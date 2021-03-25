Global IoT Platforms And Software Markets, 2019-2020 & 2024 - Incumbents Dominate The IoT Connectivity Management Platform Market

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Platforms and Software - 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Platforms and Software - 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

IoT Platforms and Software report analyses the latest developments on the IoT connectivity management, device management and application enablement platform markets.

IoT Platforms and Software is the foremost source of information about third party IoT platforms and related software for M2M/IoT solutions. Whether you are a device vendor, system integrator, service provider, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

Increasingly complex IoT solutions require more advanced communication platforms and middleware that facilitate seamless integration of devices, networks and applications. This 180-page study analyses the latest developments on the IoT connectivity management, device management and application enablement platform markets.

The analyst estimates that total revenues for third party IoT platforms will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.9 percent from US$ 2.98 billion in 2019 to US$ 10.60 billion in 2024. Get up to date with the latest trends and information about vendors, products and markets. The report is based on a large number of executive interviews.

Highlights from this report:

360-degree overview of the IoT ecosystem.

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

Summary of the latest industry trends and developments.

Updated in-depth profiles of key players in the IoT platform market.

Reviews of the market strategies of leading platform vendors.

Perspectives on the evolution from vertical M2M solutions to the

broader scale and scope of the IoT.

Extensive global market forecasts lasting until 2024.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which trends and developments are shaping the IoT platform market?

What are the benefits of using commercial IoT platforms?

Who are the leading providers of IoT connectivity, device

management and application enablement platforms?

What are the main drivers behind the adoption of IoT platforms?

Which are the leading IoT platform vendors in the major market verticals?

What are the key features of the application enablement platforms available today?

Which mobile operators have deployed IoT connectivity

management platforms from third party vendors?

What is the potential market size for commercial IoT platforms?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1 The IoT technology stack1.1 Introduction1.1.1 IoT architectures 1.1.2 IoT standardisation initiatives1.2 Devices 1.2.1 Embedded systems and microcontrollers 1.2.2 Embedded software and applications1.3 IoT networking technologies 1.3.1 The 3GPP family of cellular technologies1.3.2 LPWA and satellite technologies1.3.3 Wi-Fi 1.3.4 IEEE 802.15.4 1.3.5 Bluetooth 1.4 IoT platforms and middleware1.4.1 IoT connectivity management1.4.2 eUICC management1.4.3 Multi IMSI technology 1.4.4 Device management 1.4.5 Application enablement

2 Market forecasts and trends2.1 IoT connectivity management platforms2.1.1 IoT connectivity management platform market forecast2.1.2 Incumbents dominate the IoT connectivity management platform market2.1.3 New entrants drive market change offering managed services 2.1.4 IoT MVNOs account for 15 percent of IoT connections in mature markets2.1.5 LoRaWAN continues its momentum 2.1.6 IoT MVNOs are driving consolidation in the IoT connectivity market 2.1.7 Distributed core networks facilitate global IoT connectivity services2.2 IoT device management and application enablement platforms2.2.1 IoT device management and application enablement platform market forecast 2.2.2 Industrial IoT is the largest addressable market for IoT platform vendors 2.2.3 Secure device management key to smart meter deployments2.2.4 Consumer electronics suppliers adopt commercial IoT platforms 2.2.5 Automotive OEMs implement OTA update services 2.2.6 MQTT is the dominant IoT-specific communication protocol2.2.7 The IoT platform market is in a consolidation phase

3 Connectivity management platforms 3.1 IoT connectivity management platforms3.1.1 Mobile network operators adopt multi-platform strategies3.2 SIM management solutions3.2.1 eSIM adoption is gathering pace as standard matures3.3 IoT connectivity management platform vendors3.3.1Actility 3.3.2 Amdocs3.3.3Asavie3.3.4 Cisco 3.3.5 Comarch3.3.6 EMnify3.3.7 Ericsson3.3.8 floLIVE3.3.9 Huawei 3.3.10 IoTM Solutions 3.3.11 Mavoco 3.3.12 Nexign 3.3.13 Nokia 3.3.14 NTELS3.4 MNO connectivity management platforms3.4.1 Deutsche Telekom3.4.2Orange3.4.3 Telefonica3.4.4 Verizon3.4.5 Vodafone3.5 IoT managed service providers3.5.1 1NCE3.5.2 Aeris 3.5.3Arkessa3.5.4 BICS3.5.5 Caburn Group3.5.6 Cubic Telecom 3.5.7 Eseye 3.5.8 iBASIS3.5.9 KORE Wireless 3.5.10 Pod Group 3.5.11 Soracom 3.5.12 Transatel 3.5.13 Truphone 3.5.14 Twilio 3.5.15 u-blox 3.5.16 Wireless Logic3.6 SIM solution providers3.6.1 Giesecke+Devrient 3.6.2 IDEMIA3.6.3 Thales

4 Device management and application enablement platforms4.1 Device management and application enablement services4.1.1 Cloud service providers increasingly dominate the IoT platform market 4.1.2 Cellular IoT device vendors diversify into software and services4.1.3 Industrial software vendors refine IoT strategies 4.2 Company profiles and strategies 4.2.1 Alibaba Group 4.2.2Altair Engineering4.2.3 Amazon4.2.4 Amplia4.2.5 AVSystem4.2.6 Axonize4.2.7 Ayla Networks 4.2.8 Bosch 4.2.9 C3.ai 4.2.10 Chordant 4.2.11 Davra 4.2.12 Device Insight 4.2.13 Eurotech 4.2.14 Exosite 4.2.15 Friendly Technologies 4.2.16 General Electric 4.2.17 Google 4.2.18 Hitachi 4.2.19 IBM 4.2.20 IoTerop 4.2.21 Losant 4.2.22 Microsoft 4.2.23 Oracle 4.2.24 Particle 4.2.25 Pelion (Arm) 4.2.26 PTC 4.2.27 Relayr 4.2.28 SAP 4.2.29 Sierra Wireless 4.2.30 Software AG 4.2.31 Telit 4.2.32 Tuya 4.2.33 WaylayFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ntul3q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-iot-platforms-and-software-markets-2019-2020--2024---incumbents-dominate-the-iot-connectivity-management-platform-market-301256001.html

SOURCE Research and Markets