Mindfulness without Borders3.206 Mindmekka3.207 Mindshare Learning Solutions Private Limited3.208 MindTools3.209 Mine Safety Center3.210 MotionGility Pvt Ltd3.211 Multisoft Virtual Academy3.212 MusicProfessor3.213 My Development Zone3.214 My Six Sigma Trainer3.215 MyLeanMBA3.216 National School of Internet Marketing3.217 Nclex2Success3.218 Near Learn3.219 Netcom Learning Pvt Ltd3.220 New Age Technologies3.221 New Horizons Computer Learning Center3.222 NHGONOW3.223 Nordic Trailblazers3.224 NovelVista Learning Solution3.225 NTP Services Ltd3.226 NVD Academy3.227 ODEM3.228 Ohlinger Studios3.229 Olive Safety3.230 Online PRINCE2 Training3.231 OpenSesame3.232 Orien IT3.233 OUTCERT3.234 OutSolve3.235 Palium Skills3.236 PDH STAR3.237 PetroEdge3.238 PMTC3.239 Potential3.240 Practice Index Ltd3.241 Preferred training networks3.242 PreparationInfo3.243 PrepCafe3.244 PROCKC VENTURES PRIVATE LIMITED3.245 Procurement Academy3.246 Productive Power3.247 Professional Education at Harvard Graduate School3.248 Pryor Learning Solutions3.249 QA Training Hub3.250 Quality Skill Academy3.251 QuickStart3.252 RedBush Technologies3.253 Regulatory University3.254 Riskpro Learning3.255 RMIT University 3.256 RS Trainings3.257 Sarder Learning3.258 Scaler Academy3.259 SEE, Inc.3.260 Simplilearn3.261 Simpliv3.262 Siren Training3.263 Skill Vidya3.264 Skills Training Group3.265 Skillsdiver3.266 SkillsTrainLMS3.267 Skyfi Labs3.268 SolidProfessor3.269 Spearhead eLearning3.270 Speedlabs3.271 Stephen McComb3.272 Stepik3.273 Study Academy3.274 StudyMaster3.275 Studyopedia3.276 Success Mantra3.277 SuccessCOACHING3.278 Teach n' Kids Learn (TKL)3.279 Teach93.280 TeachGlobal Solutions Pvt. Ltd.3.281 Teachoo3.282 TechChange3.283 TechVidvan3.284 Tetranoodle Technologies3.285 The A Level Biologist - Your Hub Ltd3.286 The Call Center School3.287 The Career Academy3.288 The Digital Education3.289 The Digital Sales Institute3.290 The Intelligent Investor Academy3.291 The Leaders Work3.292 The Mental Health Project3.293 Thriving Skills Limited3.294 TLSA International3.295 Tobin Center for Executive Education3.296 Toppa App3.297 TOPS Technologies3.298 Total Training Solutions3.299 Train4Academy Ltd3.300 TrainACE3.301 Training Alley3.302 Traininng LLC3.303 Trainor Elsikkerhet AS3.304 Treasurize3.305 Tutor Pace3.306 TutorEye Inc.3.307 Tutorful3.308 Typsy3.309 TZK Seminars3.310 UK Online Training Ltd3.311 Unanth3.312 Unichrone3.313 Upgrade My Skill3.314 USA Football3.315 USATestprep, Inc.3.316 U-Smarty3.317 Uteach3.318 Uttana3.319 UX Design Institute3.320 Vado3.321 Vertabelo Academy3.322 Vinsys3.323 Virtual Training Company3.324 Wall Communication3.325 Wedemic3.326 WIISE Learning Network3.327 With Open Minds3.328 WizitUp3.329 Writing Machine Academy3.330 Yoda Learning3.331 Zenler3.332 Zeolearn LLC

4.0 E-Learning Market Analysis and Forecasts4.1 Global E-Learning Market 2021 - 20264.2 E-Learning Technology 2021 - 20264.2.1 E-Learning Hardware 2021 - 20264.2.2 E-Learning Software 2021 - 20264.2.3 E-Learning Managed Services 2021 - 20264.3 E-Learning Applications 2021 - 20264.3.1 E-Learning Synchronous Applications 2021 - 20264.3.2 E-Learning Asynchronous Applications 2021 - 20264.4 E-Learning Types 2021 - 20264.5 E-Learning Education Category 2021 - 20264.5.1 E-Learning Higher Education Category 2021 - 20264.5.2 E-Learning University Category 2021 - 2026

