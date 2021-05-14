Global Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market (2021 To 2026) - Emerging Countries Offer High-Growth Potential Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Product (In Room Television, Interactive Bedside Terminals, Tablets), Type (Inpatient, Outpatient), End User (Hospitals, Clinics), Region - Forecast to...

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Product (In Room Television, Interactive Bedside Terminals, Tablets), Type (Inpatient, Outpatient), End User (Hospitals, Clinics), Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The interactive patient engagement solutions market is projected to reach USD 291 million by 2026 from USD 127 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.9%.

The growth of this market is driven by the need for the adoption of improved interactive patient engagement solutions, a growing number of collaborations and partnerships between stakeholders, and favorable government regulations and initiatives to promote the adoption of these solutions.

However, high infrastructural requirements and implementation costs and data security concerns are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

In Room Television segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

On the basis of product, the interactive patient engagement solutions market is segmented into in-room televisions, interactive bedside terminals/assistive devices, and tablets. In 2020, the in-room televisions segment accounted for the largest share of 51.5% of the global interactive patient engagement solutions market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising development of TV-based solutions and the increased adoption of in-room televisions by hospitals.

Inpatients more keen in adopting the interactive patient engagement solutions than outpatient

On the basis of type, the interactive patient engagement solutions market is segmented into inpatient and outpatient solutions. In 2020, the inpatient solutions segment accounted for the largest share of 84.9% of the interactive patient engagement solutions market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the need for improved patient care and favorable government initiatives for the adoption of these solutions.

North America to witness significant growth from 2021 to 2026

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of 60.9% of the interactive patient engagement solutions market. This market is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The large share and the high growth of this market can be attributed to favorable government initiatives, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising awareness about digital healthcare products.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market Overview4.2 North America: Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market,By Type and Country (2020)4.3 Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market Share, by Type, 2021 Vs. 2026

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.1.1 Drivers5.1.1.1 Need for the Adoption of Improved Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions5.1.1.2 Growing Number of Collaborations and Partnerships Between Stakeholders5.1.1.3 Favorable Government Regulations and Initiatives to Promote the Adoption of Hcit Solutions5.1.2 Restraints5.1.2.1 High Infrastructural Requirement and Implementation Costs5.1.2.2 Data Security Concerns Related to the Use of These Solutions5.1.3 Opportunities5.1.3.1 Emerging Countries Offer High-Growth Potential5.1.3.2 Technological Advancements5.1.4 Challenges5.1.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market5.3 Case Studies5.3.1 Focus on Reducing Readmission Rates and Improving Care5.3.1.1 Use Case 1: Need to Reduce Patient Stay5.3.2 Improve Outpatient Communication5.3.2.1 Use Case 2: Need to Curb Communication Issues with Discharged Patients5.4 Ecosystem Coverage5.5 Technology Analysis5.6 Regulations5.6.1 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (Hipaa)5.6.2 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act of 2009 (Hitech)5.6.3 Consumer Privacy Protection Act of 20175.6.4 National Cybersecurity Protection Advancement Act of 20155.6.5 Cybersecurity Law of the People's Republic of China5.6.6 Affordable Care Act, 20105.7 Pricing Analysis5.8 Market Survey Analysis: End-User Viewpoint

6 Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Inpatient Solutions6.2.1 Need for Patient Involvement in Their Care Process to Support the Growth of this Market6.3 Outpatient Solutions6.3.1 Large Number of Outpatient Procedures Performed to Drive Market Growth

7 Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Product7.1 Introduction7.2 In-Room Televisions7.2.1 Increasing Adoption of In-Room Televisions by Hospitals to Drive Market Growth7.3 Integrated Bedside Terminals/Assistive Devices7.3.1 Rising Adoption of Integrated Bedside Terminals to Enhance Patient Experience is Driving Market Growth7.4 Tablets7.4.1 Portability and Cost-Effectiveness of Tablets are Supporting Their Adoption

8 Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by End-user8.1 Introduction8.2 Hospitals8.2.1 Hospitals are the Largest and Fastest-Growing End-User Segment of the Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market8.3 Clinics8.3.1 Reduced Mortality Rates with the Usage of Interactive Bedside Solutions to Support Market Growth8.4 Other End-users

9 Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.3 Europe9.4 Asia-Pacific9.5 Rest of the World

10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Market Player Ranking10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping10.3.1 Stars10.3.2 Emerging Leaders10.3.3 Pervasive Players10.3.4 Participants10.4 Company Product Footprint10.5 Market Evaluation Framework10.6 Competitive Scenario

11 Company Profiles11.1 Getwellnetwork, Inc.11.2 Sonifi Health11.3 Allen Technologies, Inc.11.4 Advantech Co., Ltd.11.5 Hospedia Limited11.6 Evideon11.7 Aceso Interactive, Inc.11.8 Epic Systems Corporation11.9 Pdi Communication Systems, Inc.11.10 Lincor Solutions11.11 Clinicall11.12 Hopitel Inc.11.13 I3Solutions Inc.11.14 Healthhub Patient Engagement Solutions11.15 Arbor Technology Corp.11.16 Healthcare Information, LLC11.17 Bewatec Kommunikationstechnik GmbH11.18 Onyx Healthcare, Inc.11.19 Barco Nv11.20 Remedi Technology

12 Appendix12.1 Discussion Guide12.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal12.3 Available Customizations12.4 Related Reports12.5 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lq9asg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-interactive-patient-engagement-solutions-market-2021-to-2026---emerging-countries-offer-high-growth-potential-presents-opportunities-301291659.html

SOURCE Research and Markets