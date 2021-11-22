Global Internet Sports Betting Market (2021 To 2031) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet Sports Betting Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new study on the global Internet sports betting market has been published which presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including the drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global Internet sports betting market across the globe.

This study offers valuable information about the global Internet sports betting market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period, 2021-2031.Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the global Internet sports betting market during the forecast period.An extensive analysis on business strategies of leading market players is also featured in this study on the global Internet sports betting market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the global Internet sports betting market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global Internet sports betting market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future. Key Questions Answered

What are the key factors influencing the Internet sports betting market in each country?

What will be the CAGR of the global Internet sports betting market between 2021 and 2031?

What is the future scope and current trends in technologies of the global Internet sports betting market?

What is the revenue of the global Internet sports betting market based on segments?

Which key strategies are used by top players of the global Internet sports betting market?

Which are the leading companies in the global Internet sports betting market?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Assumptions 3. Research Methodology 4. Executive Summary 5. Market Overview5.1. Introduction5.2. Market Dynamics5.2.1. Drivers5.2.2. Restraints5.2.3. Opportunities5.3. Key Trends Analysis5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis5.4. Key Market Indicators5.4.1. Overall Internet Gambling and Betting Industry Overview5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.6. Value Chain Analysis5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis5.8. Technological Overview5.9. Region Wise Comparison Analysis by Game Type (SEA, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa)5.10. Global Internet Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 20315.10.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn) 6. Global Internet Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast, By Game Type6.1. Global Internet Sports Betting Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Game Type, 2017 - 20316.1.1. Table Tennis6.1.2. Cybersport6.1.2.1. Battle Ground6.1.2.2. Call of Duty (COD)6.1.2.3. Counter-Strike6.1.2.4. Dota 26.1.2.5. Hearthstone6.1.2.6. League of Legends6.1.2.7. FIFA6.1.2.8. PES6.1.2.9. eBasketball6.1.2.10. Others6.1.3. Football6.1.4. Basketball6.1.5. Baseball6.1.6. Hockey6.1.7. Cricket6.1.8. Boxing6.1.9. Others6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Game Type 7. Global Internet Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast, By Device Type7.1. Global Internet Sports Betting Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Device Type, 2017 - 20317.1.1. Desktops and Laptop7.1.2. Tablets and Mobile7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Device Type 8. Global Internet Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region8.1. Global Internet Sports Betting Market Size (US$ Mn), by Region, 2017 - 20318.1.1. North America8.1.2. Europe8.1.3. Asia Pacific8.1.4. Middle East & Africa8.1.5. South America8.2. Global Incremental Opportunity, by Region 9. North America Internet Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast 10. Europe Internet Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Asia Pacific Internet Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast 12. Indonesia Internet Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast 13. Thailand Internet Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast 14. Vietnam Internet Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast 15. Malaysia Internet Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Middle East & Africa Internet Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast 17. South America Internet Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast

18. Competition Landscape18.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard18.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), (2020)18.3. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview)18.3.1. 888 Holdings plc.18.3.1.1. Company Overview18.3.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence18.3.1.3. Revenue18.3.1.4. Strategy & Business Overview18.3.2. Betway Group18.3.2.1. Company Overview18.3.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence18.3.2.3. Revenue18.3.2.4. Strategy & Business Overview18.3.3. Cyber Bet18.3.3.1. Company Overview18.3.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence18.3.3.3. Revenue18.3.3.4. Strategy & Business Overview18.3.4. GVC Holdings Plc.18.3.4.1. Company Overview18.3.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence18.3.4.3. Revenue18.3.4.4. Strategy & Business Overview18.3.5. Kindred Group18.3.5.1. Company Overview18.3.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence18.3.5.3. Revenue18.3.5.4. Strategy & Business Overview18.3.6. Paddy Power Betfair plc18.3.6.1. Company Overview18.3.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence18.3.6.3. Revenue18.3.6.4. Strategy & Business Overview18.3.7. The Betway Group18.3.7.1. Company Overview18.3.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence18.3.7.3. Revenue18.3.7.4. Strategy & Business Overview18.3.8. The Stars Group18.3.8.1. Company Overview18.3.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence18.3.8.3. Revenue18.3.8.4. Strategy & Business Overview18.3.9. Unibet18.3.9.1. Company Overview18.3.9.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence18.3.9.3. Revenue18.3.9.4. Strategy & Business Overview 18.3.10. Unikrn Inc.18.3.10.1. Company Overview18.3.10.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence18.3.10.3. Revenue18.3.10.4. Strategy & Business Overview 19. Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lk6qxz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-internet-sports-betting-market-2021-to-2031---industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecasts-301430092.html

SOURCE Research and Markets