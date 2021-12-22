Global IoT Technology Market Outlook, 2026 | Evaluates Leading Vendors Nvidia, IBM, Intel, Samsung Electronics, Microsoft, And 45 Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Technology Market by Hardware, Software, Platforms, and Solutions in Industry Verticals 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Technology Market by Hardware, Software, Platforms, and Solutions in Industry Verticals 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report represents the most comprehensive research covering core IoT hardware, software, and firmware as well as supporting technologies such as AI and edge computing. The report evaluates leading vendors, products, and services offerings.

The quantitative portion of the report provides detailed forecasts for the global and regional IoT technology market for 2021 to 2026. The report also includes specific industry recommendations in key areas such as data analytics and AI hardware, software and services.

IoT Technology Market Drivers

At its core, IoT solutions are intended to optimize asset management, workflow, and processes. This includes automation of physical infrastructure, remote management and monitoring, and predictive insights. Virtually every operational process and procedure will be impacted by IoT at some point for most industries.

Longer-term, the IoT technology market will make a substantive impact across many industry verticals, especially those that benefit from process automation, improved service delivery, and acquisition of actionable data.

Successful companies will be those that understand how and where IoT technologies and solutions will drive opportunities for operational improvements, new and enhanced products and services, as well as completely new business models.

To achieve these goals, service providers and businesses are deploying IoT platforms, and many types of software programs and operating systems. Equally important are related IoT managed services such as system integration and data management to enable optimized deployment as well as efficient and effective ongoing operations.

AI in the IoT Technology Market

Current IoT networks are largely deterministic in nature, relying upon autonomic systems making decisions based on predetermined rules that take action based upon the occurrence of specific events. The Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) will become increasingly important as the AIoT market evolves to allow IoT networks and systems to become more cognitive. The emerging AIoT market will enable systems to become increasingly more cognitive, making decisions based on context and experience.

It is important to recognize that intelligence within the IoT technology market is not inherent but rather must be carefully planned. AIoT market elements will be found embedded within software programs, chipsets, and platforms as well as human-facing devices such as appliances, which may rely upon a combination of local and cloud-based intelligence.

Just like the human nervous system, IoT networks will have both autonomic and cognitive functional components that provide intelligent control as well as nerve end-points that act like nerve endings for neural transport (detection and triggering of communications) and nerve channels that connect the overall system.

The big difference is that the IoT technology market will benefit from engineering design in terms of AI and cognitive computing placement in both centralized and edge computing locations.

IoT Technology Market Components

IoT networks and systems consist of a vast array of hardware, software and firmware elements including semiconductors and embedded devices, sensors, controllers, and gateways. Communication between end-nodes and IoT platforms depend upon wired and wireless networking based on LTE and emerging 5G networks as well as many non-cellular low power WAN methods.

IoT infrastructure and platforms consists of hardware, software, and Application Programming Interfaces (API) with APIs acting as a key element providing access to IoT platforms for intra-network signaling/messaging as well as communications on an intersystem basis. IoT APIs also provide a means for provisioning and administration of IoT devices, data, and applications.

IoT hardware may be both physical and virtualized. IoT software may be both deterministic in terms of programming and outcomes as well as programmatic thanks to IoT APIs and communications platforms as a service (CPaaS). IoT APIs may be open, proprietary, and/or pre-built connectors for specific purposes. Taken together, IoT hardware, software and APIs provide the basis for IoT platforms, which consist of many different programs, algorithms, and operating systems.

Programming IoT will entail a variety of resources and tools including Software Development Kits (SDK), Application Programming Interfaces (API), Graphical User Interfaces (GUI), IoT platforms for application enablement (development and on-boarding), and open-source software. The long-term success of the IoT technology market will depend on the extent to which these tools may be leveraged by third-party software companies in an open development environment.

IoT Technology Market Solutions

The "things" involved in IoT vary from devices used to detect, actuate, signal, engage, and more. IoT things also involve everything from gateways, modules, and sensors to hardware and embedded software within products and equipment and other consumer, enterprise, and industrial assets.

The IoT technology market ecosystem could easily become highly cumbersome with so many different items to consider as part of IoT provisioning, activation, administration and other management functions. Accordingly, there is a need for IoT platforms for management of IoT devices, interfaces, software, applications, and data.

IoT provides a wealth of data, which is derived largely from machine-related events. The ability to sort data in a raw format, store it in different structural formats, and subsequently release it for further analytics, will be of paramount importance for all industry verticals. Converting raw data into actionable information is one of the key goals of the IoT technology market.

