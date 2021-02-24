Global IoT-Managed Services Market 2021 - Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) Model Widens Adoption Options To Enhance Customer Experience

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leveraging Vertical and IoT Expertise Improves Outcomes for the Global IoT-Managed Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leveraging Vertical and IoT Expertise Improves Outcomes for the Global IoT-Managed Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes numerous examples to illustrate how companies are benefiting from IoT-managed services.

Some of the key growth opportunities for the IoT-managed services market are driven by increasing demand for vertical and horizontal solutions. Similarly, other opportunities have surfaced as a result of emerging technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, new connectivity protocols, and advanced security. Providers are looking to augment their solutions with new business models and capabilities while educating clients about best practices that will enhance outcomes. The global IoT-managed services market is poised for significant growth as COVID-19 forces companies to fast-track their IoT implementation plans, and managed services can help them achieve their goals cost-effectively.

While Internet of Things (IoT) adoption is a strategic imperative, companies struggle with legacy infrastructure, connectivity, and implementation decisions. IoT providers can help companies advance IoT plans by using their expertise and portfolio of solutions. Instead of following a build-and-own approach, companies should opt for IoT-managed services to make adequate use of the rapid developments in IoT and advanced technologies that enhance solutions and outcomes. With new business models, innovations, and continuous development of products and services, IoT providers can help clients stay ahead of the curve and adopt IoT best practices.

Clients are at different levels of adoption when it comes to IoT, and for those in early stages, navigating the IoT ecosystem can be tough. The expertise and experience of managed services providers will enhance outcomes for these companies, allowing them to focus on their core business.

One key development in the global market is the collaborative approach that providers are adopting. With clients needing assistance across connectivity, cybersecurity, data management, device management, and infrastructure management, their needs are difficult and complex. Providers are increasingly collaborating with others in the industry ecosystem to provide complete, end-to-end solutions. Moreover, industry participants are working to develop standards and regulations to ensure better compatibility, interoperability, and compliance across regions.

This research on the global IoT-managed services market outlines the following:

Ecosystem and trends

Recent market developments

Key market and vertical growth metrics

Key Issues Addressed

What are the top three strategic imperatives?

What are the drivers and challenges affecting market growth?

What are the growth opportunities that IoT-managed services providers can take advantage of?

Companies Mentioned

Aeris

Allot

Arkessa

Arm

AT&T

Avnet

Cisco

Clearobject

Deutsche Telekom

Ericsson

Fortinet

Ge Digital

Honeywell

IBM

Intel

KPN

Kudelski

Mocana

Orange

Phillips

Proximus

Siemens

Techmahindra

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1hjhh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-iot-managed-services-market-2021---everything-as-a-service-xaas-model-widens-adoption-options-to-enhance-customer-experience-301234603.html

SOURCE Research and Markets