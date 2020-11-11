Global Isobutanol Industry
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Isobutanol estimated at US$756.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$969.6 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.6% over the period 2020-2027. Synthetic Isobutanol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.3% CAGR and reach US$628.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bio-based Isobutanol segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961001/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $204.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR The Isobutanol market in the U.S. is estimated at US$204.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$202.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- BASF SE
- DowDupont Inc.
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Gevo, Inc.
- Grupa Azoty S.A.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Oxea GmbH
- The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961001/?utm_source=PRN 