Global Irrigation Controllers Markets Report 2021-2028: Analysis & Forecasts Of Smart Controllers, Tap Timers, Basic Controllers, Sprinkler Irrigation, Drip Irrigation

The Irrigation Controllers Market is expected to reach $2.66 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.The growth of this market is mainly attributed to factors such as progressive government initiatives to promote water conservation, growing adoption of modern agricultural techniques, the growing importance of reducing water wastage, and increasing demand for irrigation controllers in lawns and gardens. Rising automation in irrigation and significant growth opportunities in developing economies provide significant growth opportunities for market playersThe irrigation controllers market is mainly segmented into smart controllers, tap timers, and basic controllers based on type. The smart controllers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR by value during the forecast period. Major factors attributed to this segment's high growth are rapid population growth, growing food and water scarcity, increased awareness among farmers about the benefits of smart irrigation, and government promotions and investments.Based on irrigation type, the irrigation controllers market is segmented into sprinkler irrigation and drip irrigation. The drip irrigation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising innovation & automation in drip irrigation systems, adoption of new agriculture technologies, and low cost and water consumption ability.Based on application, the irrigation controllers market is segmented into non-agricultural and agricultural. The non-agricultural segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing demand for better sports grounds, rising use of irrigation controllers for indoor and outdoor landscapes, increasing implementation of irrigation controllers by commercial property management companies, educational institutes, and public sector buildings and public offices management companies to keep a check on water consumption.The North American region is expected to account for the largest share of the irrigation controllers in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The factors attributed to the high growth of this region are strong government support, rapid population growth, increasing need to enhance crop productivity and minimize water wastage, increasing awareness among farmers about the benefits of irrigation controllers, and increased need for reducing wastage of water. Key Questions Answered in the Report

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, irrigation type, application, and geography?

What is the historical market size for the irrigation controllers market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2021-2028?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the irrigation controllers market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape for the irrigation controllers market?

What are the recent developments in the irrigation controllers market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the irrigation controllers market, and how do they compete with the other players?

The key players operating in the irrigation controllers market are

Hunter Industries Incorporated

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Valmont Industries Inc.

Calsense

Galcon Ltd.

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Weathermatic

Hydropoint Data Systems Inc.

Storm Industries Inc.

Tucor Inc.

Orbit Irrigation Products Inc.

Holman Industries

Rachio Inc.

Baccara Geva A.C.S. Ltd.

Mottech Water Solutions Ltd.

Lindsay Corporation

Netafim Limited

NaandanJain Irrigation Ltd.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Covid-19: Impact Assessment4.1. Scenario A: Severe Impact 4.2. Scenario B: Slow Recovery 4.3. Scenario C: Fast Recovery 5. Market insights5.1. Introduction 5.2. Market Dynamics 5.3. Drivers 5.3.1. Progressive Government initiatives Promoting Water Conservation 5.3.2. Growing Adoption of Modern Agriculture Techniques 5.3.3. Increasing Demand for Irrigation Controllers in Lawns and Gardens 5.4. Restraints 5.4.1. High Cost of installation 5.4.2. Declining Farm income 5.5. Opportunities 5.5.1. Rising Automation in Irrigation 5.5.2. Significant Growth Potential in Developing Economies 5.6. Challenges 5.6.1. Lack of Awareness of Advanced Irrigation Technologies in the Asia-Pacific Region 6. Global Irrigation Controllers Market, by Type6.1. Introduction 6.2. Smart Controllers 6.2.1. Sensor-Based Irrigation Controllers 6.2.2. Weather-Based Irrigation Controllers 6.3. Tap Timers 6.4. Basic Controllers 7. Global Irrigation Controllers Market, by Irrigation type7.1. Introduction 7.2. Sprinkler Irrigation 7.3. Drip Irrigation 8. Global Irrigation Controllers Market, by Application8.1. Introduction 8.2. Non-Agricultural 8.2.1. Golf Courses and Sports Grounds 8.2.2. Residential 8.2.3. Commercial 8.2.4. Others Non-Agricultural Applications 8.3. Agricultural 8.3.1. Open-Field Agriculture 8.3.1.1. Cereals and Grains 8.3.1.2. Oilseeds and Pulses 8.3.1.3. Fruits and Vegetables 8.3.1.4. Other Crops 8.3.2. Closed-Field Agriculture 9. Irrigation Controllers Market, by Geography 10. Competitive Landscape10.1. Introduction 10.2. Key Growth Strategies 10.3. Competitive Benchmarking 10.4. Key Players in the Irrigation Controllers Market 10.4.1. Netafim Ltd. 10.4.2. The Toro Company. 10.4.3. Hunter industries incorporated. 11. Company Profiles11.1. Business Overview 11.2. Financial Overview 11.3. Product Portfolio 11.4. Strategic Developments For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/japaaq