Important consideration areas include Data Collection (what, how, when, why, and where), Data Networking (connectivity, routing, and access), and Data Management (storage, analytics, and distribution). Important aspects of IoT data management include storage of both raw and transformed data as well as IoT data distribution rights and privacy management.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Market Overview2.2 Research Objectives2.3 Select Findings2.4 Target Audience2.5 Companies in the Report

3. Overview3.1 Defining the IoT3.2 IoT Technology3.3 IoT Functional Structure3.4 IoT Network Architecture3.5 Economic Impact Analysis3.6 Market Factors and Challenges3.7 Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence3.8 The Artificial Intelligence of Things3.9 Edge Computing and Fog Computing3.10 Digital Twin Technology3.11 5G to Drive Substantial IoT Network Expansion3.12 Blockchain Technology3.13 Cloud Computing3.14 Internet of Nanoscale Things

4. Technology and Value Chain4.1 IoT Semiconductor Building Blocks4.1.1 Wireless Sensors4.1.2 IoT Processors4.1.3 IoT Gateways4.1.4 IoT Applications4.2 IoT Chipsets4.3 Network Technology and Protocols4.4 Real-Time Operating Systems4.4.1 Open Source RTOS4.4.2 Commercial RTOS4.4.3 Distributed Stream Computing Platforms4.5 IoT Software and Platforms4.5.1 IoT Analytics4.5.2 IoT Security4.5.3 IoT Device Management4.5.4 IoT Standard and API Interoperability4.6 Solutions and Applications Drive IoT Innovation4.7 IoT Value Chain4.7.1 Hardware Device Providers4.7.2 Component Providers4.7.3 Platform Providers4.7.4 Software and Service Providers4.8 IoT Investments and Market Alliances4.9 Role of Mobile Network Operators

5. Company Analysis5.1 NVidia Corporation5.2 IBM Corporation5.3 Intel Corporation5.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.5.5 Microsoft Corporation5.6 Google Inc.5.7 Qualcomm Incorporated5.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.5.9 Fujitsu Ltd.5.10 Juniper Networks, Inc.5.11 Nokia Corporation5.12 ARM Limited5.13 Hewlett Packard Enterprise5.14 Oracle Corporation5.15 SAP5.16 General Electric5.17 Wind River Systems Inc.5.18 Cumulocity GmbH5.19 SparkCognition Inc.5.20 Amazon Inc.5.21 Cisco Systems5.22 Atmel Corporation5.23 Texas Instruments Inc.5.24 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.5.25 XILINX Inc.5.26 Gemalto N.V.5.27 Micron Technology5.28 SAS Institute Inc.5.29 General Vision Inc.5.30 PTC Corporation5.31 Analog Devices Inc.5.32 Cypress Semiconductor Corp.5.33 Rohm Semiconductor5.34 Semtech Corporation5.35 Enea AB5.36 Express Logic Inc.5.37 Kaspersky Lab5.38 Losant IoT Inc.5.39 Thethings.io5.40 Robert Bosch GmbH5.41 Echelon Corporation5.42 Symantec Corporation5.43 NXP Semiconductors N.V.5.44 STMicroelectronics5.45 MediaTek Inc.5.46 Microchip Technology Inc.5.47 Renesas Electronics Corporation5.48 Ayla Networks Inc.5.49 Pepper5.50 Helium Systems Inc.

6. IoT Technology Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021-20266.1 Global IoT Technology Market 2021-20266.2 Regional IoT Technology Market 2021-20266.3 IoT Technology Unit Shipments 2021-2026

7. Conclusions and Recommendations7.1 Advertisers and Media Companies7.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers7.3 Automotive Companies7.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers7.5 Communication Service Providers7.6 Computing Companies7.7 Data Analytics Providers7.8 Emerging Technology (AR, VR, MR) Providers7.9 Networking Equipment Providers7.10 Networking Security Providers7.11 Semiconductor Companies7.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers7.13 Software Providers7.14 Smart City System Integrators7.15 Automation System Providers7.16 Social Media Companies7.17 Workplace Solution Providers7.18 Enterprises and Government

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nrfvkf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-iot-technology-market-outlook-2026--evaluates-leading-vendors-nvidia-ibm-intel-samsung-electronics-microsoft-and-45-others-301449820.html

SOURCE Research and Markets