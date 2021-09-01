Global Internet Of People, Inc. Announces Strategic Cooperation With Sinoeex Beijing Co., Ltd. And Beijing Science And Technology Development And Exchange Center

Beijing, China, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Internet of People, Inc. ("SDH" or the "Company") (SDH) , an operator of a knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform via mobile application and through local centers in China, today announced that the Company has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with Sinoeex Beijing Co., Ltd. ("Sinoeex) and Beijing Science and Technology Development and Exchange Center ("STDEC") to collaborate in financial and enterprise services. Sinoeex is a Beijing based company providing financing, investment and fundraising services to enterprise clients. STDEC is an independent organization that coordinates research and financing resources to help facilitate and development of scientific research projects initiated by higher education institutions and industry leading enterprises that are SDH's target potential clients.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Sinoeex will share financing projects and investor information on its "eEx" investment and fundraising platform with SDH and promote SDH's tailor-designed enterprise consulting services among Sinoeex's member enterprises, SDH will promote Sinoeex's services on SDH's knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, and STDEC will use its resources to support and facilitate Sinoeex and SDH's business initiatives. The parties also intend to jointly develop and participate in business initiatives such as hosting innovation and entrepreneurship competitions and potentially establishing a venture capital fund for their enterprise clients.

Mr. Haiping Hu, Chairman of the board of directors and CEO of SDH, commented: "We are committed to our cooperation with Sinoees and STDEX, through which we expect to gain access to new client base and expand our enterprise services targeting small and medium-sized companies in China. Going forward, we will continue to seek opportunities that create values for our clients and shareholders."

About Global Internet of People, Inc.

Headquartered in Beijing and Shanghai, SDH operates an online knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, both online, via a mobile application "Shidonghui App" (the "APP"), and offline, through local offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou, as well as 51 local centers operated by some of the Company's members in 35 cities throughout the PRC. The main services SDH offers to App users are (1) Questions and Answers Sessions and (2) streaming of audio and video courses and programs. The offline services SDH offers to its members are forums, study tours and enterprise services. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.sdh365.com.

