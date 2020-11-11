Global IT Operations And Service Management (ITOSM) Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961003/?utm_source=PRN Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) estimated at US$21.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Configuration Automation and Discovery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach US$8.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Event Management segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.8% share of the global IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) market. The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027 The IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.45% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027. Cloud Management Segment Corners a 7.6% Share in 2020 In the global Cloud Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ASG Technologies Group, Inc.

BMC Software, Inc.

CA Technologies, Inc.

Cherwell Software, LLC

Compuware Corporation

HP, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Ivanti

Oracle Corporation

ServiceNow, Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961003/?utm_source=PRN I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Global Competitor Market Shares IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 2: World Historic Review for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Configuration Automation and Discovery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 5: World Historic Review for Configuration Automation and Discovery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Configuration Automation and Discovery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Event Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 8: World Historic Review for Event Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Event Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 11: World Historic Review for Cloud Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Workload and IT Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 14: World Historic Review for Workload and IT Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Workload and IT Automation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 17: World Historic Review for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Telecom and IT by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 20: World Historic Review for Telecom and IT by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecom and IT by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 23: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Government by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 26: World Historic Review for Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 29: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Industry Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Industry Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Industry Verticals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) Market Share: (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027 Market Analytics Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 35: USA Historic Review for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 38: USA Historic Review for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 CANADA Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 41: Canada Historic Review for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 44: Canada Historic Review for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 JAPAN Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 47: Japan Historic Review for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 50: Japan Historic Review for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 CHINA Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 53: China Historic Review for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 56: China Historic Review for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027 Market Analytics Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 59: Europe Historic Review for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 62: Europe Historic Review for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 65: Europe Historic Review for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 FRANCE Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 68: France Historic Review for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 71: France Historic Review for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical / Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 GERMANY Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 74: Germany Historic Review for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 77: Germany Historic Review for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 ITALY Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 80: Italy Historic Review for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 83: Italy Historic Review for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 86: UK Historic Review for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 89: UK Historic Review for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical / Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 104: Rest of World Historic Review for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 105: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 106: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for IT Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of ContentsRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961003/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-it-operations-and-service-management-itosm-industry-301170889.html

SOURCE Reportlinker