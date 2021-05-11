Global IVD Procedure Volumes (2020-2025) Report 2021: Gold Standard For Sizing The Market Opportunity For New Entrants With Diagnostic Products

DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IVD Procedure Volumes 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IVD Procedure Volumes 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In vitro diagnostic (IVD) test volumes are the gold standard for sizing the market opportunity for new entrants with diagnostic products, and they can be useful for existing product marketers.

The market analysis in the IVD Test Procedure Volumes, 2020-2025 saves time with calculations and estimates of both the existing number of procedures for scores of diagnostic tests, and the future potential. In the process, pricing analysis is also performed. This report is an essential resource for the IVD business planner.

The report includes estimates of average fees paid to clinical laboratories and medical establishments for specific groups of IVD procedures. In addition, list prices published by producers are provided for selected IVD tests, reagents, and instruments. A table that measures the total amount of IVD product sales against the total volume of IVD procedures is presented for each major testing category.

The IVD market, defined in procedure volume and pricing tables, makes up the market data in this report. Procedure volume estimates are provided for various categories, and average selling price (ASP) for tests are calculated.

IVD Test Procedure Volumes, 2020-2025 includes profiles of the top twelve IVD market competitors, looking in detail where possible at procedural volume by type.

The companies covered are the following:

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

bioMerieux Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho)

QIAGEN N.V.

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Chapter Two: Introduction

Chapter Three: Healthcare Trends

Chapter Four: IVD Testing Segments

Chapter Five: Global IVD Markets

Chapter Six: Point-of-Care (POC) Procedures

Chapter Seven: Clinical Chemistry Procedures

Chapter Eight: Immunoassay Procedures

Chapter Nine: Molecular Testing Procedures

Chapter Ten: Hematology Procedures

Chapter Eleven: Coagulation Testing Procedures

Chapter Twelve: Microbiology Procedures

Chapter Thirteen: Blood Grouping/Typing Procedures

Chapter Fourteen: Histology/Cytology Procedures

Chapter Fifteen: Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

bioMerieux Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho)

QIAGEN N.V.

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/95sdvj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ivd-procedure-volumes-2020-2025-report-2021-gold-standard-for-sizing-the-market-opportunity-for-new-entrants-with-diagnostic-products-301288372.html

SOURCE Research and Markets