Global IoT Node And Gateway Market (2021 To 2027) - Cross-Domain Collaborations Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Node and Gateway Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by Hardware (Processor, Connectivity IC, Sensor, Memory Device, and Logic Device), End-use Application (Industrial and Consumer), Geography - Global...

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Node and Gateway Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by Hardware (Processor, Connectivity IC, Sensor, Memory Device, and Logic Device), End-use Application (Industrial and Consumer), Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The IoT node and gateway market was valued at USD 387.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 566.4 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027.

The key factors driving the growth of the IoT node and gateway market include emergence of 5G technology, growing use of wireless smart sensors and networks, growing market for connected devices, increasing necessity of data centers due to rising adoption of cloud platforms, and others.

The IoT node and gateway market includes major Tier I and II suppliers such as Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductor N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and so on. These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well.

Connectivity IC segment to account for the largest share of IoT node and gateway market during the forecast period

On the basis of Hardware, the IoT node and gateway market has been segmented into processor, sensor, connectivity IC, memory device, and logic device. the connectivity IC segment held the largest share of the overall IoT node and gateway market, in terms of volume. The increasing demand for better edge devices connectivity and significant developments in low-power connectivity technologies, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), are the key factors supporting the growth of the connectivity IC segment.

Consumer application to account for the largest share of IoT node and gateway market during the forecast period

Based on end-use application, the IoT node and gateway market has been segmented into industrial and consumer. Consumer application held the largest share of the overall IoT node and gateway market to during the forecast period. With the evolution of a number of consumer appliances that can connect to the Internet and smartphones, the growth of IoT technology in the consumer electronics segment is expected to receive a boost.

APAC is expected to register the highest growth of IoT node and gateway market during the forecast period

APAC is expected to register the highest growth in the IoT node and gateway market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The growing penetration of the internet across commercial as well as residential spaces, broad consumer base, increasing disposable income, and improving IT infrastructure are some of the key determinants supplementing the growth of the IoT node and gateway market in APAC. Moreover, the adoption of cloud-based services and rising trend of industrial automation are the key growth drivers for the IoT node and gateway market for commercial applications in countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary3.1 IoT Node and Gateway Market: Realistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)3.2 IoT Node and Gateway Market: Optimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)3.3 IoT Node and Gateway Market: Pessimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)

4 Premium Insights4.1 Key Opportunities in IoT Node and Gateway Market4.2 IoT Node and Gateway Market, by End-Use Application4.3 IoT Node and Gateway Market in North America, by End-Use Application and Country4.4 IoT Node and Gateway Market, by Hardware4.5 IoT Node and Gateway Market, by Geography

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Emergence of 5G Technology5.2.1.2 Growing Use of Wireless Smart Sensors and Networks5.2.1.3 Increased Ip Address Space and Better Security Solutions Made Available Through Ipv65.2.1.4 Increasing Necessity of Data Centers Due to Rising Adoption of Cloud Platforms5.2.1.5 Growing Market for Connected Devices5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Unsettled Concerns Regarding Security and Privacy of User Data5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Cross-Domain Collaborations5.2.3.2 Government Support for Research and Development of IoT Technologies5.2.3.3 Accelerated IoT Adoption in Healthcare Sector Post COVID-19 Outbreak5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 High Market Fragmentation Due to Lack of Common Protocols and Communication Standards5.2.4.2 Requirement for Wireless Spectrum and Licensed Spectrum for IoT5.2.4.3 High Power Consumption by Wireless Sensor Terminals/ Connected Devices5.2.4.4 Delay in Deployment of IoT Projects Due to Lack of IoT-Related Skills and Connectivity Issues5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Regulatory Landscape5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation5.4.2 California Consumer Privacy Act5.4.3 Service Organization Control 25.4.4 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act5.4.5 Communications Decency Act5.4.6 Anti -Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act5.4.7 Cen/Iso5.4.8 Iso/Iec Jtc 15.4.9 Iso/Iec Jtc1/Sc 31/Swg 5 5.4.10 Iso/Iec Jtc1/Sc 31 5.4.11 Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Sc 27 5.4.12 Iso/Iec Jtc1/Wg 7 Sensors 5.4.13 European Technical Standards Institute 5.4.14 5.11.10 Ieee5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.6 Ecosystem Analysis5.7 Technology Analysis5.8 Case Study Analysis5.9 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Businesses of Customers5.10 Patent Analysis5.11 Average Selling Price (ASP) Trend5.12 Trade Analysis

6 IoT Node and Gateway Market, by Hardware6.1 Introduction6.2 Processor6.2.1 Processors Facilitate Real-Time Data Monitoring and Analytics in IoT Devices6.2.2 Microcontroller (Mcu)6.2.3 Microprocessor (Mpu)6.2.4 Digital Signal Processor (Dsp)6.2.5 Application Processor (Ap)6.3 Sensor6.3.1 Sensors Can Measure Various Parameters in IoT Devices6.3.2 Accelerometer6.3.3 Inertial Measurement Unit (Imu)6.3.4 Heart Rate Sensor6.3.5 Pressure Sensor6.3.6 Temperature Sensor6.3.7 Blood Glucose Sensor6.3.8 Blood Oxygen Sensor6.3.9 Electrocardiogram (Ecg) Sensor 6.3.10 Humidity Sensor 6.3.11 Image Sensor 6.3.12 Ambient Light Sensor 6.3.13 Flow Sensor 6.3.14 Level Sensor 6.3.15 Chemical Sensor 6.3.16 Carbon Monoxide Sensor 6.3.17 Motion and Position Sensor 6.3.18 Camera Module6.4 Connectivity Ic6.5 Memory Device6.6 Logic Device

7 IoT Node and Gateway Market, by End-Use Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Industrial7.3 Consumer

8 Geographic Analysis

9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Introduction9.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win9.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Players in IoT Node and Gateway Market9.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Players9.4 Market Share Analysis of Key Players in 20209.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 20209.5.1 Star9.5.2 Emerging Leader9.5.3 Pervasive9.5.4 Participant9.6 Competitive Benchmarking9.6.1 Company Footprint, by End-Use Application9.6.2 Company Footprint, by Region9.6.3 Total Score9.7 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant, 20209.7.1 Progressive Company9.7.2 Responsive Company9.7.3 Dynamic Company9.7.4 Starting Block9.8 Competitive Situations and Trends9.8.1 Product Launches/Developments9.8.2 Deals

10 Company Profiles10.1 Introduction10.2 Key Players10.2.1 Intel Corporation10.2.2 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.10.2.3 Nxp Semiconductors N.V.10.2.4 Texas Instruments Incorporated10.2.5 Cisco Systems, Inc.10.2.6 Hewlett Packard Eneterprise (Hpe)10.2.7 Microchip Technology Inc.10.2.8 Te Connectivity Ltd.10.2.9 Advantech Co. Ltd. 10.2.10 Dell Technologies10.3 Other Players10.3.1 Notion10.3.2 Helium Systems Inc.10.3.3 Samsara Networks Inc.10.3.4 Beep Inc.10.3.5 Estimote, Inc.10.3.6 Aaeon Technology Inc.10.3.7 Nexcom International Co. Ltd.10.3.8 Stmicroelectronics N.V.10.3.9 Eurotech 10.3.10 Adlink Technology Inc. 10.3.11 Volansys Technologies 10.3.12 Embitel Technologies 10.3.13 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 10.3.14 Lantronix, Inc. 10.3.15 Cradlepoint, Inc.

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qoa8it

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-iot-node-and-gateway-market-2021-to-2027---cross-domain-collaborations-presents-opportunities-301399565.html

SOURCE Research and Markets