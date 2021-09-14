Global Interactive Whiteboard Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global interactive whiteboard (IWB) market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Interactive whiteboards (IWB) are a modern alternative to traditional whiteboards that are commonly used in educational institutions and formal academic settings. They have a large interactive display that enables computer images to be displayed on the whiteboard. The display also allows the user to control various functions using their finger or a pen. A wide range of tools used for mathematical calculations, drawing graphs and painting are also provided in IWBs that make them a highly preferred choice among the users. They are primarily used in large spaces such as classrooms and conference rooms where presentations are delivered to a large gathering.Growing digitization in the education sector is one of the key factors driving the market growth. The inclination of the masses toward virtual learning and e-learning solutions has resulted in the incorporation of IWBs in various schools and educational institutions across the globe. Furthermore, IWBs aid teachers in demonstrating concepts with enhanced visualization, which further aids in effective knowledge dissemination, especially to differently abled students. Therefore, governments of both developed and emerging nations are increasingly funding interactive learning methods in schools, which is further expected to drive the demand for IWBs. Moreover, the increasing adoption of the infrared technology, which makes IWBs more durable and comfortable to operate, and extensive usage of Digital Vision Touch (DViT) that uses infrared as a base and adds multi-touch features have assisted in the increased installation of IWBs in classrooms and corporate boardrooms. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global interactive whiteboard (IWB) market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Hitachi, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, LG Display, Foxconn, NetDragon Websoft, Samsung Electronics, NEC Display, Ricoh, Returnstar Interactive Technology, Boxlight Corporation, Cisco Systems, Alphabet, Microsoft Corporation, Ludia, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global interactive whiteboard (IWB) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global interactive whiteboard (IWB) industry?

What are the key regional markets in the global interactive whiteboard (IWB) industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the projection technique?

What is the breakup of the market based on the screen size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global interactive whiteboard (IWB) industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global interactive whiteboard (IWB) industry?

What is the structure of the global interactive whiteboard (IWB) industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global interactive whiteboard (IWB) industry?

What are the profit margins in the interactive whiteboard (IWB) industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Technology5.5 Market Breakup by Type5.6 Market Breakup by Projection Technique5.7 Market Breakup by End Use Sector5.8 Market Breakup by Screen Size5.9 Market Breakup by Region5.10 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Technology6.1 Infrared6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Resistive6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Capacitive6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Electromagnetic6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Others6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Type7.1 Fixed7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Portable7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Projection Technique8.1 Front Projection8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Rear Projection8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Screen Size9.1 IWBs with a Screen Size Up to 69"9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 IWBs with a Screen Size Ranging from 70"-90"9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 IWBs with a Screen Size Above 90"9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by End Use Sector10.1 Education10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Corporate10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Government10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Others10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region11.1 Europe11.1.1 Market Trends11.1.2 Market Forecast11.2 North America11.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2 Market Forecast11.3 Asia Pacific11.3.1 Market Trends11.3.2 Market Forecast11.4 Middle East and Africa11.4.1 Market Trends11.4.2 Market Forecast11.5 Latin America11.5.1 Market Trends11.5.2 Market Forecast 12 SWOT Analysis 13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis 15 Price Analysis 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players16.3.1 Hitachi, Ltd.16.3.2 Panasonic Corporation16.3.3 LG Display16.3.4 Foxconn16.3.5 NetDragon Websoft16.3.6 Samsung Electronics16.3.7 NEC Display16.3.8 Ricoh16.3.9 Returnstar Interactive Technology 16.3.10 Boxlight Corporation 16.3.11 Cisco Systems 16.3.12 Alphabet 16.3.13 Microsoft Corporation 16.3.14 Ludia

