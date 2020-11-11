Global Isobutanol Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Isobutanol estimated at US$756.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$969.6 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.6% over the period 2020-2027. Synthetic Isobutanol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.3% CAGR and reach US$628.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bio-based Isobutanol segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961001/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $204.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR The Isobutanol market in the U.S. is estimated at US$204.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$202.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

DowDupont Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Gevo, Inc.

Grupa Azoty S.A.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Oxea GmbH

The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961001/?utm_source=PRN I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Global Competitor Market Shares Isobutanol Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Isobutanol Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Isobutanol Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Isobutanol Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Synthetic Isobutanol (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Synthetic Isobutanol (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Synthetic Isobutanol (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Bio-based Isobutanol (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Bio-based Isobutanol (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Bio-based Isobutanol (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Paints & Coatings (End-Use Industry) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Paints & Coatings (End-Use Industry) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Paints & Coatings (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use Industry) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use Industry) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Chemical (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 20: Chemical (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Chemical (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 22: Textiles (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Textiles (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Textiles (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Isobutanol Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: United States Isobutanol Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Isobutanol Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 30: United States Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: United States Isobutanol Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Isobutanol Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 33: Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 34: Canadian Isobutanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Canadian Isobutanol Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 36: Isobutanol Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 37: Canadian Isobutanol Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Isobutanol Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for 2012-2019 Table 39: Canadian Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 40: Japanese Market for Isobutanol: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Isobutanol Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: Japanese Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Isobutanol in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Japanese Isobutanol Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019 Table 45: Isobutanol Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 46: Chinese Isobutanol Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 48: Chinese Isobutanol Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 49: Chinese Demand for Isobutanol in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Isobutanol Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019 Table 51: Chinese Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Isobutanol Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario: (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 52: European Isobutanol Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 53: Isobutanol Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: European Isobutanol Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: European Isobutanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027 Table 56: Isobutanol Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: European Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: European Isobutanol Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027 Table 59: Isobutanol Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: European Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 61: Isobutanol Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: French Isobutanol Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 63: French Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Isobutanol Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027 Table 65: French Isobutanol Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019 Table 66: French Isobutanol Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 67: Isobutanol Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: German Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 69: German Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: Isobutanol Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: German Isobutanol Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019 Table 72: Isobutanol Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 73: Italian Isobutanol Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 75: Italian Isobutanol Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Italian Demand for Isobutanol in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Isobutanol Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019 Table 78: Italian Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Isobutanol: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Isobutanol Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: United Kingdom Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Isobutanol in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: United Kingdom Isobutanol Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019 Table 84: Isobutanol Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 85: Spanish Isobutanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Spanish Isobutanol Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 87: Isobutanol Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 88: Spanish Isobutanol Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Isobutanol Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for 2012-2019 Table 90: Spanish Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 91: Russian Isobutanol Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Isobutanol Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 93: Russian Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 94: Russian Isobutanol Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Isobutanol Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 96: Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 97: Rest of Europe Isobutanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027 Table 98: Isobutanol Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Rest of Europe Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Rest of Europe Isobutanol Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027 Table 101: Isobutanol Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Rest of Europe Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 103: Asia-Pacific Isobutanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 104: Isobutanol Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Asia-Pacific Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Isobutanol Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Asia-Pacific Isobutanol Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: Asia-Pacific Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 109: Isobutanol Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027 Table 110: Asia-Pacific Isobutanol Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019 Table 111: Asia-Pacific Isobutanol Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 112: Isobutanol Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Australian Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 114: Australian Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 115: Isobutanol Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Australian Isobutanol Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019 Table 117: Isobutanol Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 118: Indian Isobutanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 119: Indian Isobutanol Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 120: Isobutanol Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 121: Indian Isobutanol Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027 Table 122: Isobutanol Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for 2012-2019 Table 123: Indian Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 124: Isobutanol Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 125: South Korean Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 126: Isobutanol Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 127: Isobutanol Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027 Table 128: South Korean Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019 Table 129: Isobutanol Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Isobutanol: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 131: Isobutanol Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Isobutanol in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Isobutanol Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019 Table 135: Isobutanol Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 136: Latin American Isobutanol Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 137: Isobutanol Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 138: Latin American Isobutanol Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 139: Latin American Isobutanol Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 140: Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 141: Latin American Isobutanol Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 142: Latin American Demand for Isobutanol in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027 Table 143: Isobutanol Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019 Table 144: Latin American Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 145: Argentinean Isobutanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027 Table 146: Isobutanol Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 147: Argentinean Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 148: Argentinean Isobutanol Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027 Table 149: Isobutanol Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2012-2019 Table 150: Argentinean Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 151: Isobutanol Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 152: Brazilian Isobutanol Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 153: Brazilian Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Isobutanol Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027 Table 155: Brazilian Isobutanol Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019 Table 156: Brazilian Isobutanol Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 157: Isobutanol Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 158: Mexican Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 159: Mexican Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 160: Isobutanol Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027 Table 161: Mexican Isobutanol Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019 Table 162: Isobutanol Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 163: Rest of Latin America Isobutanol Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 164: Isobutanol Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 165: Rest of Latin America Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 166: Rest of Latin America Isobutanol Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027 Table 167: Isobutanol Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 168: Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 169: The Middle East Isobutanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 170: Isobutanol Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 171: The Middle East Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 172: The Middle East Isobutanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 173: The Middle East Isobutanol Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 174: Isobutanol Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 175: The Middle East Isobutanol Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027 Table 176: Isobutanol Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for 2012-2019 Table 177: The Middle East Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 178: Iranian Market for Isobutanol: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 179: Isobutanol Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 180: Iranian Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Isobutanol in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027 Table 182: Iranian Isobutanol Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019 Table 183: Isobutanol Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 184: Israeli Isobutanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027 Table 185: Isobutanol Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 186: Israeli Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 187: Israeli Isobutanol Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027 Table 188: Isobutanol Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2012-2019 Table 189: Israeli Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 190: Saudi Arabian Isobutanol Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 192: Saudi Arabian Isobutanol Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Isobutanol in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027 Table 194: Isobutanol Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019 Table 195: Saudi Arabian Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 196: Isobutanol Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: United Arab Emirates Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 198: Isobutanol Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 199: Isobutanol Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027 Table 200: United Arab Emirates Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019 Table 201: Isobutanol Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 202: Isobutanol Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: Rest of Middle East Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 204: Rest of Middle East Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 205: Isobutanol Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027 Table 206: Rest of Middle East Isobutanol Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019 Table 207: Isobutanol Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 208: African Isobutanol Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 209: Isobutanol Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 210: African Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 211: African Isobutanol Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027 Table 212: Isobutanol Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 213: Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IV. COMPETITION Total Companies Profiled: 43Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961001/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-isobutanol-industry-301170877.html

SOURCE Reportlinker