Global Jicama Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Major Trends, Drivers, And Forecasts Through 2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The jicama market is poised to grow by USD 1.

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The jicama market is poised to grow by USD 1.50 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Our report talks about market scenarios, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior. Download Our Free Sample Report Now

The report on the jicama market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of jicama.

The jicama market analysis includes the product segment and geographical landscape. This study identifies the increasing production of jicama as one of the prime reasons driving the jicama market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The jicama market covers the following areas:

Jicama Market SizingJicama Market ForecastJicama Market Analysis

More details: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70242

Companies Mentioned

Amazon.com Inc.

Friedas Inc.

Kitazawa Seed Co.

Vega produce LLC

produce LLC VOLCANO KIMCHI

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include: Global Acai Berry Products Market - Global acai berry products market is segmented by application (food and beverages, nutraceuticals, and others) and geography ( South America, North America, Europe, APAC, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Plant-Based Protein Products Market - Global plant-based protein products market is segmented by product (soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, and others) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Conventional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Organic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Friedas Inc.

Kitazawa Seed Co.

Vega produce LLC

produce LLC VOLCANO KIMCHI

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report: www.technavio.com/report/jicama-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-jicama-market-2021-2025--covid-19-impact-analysis-major-trends-drivers-and-forecasts-through-2025--technavio-301286464.html

SOURCE Technavio