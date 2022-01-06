Global Juvenile Products Market Trends, Opportunity And Forecast Report 2021-2026 - Focus On Strollers And Prams, Car Seats, Cribs And Cots

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Juvenile Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global juvenile products market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Juvenile products refer to childcare items that are mainly designed for infants, toddlers, or children under the age of 12 years. These products majorly include strollers and prams, car seats, cribs and cots, infant carriers, toddler beds, highchairs, and play yards, among several others.

These products offer safety, protection, comfort, and convenience to child as well as parents. Owing to this, juvenile products are widely utilized across maternity and childcare stores, pediatric health centers, households, and other childcare-related facilities.The growth of global juvenile products market is primarily driven by increasing disposable income levels, emergence of e-commerce platforms, growing working women population, rising parental concerns towards child safety, and implementation of various regulatory policies pertaining to child protection.

The growing number of women in the workforce, coupled with the rise in the consumer income levels have empowered parents to spend more on childcare products, thereby driving the market for juvenile products globally. Furthermore, the escalating global literacy rate, growing consumer awareness, and rising parental concerns towards child development have further catalyzed the demand for juvenile products.

Apart from this, the increasing penetration of smart devices and high internet connectivity, coupled with the wide availability of juvenile products across e-commerce sites, have further catalyzed the market growth. Additionally, the implementation of favorable regulatory policies, along with the introduction of several government initiatives for promoting child development and safety, have also bolstered the demand for juvenile products.

For instance, the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA) by the United States government enforces consumer safety standards and other safety requirements for childcare products. Besides this, various government policies across several developing countries for using child safety car seats for minors, have bolstered the product demand in these regions.

Adoption of technically advanced manufacturing process of juvenile products has resulted in improved and durable products, thus driving the sales across the globe.

In addition to this, the increasing utilization of eco-friendly and safe raw materials, along with rising consumer inclination towards high-end and premium products for toddlers and infants will continue to fuel the growth of the global juvenile products market in the upcoming years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global juvenile products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global juvenile products market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the age group?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global juvenile products market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

Dorel Industries Inc.

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

Britax

Chicco

Stokke

BeSafe

Emmaljunga

Peg Perego

Combi Corporation

Bugaboo International B.V.

RECARO Kids s.r.l.

Breakup by Product Type:

Strollers and Prams

Car Seats

Cribs and Cots

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Age Group:

0-1 year

2-4 year

5-7 year

>8 year

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Poland

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Turkey

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

