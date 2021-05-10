Global Jicama Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Major Trends, Drivers, And Forecasts Through 2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The jicama market is poised to grow by USD 1.50 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
Our report talks about market scenarios, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior. Download Our Free Sample Report Now
The report on the jicama market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of jicama.
The jicama market analysis includes the product segment and geographical landscape. This study identifies the increasing production of jicama as one of the prime reasons driving the jicama market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The jicama market covers the following areas:
Jicama Market SizingJicama Market ForecastJicama Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Conventional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Organic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Friedas Inc.
- Kitazawa Seed Co.
- Vega produce LLC
- VOLCANO KIMCHI
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
