Global Intelligent Transportation System Markets Growth Opportunity Report 2021: Efficient Traffic Data Management For Cost-effective Highway Road Networks

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intelligent Transportation System Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The demand for intelligent transportation system (ITS) has also evolved with the progress transportation systems have made over the years. However, effective utilization of transportation systems depends on proper management of input data sources which describe the performance of the system and the state of system controls.

The nature and quality of data streaming from various available sources, to a large degree, shed light on how transportation systems can meet evolving transport demand. Efficient data management and analyses are vital to making ITS work. Capturing data from multiple sources and processing it in the ITS will enhance the current capabilities of traffic control systems and optimize operations. Multi-source data management in ITS can increase system productivity, traveler safety, and reduce carbon emission.

This research services expands on the following points:

ITS technology and market overview

Technologies that enable ITS

Impact of emerging technologies

Intellectual property (IP) landscape

Profiles of key market participants

Growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives1.1 The Strategic Imperative - Factors creating Pressure on Growth in the Intelligent Transportation System Market1.2 The Strategic Imperative 1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Intelligent Transportation System Industry1.4 About the Growth Pipeline Engine1.5 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment2.1 Intelligent Transportation System2.2 Data Flow Process in the Intelligent Transportation System2.3 Types of Vehicle Communication in ITS

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, ITS3.1 ITS Sales Forecast by Region3.2 Growth Drivers3.3 Growth Restraints

4. ITS Data Management & Analysis4.1 Technologies Enabling and Managing ITS4.2 Communication Technologies Enabling Intelligent Transportation4.3 Key Applications of Communication Technologies in ITS4.4 Sensing Technologies Enabling Intelligent Transportation4.5 Key Applications of Sensing Technologies in ITS4.6 Integration of AI, Big Data, and Cloud Computing for Better ITS Analytics4.7 Efficient Use of Traffic Data in Transport Planning, Investment, and Operational Decisions4.8 Key Benefits of AI in ITS4.9 AI Use Cases in ITS

5. Companies to Action5.1 Waycare5.2 Teraki5.3 Axilion5.4 Inrix5.5 Artisense

6. Patent Analysis6.1 ITS Patent Landscape6.2 LG Corp. and General Motors, Global ITS Patent Leaders

7. Growth Opportunities7.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Speed-guided ITS for Lower Freight Emission7.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Efficient Traffic Data Management for Cost-effective Highway Road Networks7.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Automated Congestion Pricing System for Higher Traffic Control and Transport Revenue

8. Key Contacts

