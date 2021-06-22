Global Intelligent Transportation Systems And Connected Car Development Market Report 2021: CC 5.9 GHz DSRC Technology, Standardization, Protocols, Industry And Market Analysis

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intelligent Transportation Systems and Connected Car Development" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

This report addresses the current status of the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), their structure, major applications, standardization and markets. The Intelligent Transportation Systems aim to improve the economy by reducing the number of road accidents (making driving safer), the amount of car air pollutions and making smooth flow of the traffic.

The advances in the ITS are presently tied with the development of a "Connected Car" (CC) - a moving car that is wirelessly connected with surrounding cars and the infrastructure (as well as supporting connectivity inside of a car). Such a car opens a spectrum of new and exciting opportunities for automakers, service providers and users.

The report concentrates on those leaders; and analyzes their characteristics, parameters, marketing statistics, industries and the spectrum of applications. It also compares these technologies and their applicability to CC communications.

5.9 GHz DSRC technology is being tested and trialed in the U.S. for the last 23 years; and a rich collection of communications channels statistics has been gathered. This technology was considered for standardization by the U.S. DOT for CC communications. It has many attractions, such as the economies of scale based on the IEEE 802.11p standard, network simplicity and other. It also standardized and accepted in Europe. Note that the 2020 FCC rulemaking regarding the 5.9 GHz spectrum sharing established a solid ground for C-V2X technologies to lead CC communications.

Utilization LTE-A and its modifications for C-V2X communications attracts users by longer reaches, higher speeds, possibility of low latency (1-3 ms), and utilization of the cellular infrastructure in which CC communications will be only one of many use cases. The standard was finalized in Release 14 of the 3GPP; and the technology is lately under extensive testing and trialing. Two methods are being developed: a) D2D communications, and b) Broadcast communications. They are discussed in the report.

The report details specifics of 5.9 GHz DSRC and LTE-A for CC communications, their marketing aspects, and the related legislative work. It also concentrates on benefits and limitations of each technology and surveys related industries.

The industry concentrated attention on design and production of electronics that can support both technologies in one package - this is the current main trend in CC communications chipsets manufacturing.

The report is intended for a wide audience of technical and managerial staff involved in the ITS development; and particular concerns with marketing and technological aspects of a connected car; and for specialists in communications technologies that support advances in connected cars programs.

The report will provide the following up-to-date information and results of the analysis:

ITS features, major goals, structure and market analysis

CC concept, applications, properties, specifics and market analysis

CC 5.9 GHz DSRC technology, standardization, protocols, industry and market analysis

C-V2X LTE-A technology, standardization process, specifics and current status

Comparison 5.9 GHz DSRC and C-V2X LTE-A technologies as they apply to CC communications

Analysis of the LTE technology: benefits, properties, industry and market

Survey of patents related to IEEE 802.11p and C-V2X.

CC programs are now under development all around the globe. Though there are many technological choices to support CC communications, two technologies are leading:

5.9 GHz DSRC

C-V2X

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction1.1 Statistics1.2 Goal1.3 Scope1.4 Research Methodology1.5 Target Audience

2. ITS: Systems in Actions2.1 General2.2 Composition2.2.1 Formation2.2.2 Subsystems2.2.3 Layers and Components-Roadways2.3 Key Technologies2.4 ITS Standardization: In Progress2.4.1 Overview2.4.2 ETSI - Europe2.4.3 U.S.2.4.3.1 General2.4.3.2 National Transportation Communications for ITS Protocol (NTCIP)2.4.3.2.1 Scope2.4.3.2.2 Family2.4.4 International2.4.4.1 General2.4.4.2 ITU2.4.5 Summary2.5 ITS Functionalities2.5.1 Intelligent Infrastructure2.5.2 Intelligent Vehicles2.6 ITS Market Statistics2.6.1 General2.6.2 Assumptions2.6.3 Estimate

