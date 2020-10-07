Global Investment Casting Market Outlook And Forecast Report 2020-2025: The $18 Billion Industry Is Currently Under High Duress On Account Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investment Casting Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investment Casting Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Investment Casting Market Report

The global investment casting market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2025.

The global investment casting market size is expected to reach revenue of close to $18 billion by 2025. The industry is currently under high duress on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand slowdown among the majority of end-users has significantly affected the industry. The fiscal stimulus packages are yet to make a positive impact on the market and are expected to have some bearing only by the end of 2020. The growth rate, which was hovering around 5% to 6%, has now declined significantly post COVID-19.

A large part of the demand coming from the automotive and aerospace industry has nosedived in several countries is affecting the market. The growth estimates for automotive, aerospace & defense, and power generation are the most impacted. As of 2020, on the demand side, volumes are declining while prices of the casting products have not been allowed to fluctuate drastically due to high competition. The acceptance of newer and more efficient materials is growing on a global scale. The pre-pandemic level for industrial production is not expected until late 2021 in many end-user sectors.

The global investment casting market is highly fragmented, with no global leader providing a full portfolio of products and services across countries. This is mainly due to different regional demands and also the need for proximity to the client's location. The industry is characterized by the presence of diversified companies at local and regional levels.

Not many vendors in the market are investing in advanced technology. Only prominent vendors with deliverables to critical end-users have investments in advanced technology. The procurement of raw materials and the machinery involved in manufacturing are major cost factors. M&A activities are expected to increase as players look to consolidate.

The lack of demand on account of COVID-19 is expected to increase consolidation, and at the same time, smaller vendors are looking to exit the high capital intensive market. Vendors must set apart their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the investment casting market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the investment casting market share?

3. How is the growth of the aerospace casting market affecting the growth of the investment casting market?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the global investment casting market, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the investment casting market shares?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Economy: 2019

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Electric Vehicles

8.2 Use of Rapid Prototype Process

8.3 Automation In Investment Casting

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Healthcare Industry

9.2 New Materials Usage

10 Market Restraints

10.1 Covid-19-Related Economic Downturn

10.2 Complete Grounding Of Aerospace Industry

10.3 Slow Recovery Of Automotive Industry

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 End-Users

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Aerospace & Defense

12.4 Healthcare

12.5 Automotive

12.6 Industrial Machinery & Heavy Equipment

12.7 Others

13 Geography

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Geographic Overview

Companies Mentioned

Doncasters

Impro

Zollern

Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal

Precision Castparts Corp (PCC)

Vestshell

Signicast

Investment & Precision Castings

Hitachi Metals

MetalTek

Arconic

Consolidated Precision Products

RLM Industries

Milwaukee Precision Castings

Aristo Cast

George Fischer

Thompson Investment Casting

Ningbo Wanguan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t61r48

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-investment-casting-market-outlook-and-forecast-report-2020-2025-the-18-billion-industry-is-currently-under-high-duress-on-account-of-the-covid-19-pandemic-301147665.html

SOURCE Research and Markets