Global Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems Market 2020-2025 - COVID-19, Growing Market For Cloud-based Businesses, Rapid Growth In BYOD And CYOD Trends

The Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) Market in the post-COVID-19 scenario is projected to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2020 to USD 6.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.An increasing number of security breaches and cyberattacks and mandate to follow regulatory and data protection laws have contributed to the growth of the IDPS ecosystem. By deployment, the cloud segment holds a larger market size in 2020 Organizations are migrating their infrastructure to the cloud due to its lower cost and features, such as agility, scalability, speed, and cost-efficiency. In the cloud deployment mode, a service provider hosts the entire infrastructure and its capabilities, which are provided to organizations on a need-basis and can scale up when required. As the cloud system provides users with the ability to execute tasks anywhere, it makes the system more vulnerable to cyberattacks, and the malware can be spread in these environments more quickly.

However, cloud solutions make detection faster by scanning all the endpoints and servers that are connected in the system. Organizations suffer from staff shortage when it comes to maintaining security operations. Cloud platforms come with other additional services, such as support and consulting which are provided by security vendors, Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), and other vendors offeringIDPSplatform or solutions. APAC to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period Asia Pacific (APAC) comprises of emerging economies, such as India, China, Australia, and Japan, with developed security infrastructure. Machine Learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are emerging methodologies that are being deployed in this region. APAC is home to a large number of established Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), which are growing at a laudable pace to cater to their large customer base.Despite the growing importance of SMEs in this region, they are most affected mostly by cyber and malware attacks owing to budgetary constraints and resource shortages. According to FireEye, organizations in APAC take almost 3 times as long as the Rest of the World (RoW) to realize that malware has successfully broken into their network mainly because of the dependency on external third-parties. According to a report by Malwarebytes in January 2019, APAC remains a prime target for cyberattacks, with Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines among the top 10 countries with most business malware detections globally. Research Coverage

The market study covers the DP market size across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments, including components, type, organization size, deployment mode, vertical, and region. The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.Major vendors offering IDPS solutions include Cisco Systems (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US), McAfee LLC (US), Trend Micro Inc. ( Japan), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US), AT&T Cybersecurity (US), Darktrace (US and UK), FireEye, Inc. (US), Alert Logic, Inc. (US), Fortinet, Inc. (US).

1 Introduction1.1 Introduction to COVID-191.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment1.4 Objectives of the Study1.5 Market Definition1.6 Market Scope1.7 Currency Considered1.8 Stakeholders 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the IDPS Market4.2 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Component, 20204.3 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Organization Size, 2020-20254.4 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Deployment Type, 2020-20254.5 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, Market Share of Top 3 Verticals and Regions, 2020 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increase in the Number of Security Breaches and Cyberattacks5.2.1.2 Mandate to Follow Data Protection Laws and Regulations5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Availability of Open-Source and Substitute Solutions5.2.2.2 Limited Security Budget Among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Market for Cloud-Based Businesses5.2.3.2 Rapid Growth in BYOD and CYOD Trends5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Security Professionals5.3 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.4 Regulatory Implications5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation5.4.2 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard5.4.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act5.4.4 Federal Information Security Management Act5.4.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act5.4.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act5.4.7 International Organization for Standardization 27001 6 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.2 Solutions6.3 Services 7 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Network-Based7.3 Wireless-Based7.4 Network Behavior Analysis7.5 Host-Based 8 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Deployment Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Cloud8.3 On-Premises 9 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Organization Size9.1 Introduction9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises9.3 Large Enterprises 10 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Vertical10.1 Introduction10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance10.3 Government and Defense10.4 Healthcare10.5 IT and Telecom10.6 Retail and Ecommerce10.7 Manufacturing10.8 Others 11 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.5 Middle East and Africa11.6 Latin America 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping12.2.1 Visionary Leaders12.2.2 Innovators12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators12.2.4 Emerging Companies12.3 Competitive Scenario12.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations12.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions 13 Company Profiles13.1 Introduction13.2 Cisco Systems13.3 IBM13.4 McAfee13.5 Trend Micro13.6 Palo Alto Networks13.7 AT&T Cybersecurity13.8 Darktrace13.9 Fireeye13.10 Alert Logic13.11 Fortinet13.12 Watchguard13.13 Vectra13.14 NSFocus13.15 Armor Defense13.16 Bluvector13.17 Extrahop Networks13.18 Hilstone Networks13.19 Secureworks13.20 Huawei13.21 Bricata13.22 Other Major Players in the Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market13.23 Right to Win

