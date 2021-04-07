Global Internet Of Things (IoT) Operating Systems Market Report 2021: Market To Reach $7.3 Billion By 2027 - Large Enterprises To Account For $4.7 Billion

DUBLIN, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems estimated at US$ 814.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 7.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 36.9% over the period 2020-2027.

Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 36.2% CAGR and reach US$ 4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SMEs segment is readjusted to a revised 38.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $246 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 34.9% CAGRThe Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 246 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 34.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 33.4% and 31.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.1% CAGR. Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured):

Apple Inc.

ARM Ltd.

Blackberry Limited

Canonical Ltd.

Enea AB

eSol Co., Ltd.

Google Inc.

Green Hills Software

Kaspersky Lab

Mentor Graphics Corporation, A Subsidiary of Siemens

Microsoft Corporation

SYSGO AG, A Subsidiary of Thales Group

Wind River

Wittenstein

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2020 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2020 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for SMEs by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2020 & 2027

III. GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 37