3. Connected Car Specifics3.1 General3.1.1 Types of Connectivity3.2 Legislation3.2.1 U.S.3.2.1.1 NHTSA Actions and Plans3.2.2 Directions3.2.2.1 EU and England3.2.2.2 Varieties3.2.2.3 2021 Major Trends - Support of CC Development3.3 Properties and Requirements3.3.1 Methods3.3.2 Network Requirements: 5G3.3.3 Functional Technologies3.3.3.1 Wi-Fi (in addition to 802.11p)3.3.3.2 Bluetooth Smart3.3.3.3 Near Field Communication (NFC)3.3.3.4 Integrated GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System)3.3.3.5 Automotive Ethernet3.3.3.6 Fiber Connectivity3.4 CC: Driving Forces3.5 Major Use Cases3.6 Market

4. 5.9 GHz DSRC4.1 General4.1.1 History- Spectrum4.1.1.1 Recent Developments - Spectrum Sharing4.1.1.2 Opinions4.1.1.3 FCC Ruling4.2 Industry Efforts - Cooperation4.3 Place4.4 Structure and Protocols4.4.1 Requirements4.4.2 Milestones4.4.3 IEEE 802.11p4.4.3.1 General4.4.3.2 Objectives and Status4.4.3.3 ASTM Contributions4.4.3.4 Characteristics4.4.4 IEEE 16094.4.4.1 General4.4.4.2 Overview4.4.4.3 IEEE 1609 in Use4.4.5 ETSI ITS-G5 - Major Features4.4.6 ISO and DSRC4.4.7 SAE and DSRC4.5 Components and Procedures4.5.1 Components4.5.2 Procedures4.6 Major Applications4.6.1 EPS4.7 Spectrum - DSRC - International4.7.1 Channels Designation4.8 Services4.8.1 Major Services4.8.2 Service Categories/QoS4.8.3 Service Requirements4.9 Summary: 5.9 GHz DSRC Characteristics4.10 Benefits and Limitations - 5.9 GHz DSRC4.10.1 General4.10.2 Toll Industry Benefits4.10.3 Limitations4.11 Comparison4.11.1 915 MHz DSRC and 5.9 GHz DSRC4.11.2 CEN278 (5.8 GHz) DSRC and 5.9 GHz DSRC4.12 Market Segment4.12.1 Market Drivers4.12.2 Market Requirements4.12.3 Market Estimate4.13 Industry4.13.1 Industry Coalition4.13.2 Recent Progress4.13.3 Vendors

AutoTalks

Cohda Wireless

Delphi

Kapsch

NXP

Redpine Signals

Qualcomm

Savari

Unex

u-blox

4.14 Opinions4.15 Advancements: 802.11bd

5. Cellular Technologies and Connected Car5.1 Two Groups5.2 3GPP Activities5.2.1 Modes of Operations5.2.2 D2D Communications5.2.3 C-V2X Broadcast5.2.4 Performance Comparison5.2.5 Further Steps5.3 Industry

Autotalks

AT&T/Audi-Tesla

Broadcom

Commsignia

Cohda Wireless

Ficosa

GM

Savari

Qualcomm

6. Comparison: DSRC-802.11p and C-V2X6.1 General6.2 Details6.2.1 Readiness6.2.2 Networking6.2.3 Range6.2.4 Response6.2.5 Scalability6.2.6 Economics6.2.7 Speed of Transmission6.2.8 Versatility6.2.9 Telematics 6.2.10 5G Vision6.2.10.1 Potential Benefits of LTE-based V2X6.3 Trend

7. Connected Car - Groups and Alliances7.1 Open Automotive Alliance7.2 4G Venture Forum for Connected Cars7.3 Apple - iOS in the Car7.4 Connected Vehicle to Everything of Tomorrow Consortium (ConVeX)7.5 WWW Consortium7.6 GSMA Connected Car Forum7.7 Car Connectivity Consortium7.8 Towards 5G Partnership7.9 5GAA

8. Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6k2v42

