Global IVD Procedure Volumes (2020-2025) Report 2021: Gold Standard For Sizing The Market Opportunity For New Entrants With Diagnostic Products
In vitro diagnostic (IVD) test volumes are the gold standard for sizing the market opportunity for new entrants with diagnostic products, and they can be useful for existing product marketers.
The market analysis in the IVD Test Procedure Volumes, 2020-2025 saves time with calculations and estimates of both the existing number of procedures for scores of diagnostic tests, and the future potential. In the process, pricing analysis is also performed. This report is an essential resource for the IVD business planner.
The report includes estimates of average fees paid to clinical laboratories and medical establishments for specific groups of IVD procedures. In addition, list prices published by producers are provided for selected IVD tests, reagents, and instruments. A table that measures the total amount of IVD product sales against the total volume of IVD procedures is presented for each major testing category.
The IVD market, defined in procedure volume and pricing tables, makes up the market data in this report. Procedure volume estimates are provided for various categories, and average selling price (ASP) for tests are calculated.
IVD Test Procedure Volumes, 2020-2025 includes profiles of the top twelve IVD market competitors, looking in detail where possible at procedural volume by type.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter One: Executive Summary
Chapter Two: Introduction
Chapter Three: Healthcare Trends
Chapter Four: IVD Testing Segments
Chapter Five: Global IVD Markets
Chapter Six: Point-of-Care (POC) Procedures
Chapter Seven: Clinical Chemistry Procedures
Chapter Eight: Immunoassay Procedures
Chapter Nine: Molecular Testing Procedures
Chapter Ten: Hematology Procedures
Chapter Eleven: Coagulation Testing Procedures
Chapter Twelve: Microbiology Procedures
Chapter Thirteen: Blood Grouping/Typing Procedures
Chapter Fourteen: Histology/Cytology Procedures
Chapter Fifteen: Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
- bioMerieux Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Hologic, Inc.
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho)
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Roche
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
